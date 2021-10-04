Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 26 — At 1:48 a.m., disorderly people were reported to be making noise and smoking too close to a building in Long Beach.
At 2:41 p.m., a caller reported it was super windy in Ilwaco, and was nearly hit by a trampoline while walking back from the store.
Sept. 27 — Theft via debit/credit card was reported in Long Beach at 12:09 p.m.
At 3:43 p.m. in Ilwaco, a hit-and-run incident was reported with damage to the right passenger rear side, with paint transfer.
Sept. 28 — A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 5:39 p.m.
Sept. 29 — Two vehicles were vandalized in Long Beach at 7:25 a.m., with windows broken out.
At 11:18 a.m., in Ilwaco, adult abuse was reported.
Sept. 30 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:49 a.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 1 — A non-blocking accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 8:15 p.m. in Ilwaco, visible flames were reported in woods just past the hospital.
Oct. 2 — At 1:08 p.m. in Long Beach, it was reported that a man wearing a weird blue shirt threw a cinnamon roll at a rental vehicle.
A suspicious individual was reported in Long Beach at 2:01 p.m.
At 10:10 p.m., in Long Beach, complaints were received about loud music at a downtown celebration event.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 26 — At 12:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a noise complaint was received.
A man possibly in a crisis was reported to be walking up and down a street in Surfside screaming at 11:06 a.m.
At 5:24 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone stole a flatbed trailer with auger machine on it.
In Raymond at 8:47 p.m., a report was received that a man accidentally shot his 14-year-old son.
A one-vehicle accident was reported in Raymond at 8:55 p.m., with the driver possibly intoxicated.
Sept. 27 — At 10:10 a.m. in Seaview, a solar panel was stolen from a fence.
A theft was reported at 11:48 a.m. in Raymond.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:36 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park a 120-gallon tank leased from Active Enterprises was reported stolen at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 — Criminal trespassing was reported near Smith Creek at 12:01 a.m., with an individual living in a truck on private property.
At 1:41 a.m., in Willapa, a suspicious situation was reported, with threats possibly being made.
Credit card fraud was reported at 9:09 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:33 a.m. in Surfside, criminal trespassing was reported for a male walking around on private property headed to a shed.
Malicious harassment was reported at 9:59 a.m. in Ocean Park, with threats alleged.
A burglary in progress in Raymond was reported at 12:23 p.m.
At 5:46 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park.
In Naselle at 6:05 p.m., a vicious dog was reported charging a person.
A squatter who has been evicted from property in Ocean Park was setting up tents around on the property at 6:56 p.m.
At 8:19 p.m., a domestic violence incident in Oysterville was reported.
At 9:54 p.m. another domestic violence incident was reported in Chinook.
Sept. 29 — At 6 p.m., in Raymond, vandalism was reported after a rock was thrown and a window broken in a home.
Sept. 30 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:27 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Pornography involving teens was reported at 2:43 p.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park at 8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported for a man on proper-ty behind a shed.
Oct. 1 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 8:25 a.m. in Seaview, with a lot of items stolen.
At 10:47 a.m. in South Bend, a robbery was reported. The victim was assaulted and cash taken.
Check fraud was reported at 11:20 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, disorderly conduct was reported.
A burglary to a shed in Ocean Park was reported at 3:16 p.m., with numerous items taken.
Oct. 2 — At 1:46 a.m., in Raymond a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
A prowler was reported in an Ocean Park neighborhood at 6:29 a.m.
A disorderly customer was reported at 8:27 a.m. in Seaview.
Threats were alleged at 8:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 4 p.m. near Wallicut Farms, a horse was reported stuck in a hole.
Firewood was reported stolen at 5 p.m. in Ocean Park.
