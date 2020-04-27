Long Beach Police Department
April 20 — At 8:34 a.m. in Long Beach, a door to an apartment had been kicked in. Nothing initially appeared to be missing.
Identity fraud was reported at 3:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco, threats were alleged at 7:48 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 9:34 p.m.
April 21 — At 1:17 a.m., a small campfire was reported next to the dunes at the beach approach in Long Beach.
An alleged shoplifter in Long Beach was reported at 1:18 p.m.
April 22 — A disorderly individual was reported in Ilwaco at 8:58 a.m.
In Ilwaco at 10:33 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported.
April 23 — Loud music that has allegedly been going on a week, was reported at a construction site in Long Beach at 10:14 a.m.
In Long Beach at 10:52 a.m., an assault was reported.
April 24 — At 7:23 a.m. in Ilwaco, someone allegedly shooting a crossbow was reported.
A hit-and-run incident to mailboxes in Long Beach was reported at 11:05 p.m.
April 25 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 10:54 a.m.
Criminal trespassing in Ilwaco was reported at 11:44 a.m.
At 5:05 p.m., in Ilwaco, loud music that had been on for about 30 minutes was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 19 — Suspicious activity was reported at 11:06 a.m. in Ocean Park. According to the caller a shed had been entered.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 11:33 a.m.
In Naselle, criminal trespassing was reported at 12:15 p.m.
April 20 — Malicious harassment was alleged in Seaview at 12:18 p.m.
An allegedly intoxicated male, who was “bleeding from his face,” was reported in Ocean Park at 5:39 p.m.
April 21 — In Ocean Park at 1:49 p.m., malicious harassment over rent was reported.
A problem with four or five dogs running wild in an Ocean Park was reported at 1:58 p.m.
An attempted burglary was reported in Surfside at 2:01 p.m.
An illegal burn was reported at 8:29 p.m., with the caller stating it is a big fire with very high flames near a tree line.
April 22 — Vandalism was reported at 9:15 a.m. in Ocean Park, after a Dodge Ram truck came flying from the beach and the barricades across the approach were found sawed in half.
A possible burglary was reported at 12:13 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 7:39 p.m., a burglary was reported.
At 11:37 p.m. in Seaview, suspicious activity was reported for several vehicles pulling up to an area and hanging out.
April 23 — A disorderly individual with a golf club was reportedly lying on the back porch of a Seaview home at 10:27 a.m.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:37 a.m. in Ocean Park.
An assault was reported at 4:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity was reported at a lot in Surfside at 6:27 p.m.
April 24 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Oysterville at 4:55 p.m.
A possible burglary was reported at 5:40 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 25 — In Tokeland at 10:45 a.m., a burglary to a trailer was reported, with the door handle broken and a TV outside.
At 8:05 p.m. in Naselle, a German shepherd dog broke loose from its chain and chased a nearby neighbor.
