Long Beach Police Department
July 3 - At 12:15 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct involving a group of 8-10 females were fighting on a sidewalk.
At 1:59 p.m., a report of a theft involving a service weapon being stolen from a resident at an assisted living facility who used to work for the liquor control board.
At 7:49 p.m., a tourist reported a theft involving her credit cards, identification and other items that were stolen out of her bag in a public restroom.
July 4 - At 11:49 a.m., a report of a vehicle vs. vehicle collision in the Chevron parking lot involving a flatbed pickup truck that was gold and brown colored.
At 1:06 p.m., a reporting party reported that they were receiving threats that someone was going to burn her house down.
At 9:01 p.m., a reporting party reported that they were approached by three suspicious males along a trail.
July 5 - At 2:48 a.m., a report of domestic violence with a reporting party alleging that his wife had assaulted him.
At 3:28 a.m., a report of domestic violence involving a husband not allowing his wife inside a vacation home to get her debit card to return home.
At 9:34 am., an assault allegedly occurred on a transit bus involving a large male. The suspect allegedly owed the victim money.
At 10:04 p.m., a reporting party called in a fireworks complaint and stated that she was not going to put up with fireworks any longer.
At 11:17 p.m., a report of another fireworks complaint and the reporting party stated “can you ask them if they are going to stop the fireworks, I’ve called like five f***ing times.”
June 6 - At 11:23 a.m., a report of a male offering to trade fireworks for sex on the Discovery Trail.
June 7 - At 2:23 a.m., a report of domestic violence involving a person freaking out the reporting party’s dog.
At 12:51 p.m., a reporting party was walking on a beach path and discovered gang signs and three Black Lives Matter vans.
At 6:11 p.m., a report of a hit and run incident in front of a marijuana shop involving a vehicle being hit while the owner was out in a boat.
July 9 - At 1:40 p.m., a guest at a hotel left behind crystal meth and a manager wanted to turn the drugs over to law enforcement.
At 3:23 p.m., a report of a fight at Beach Bubble.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 3 - At 1:50 a.m., a report of a home burglary in Ocean Park and a dog was stolen. An additional call was placed allegedly about the culprit and location of the dog and that it was being beaten.
At 2:05 p.m., a report of an assault in Ocean Park involving a man in a wheelchair being beaten up.
At 2:26 p.m., a report of a male that was struck by a vehicle in Ocean Park, but he declined an ambulance.
July 4 - At 12:41 a.m., a reporting party reported that his neighbor came into his trailer in the middle of the night and he “damn near shot her dead” because he sleeps with a firearm.
At 9:28 a.m., a report of a flatbed truck in Oysterville with the driver passed out.
At 10:40 p.m., a fireworks complaint in Surfside involving an individual lighting off “big mortars.”
At 11:27 p.m., a report of a male waving around an AR-15 rifle but he didn’t threaten anyone and the reporting party was in fear of her life. No specific location provided by PCSO.
July 5 - At 2:41 a..m., a report of domestic violence in Long Beach involving a husband and wife angry about smoking. An officer was requested to diffuse the situation.
At 7:39 a.m., a reporting party is Naselle alleged that a neighbor was blocking his property and wanted it taken care of immediately.
At 9:24 a.m., a report of a civil dispute in Ocean Park borderlining domestic violence or assault involving a female “acting crazy.”
At 10:14 a.m., a report of a burglary in Ocean Park with windows bashed out and the suspects were able to open cabinets.
At 10:20 a.m., a welfare check was requested for a female in Ocean Park who allegedly had a “hit on her.”
At 10:55 p.m., a report of a combative male on the surgery floor of Willapa Harbor Hospital.
At 11:52 p.m., a report of a prowler in Naselle on a reporting party’s deck wearing a black hoodie.
June 6 - At 1:38 a.m., a report of a loud bang on a reporting party’s front porch and two males observed on Ring camera fleeing the area.
At 8:16 a.m., a report of a traffic hazard on SR 6 between Heckard and Camp One Roads involving football sized boulders in the roadway.
At 11:46 a.m., a report of a theft in Seaview with a reporting party who had tools stolen.
At 3:02 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct in Ocean Park involving a male screaming and hollering in a tavern and had to be run off.
July 7 - At 11:39 a.m., a reporting party in Oysterville reported that their neighbor was raising wolves and they were very aggressive.
At 1:30 p.m., a report of threats in Ocean Park involving a reporting party who had been being stalked for 40 years.
At 1:43 p.m., a report of a homicide in Grayland involving the reporting party’s boyfriend. The reporting party believed her boyfriend used her gun to commit the murder.
At 3:12 p.m., a report of male swept out in the ocean.
July 8 - At 7:43 a.m., a report of a male walking in front of Sid’s with two large knives approximately 8-12 inches in length.
At 10:57 a.m., a report of criminal trespass in Ocean Park involving a male who was sleeping in the reporting party’s garage.
At 11:02 a.m., a report of domestic violence in Lebam involving a reporting party’s sister-in-law being beaten up and she had to go to a hospital in Centralia.
At 4:39 p.m., a reporting of a suspicious person involving a female inside a store not making any sense.
At 5:24 p.m., a report of a male dressed in all black smoking meth off a roadway in Tokeland.
At 5:37 p.m., a report of domestic violence on SR 105 involving a male beating up a female in the middle of the roadway.
At 6:49 p.m., a report of a female in Ocean Park high on drugs pushing a shopping cart into bushes.
July 9 - At 10:05 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Surfside involving a husband and wife and the husband grabbed the victim by the arm and shoved her into a couch.
