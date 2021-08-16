Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 8 — At 2:54 p.m. in Long Beach, a Ford truck pulling a trailer allegedly hit another vehicle that was parked, then backed up and hit it again.
At 3:11 p.m. in Long Beach, a person was in a room trying to clean it and got into an altercation with a person who subsequently held her down on the bed and was yelling at her.
An assault was reported at 3:34 p.m., for a female who had a scratch on her arm that was bleeding and the suspect alleged swung a shovel at her.
At 4 p.m. in Long Beach, a housekeeper found a bag with possibly crystal meth in it.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 7:41 p.m.
Aug. 9 — A hit-and-run accident was reported at 4:59 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 10:52 p.m., screaming could be heard from nearby woods.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 10 — At 12:50 p.m. in Long Beach, a female was found wandering on private property wearing a bathrobe, no shoes with a lot of tattoos on her back and arms.
Aug. 11 — At 1:06 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle slammed into another vehicle twice in a parking lot.
Aug. 14 — At 3:34 a.m., in Long Beach, someone reported people with flashlights were in the woods yelling.
At 3:41 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the approach under the arch in Long Beach.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 7:32 p.m.
At 10:47 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported, with one person attacking another. All parties involved had been drinking, and the caller said there are people passed out in the lawn from drinking.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Locations were missing in many of this week’s reports.
Aug. 8 — At 1:06 a.m. an assault was reported after an individual alleged grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle after he stuck his arm inside the vehicle.
A one-vehicle accident was reported near Ocean Park at 4:10 a.m., after the vehicle was run off the road by another vehicle.
At 11:26 a.m., all the windows were reportedly broken out of a truck.
A disorderly male was screaming about front end damage to his car at 11:51 a.m.
At 3:13 p.m., vandalism was reported after all four tires were slashed on a vehicle during the night.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:39 p.m., near the beach approach.
Aug. 9 — At A52 a.m., an individual was said to be “screaming and throwing a fit.”
In Ocean Park at 1:34 p.m., theft of money was reported.
At 5:49 p.m., a Challenger vehicle was reported stolen from an Ocean Park home.
At 6:02 p.m., it was reported that a drone was being flown right behind a vehicle. The driver slammed on his brakes and the drone hit the vehicle and fell into the roadway.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 7:31 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:20 p.m., near an Ocean Park home.
Aug. 10 — At 1:07 p.m. in Raymond theft of funds was reported after $217 in unauthorized purchases.
At 3:25 p.m. in Ocean Park, a caller complained about a dog left in a vehicle for numerous hours that barks continually.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near North Cove at 6:27 p.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 7:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:45 p.m., near the North River Road, a cow was reported to be stuck in a fence.
Aug. 11 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 10:02 a.m., for two people in a home without permission.
At 10:23 a.m., a person in an Airbnb allegedly stole most of the stuff out of the cabin and left.
The theft of money from a checking account was reported at 12:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 2:40 p.m.
In Raymond at 4:23 p.m., a disorderly person was screaming and yelling for an unknown reason.
Aug. 12 — At 1:14 p.m., a man said he was parked at of the parks by the river on SR-4, and the back of his van wasn’t locked. Thieves stole his dentures, prescription meds and a bag of fishing gear with reels.
A brush fire was reported by Butte Creek near Raymond at 3:46 p.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:45 p.m. in Surfside.
Aug. 13 — Threats were alleged between tenants in Seaview at 1:33 p.m.
Criminal trespassing on private property in Surfside was reported at 2:31 p.m.
At 7:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, an abandoned vehicle full of garbage with windows broken out was reported.
Aug. 14 — The theft of a US Cellular cell phone was reported at 1:32 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 4:49 p.m., a large fire about 3-foot tall was reported but unknown if water source is nearby.
In Ocean Park at 4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in a car parked in a lot. The caller said a young female was using drugs in the car, and then drove off.
A fireworks complaint was received at 5:09 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:27 p.m., someone reported the hitch broke on an open trailer filled with garbage and stuff went all over.
The theft of reading glasses and a phone from an Ocean Park location was reported at 8:32 p.m.
