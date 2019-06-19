Long Beach Police Department
June 9 — At 9:30 a.m. in Long Beach, two people were inside a car “sleeping or passed out” blocking the approach.
Malicious harassment was alleged in Long Beach at 4:30 p.m.
June 13 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ilwaco at 10:25 a.m. for an SUV parked in the middle of the road, not running.
At 6:28 p.m., a man who had been trespassed from a Long Beach business returned.
June 15 — A man was setting up camp on private property without the owner’s permission at 12:21 p.m.
At 8:55 p.m., a female allegedly rang the doorbell of a home on 25th Street and walked in, claiming to be looking for someone. She then was seen in a garage on 26th Street.
A man was reported to be running around a park in Ilwaco claiming to be a police officer with a search warrant and he was throwing clothes all over the place.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 9 — People fighting and screaming was reported in Raymond at 12:23 a.m.
An allegedly intoxicated driver drove a pickup into the yard of a Lebam home at 3:56 a.m.
In Surfside at 9:24 a.m., someone reported a man fell off a bike and was sleeping in the bushes beside the road.
A suspicious acting man and woman were reported in a Surfside neighborhood at 10:20 a.m.
At 2:33 p.m., a tow truck was said to be towing a motorhome that came unlatched. It hit a tree and the tree is leaning on the house.
In Ocean Park at 3:55 p.m., it was reported that five vehicles were egged during the night.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 4:11 p.m.
June 10 — An abandoned vehicle was reported dumped at 2:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a Volkswagen “flew over the road into a field” at 4:37 p.m.
June 11 — At 3:52 a.m. a vehicle was reported in the water, with one person on a sandbar in the fog.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:43 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:44 p.m. in Naselle after a property dispute.
At 1:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported evicted individuals left their dogs behind.
Computer fraud was reported in Ocean Park at 2:26 p.m., after a man said he got a call from Apple and he bought gift cards and was scammed.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Oysterville at 3:48 p.m.
June 12 — “Screaming and yelling” were reported in Oysterville at 1:59 a.m.
An assault was reported at 3:37 a.m. in Raymond.
Criminal trespass was reported at an Ocean Park business at 8:34 a.m.
An overturned boat near Knappton Cove was reported at 3:45 p.m., and the Coast Guard helicopter flew over.
June 13 — A low-hanging utility line was reported at 9:07 a.m. near Menlo.
At 11:38 a.m. in Ocean Park, possible drug activity was reported with the caller noting that 45 vehicles went to a home nearby last night.
An 18-year-old male ran away from a DNR work crew near Radar Lakes in Naselle at 1:15 p.m.
The theft of a back tire, seat and bike helmet from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 2:35 p.m.
June 14 — A burglary to a garage in Nemah was reported at 6:28 a.m., with a chainsaw, weed eater, tackle box and tools missing.
Criminal trespassing at a cabin in Ocean Park was reported at 12:03 p.m.
At 4:16 p.m. a dog allegedly killed two chickens in Raymond.
A disorderly man was reported in Ocean Park at 5:05 p.m.
June 14 — At 5:28 a.m. a porch was on fire in Ocean Park.
June 15 — A concern about an allegedly intoxicated man was reported at 4:40 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:49 p.m. someone reported a “bald eagle in distress” on Highway 105.
