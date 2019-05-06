Long Beach Police Department
April 28 — A prowler with a beard and a backpack on a white mountain bike was reported in Long Beach at 2:39 a.m.
A brown van blocking an approach was reported in Long Beach at 8:02 a.m.
Two peddle cars were reported stolen in Long Beach at 8:49 a.m.
An alleged assault was reported in Long Beach at 4:47 p.m.
A Ford Ranger with excessive lane travel was reported at 9:42 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 29 — Two dogs with unknown owners were reported in Long Beach at 9:59 a.m.
A donkey ran into a shop in Long Beach at 1:53 p.m.
A dog bite occurred in Long Beach at 2:01 p.m.
At 8:43 p.m. a domestic disturbance was reported in Long Beach.
April 30 — A civil dispute was reported in Long Beach at 10:03 a.m.
A vehicle was broken into and a gun was stolen in Long Beach at 6:10 p.m.
May 1 — Three objects were reported blocking the road in Long Beach at 1:29 p.m.
At 2:24 p.m. a sofa was dumped on a private property in Long Beach.
A suspicious vehicle with a “punched” ignition was reported at 6:47 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 2 — A damaged car that was parked on property was asked if it could be legally driven to the wrecking yard in Long Beach at 1:46 p.m.
Dogs were attempted to be delivered in Long Beach at 2:27 p.m.
A scam with a fraudulent check was reported in Long Beach at 2:57 p.m.
A white vehicle was allegedly being stripped in Long Beach at 5:26 p.m.
A suspicious man on a skateboard with a beard and dark hair was reported in Long Beach at 7:07 p.m.
A car wrecked into a sign at 8:21 p.m. in Long Beach.
A man reported his wife missing in Long Beach at 11:56 p.m.
May 3 — A set of car keys was reported stolen in Long Beach at 1:09 a.m.
A suspicious note was found in Long Beach at 2:09 p.m.
A three car pile up occurred at 2:30 p.m. in Long Beach.
A possible theft occurred in Long Beach at 3:48 p.m.
May 5 — A vehicle was towed in Long Beach at 10:37 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 28 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Ilwaco at 2:08 p.m.
Ten shots from a rifle were reported at 2:53 p.m. in Surfside.
Three vehicles were reported racing at 4 p.m. in Oysterville.
A suspicious person dumping things was reported in Raymond at 4:39 p.m.
Someone was reported to be drinking heavily in Ocean Park at 5:23 p.m.
A fire was reported in Ilwaco at 7:14 p.m.
A suspicious male on a bike was reported in Ocean Park at 9:12 p.m.
April 29 — A 5th wheel was reported to have all the windows broken out and a lawnmower stolen at 11:15 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A beige Toyota Prius was damaged in a hit and run in Ilwaco at 12:21 p.m.
At 12:30 p.m. a possible fraud was reported in Menlo.
An alleged drug deal was reported in Ocean Park at 1:25 p.m.
A suspicious Subaru was reported in Oysterville at 3:22 p.m.
At 4:26 p.m. a couple was reported trespassing in Seaview.
A domestic disturbance was reported in Ocean Park at 7:06 p.m.
A man was reported loitering in Seaview at 11:38 p.m.
April 30 — Six gunshots were reported in Surfside at 1:05 a.m.
A possible chimney fire was reported in South Bend at 3:43 a.m.
A suspicious person was reported knocking on a door in South Bend at 4:47 a.m.
At 9:09 a.m. a Ford Ranger was reported stolen in Oysterville.
A man reported his bags stolen in Seaview at 10:14 a.m.
Two gunshots were reported in Ocean Park at 11:43 a.m.
Alleged fraud and identity theft was reported in Ocean Park at 1:33 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 1:43 p.m. in Naselle.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Ocean Park at 2:32 p.m.
At 5:38 p.m. a domestic disturbance was reported in Ilwaco.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 7:50 p.m.
A suspicious person kicked a door in Ilwaco at 8:08 p.m.
Two women smoking marijuana were reported in Seaview at 8:10 p.m.
An intoxicated person was allegedly trying to commit an assault in Ilwaco at 9:21 p.m. in Ilwaco.
A violation of a court order was reported in Ocean Park at 11:13 p.m.
A dog chased a woman in Nahcotta at 11:32 p.m.
May 1 — A suspicious white car was reported in Oysterville at 7:37 a.m.
Alleged burglaries occurred at 10:35 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Wires were reported stolen in Tokeland at 10:44 a.m.
A Lamborghini, Maserati and a Corsa were reportedly driving at high rates of speed in the Smith Creek area at 11:30 a.m. They were among a group of about 30 exotic cars traveling on U.S. Highway 101.
A wanted person was reported in Ocean Park at 12:33 p.m.
A man was reported criminally trespassing when cutting grass and trees in Raymond at 1:04 p.m.
A travel trailer was reportedly left in a driveway at 1:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 4:50 p.m. a crazy bald man wearing a camo jacket and dark pants and carrying a backpack was reported walking up and down the street using foul language in Ocean Park.
A person reported all of her food she had just bought was stolen in Ilwaco at 6:30 p.m.
A suspicious knocking was reported in Ocean Park at 10:06 p.m.
May 2 — A cow was walking on the road shoulder in Menlo at 9:07 a.m.
A criminal trespasser was reported in Seaview at 11:23 a.m.
A suspicious green backpack was found in Ocean Park at 11:32 a.m.
A dispute over a property line occurred in Ocean Park at 11:58 a.m.
Survey stakes were reported being tampered with in Ilwaco at 2:21 p.m.
A phone scam about a $500,000 prize was reported in Chinook at 4:17 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. a wanted person was seen on a bike in Ocean Park.
A dog in Menlo attacked a man walking his dog at 8:26 p.m.
May 3 — A man allegedly pulled a pistol on someone in Ilwaco at 12:28 a.m.
A suspicious person was digging through garbage and throwing it around in Ocean Park at 1:57 a.m.
A person was digging in a dumpster in Ocean Park at 2:38 a.m.
A fraudulent check was written in Ilwaco at 12:03 p.m.
At 3:36 p.m. threats were alleged in Ocean Park.
A neighbor was reportedly causing problems in Ilwaco at 4:19 p.m.
A vehicle in a ditch was reported at 4:53 p.m. in Smith Creek.
At 5:10 p.m. in Seaview, possible drug abuse was reported.
Possible drug deals and mail theft was reported in Ocean Park at 5:27 p.m.
A person was reported sleeping in their car in Ilwaco at 5:28 p.m.
People were reported racing motorcycles in Ocean Park at 6:26 p.m.
A minor allegedly brought in alcohol to a school function in Naselle at 7:15 p.m.
May 4 — At 12:01 a.m. a suspicious man wearing a dark hoodie and jeans sitting on a curb in Ilwaco was reported.
A possible gunshot was reported in Ocean Park at 6:42 a.m.
Vandalism of a bunch of signs was reported in Ocean Park at 9:08 a.m.
A wanted short hair bearded man was reported in Ocean Park at 9:11 a.m.
Suspicious trucks were reported at a property in Ocean Park at 11:33 a.m.
A suspicious man was dropped off at an apartment building in Raymond at 1:14 p.m.
A large white mailbox was reported stolen in Ocean Park at 1:17 p.m.
At 2 p.m. a fraudulent check was reported in Seaview.
An animal was found in Surfside at 2:51 p.m.
A possible theft occurred in Ocean Park at 3:25 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 3:50 p.m. a suspicious man was reported walking through a property.
Vandalism of a mailbox was reported in Ocean Park at 3:52 p.m.
At 4:02 p.m. a boat was reported in the middle of the roadway in South Bend.
Vandalism and destruction of mailboxes was reported at 4:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A woman bought a van from a possibly suspicious person in Ilwaco at 5:25 p.m.
A man was reported “being a total butt” and kicking grass onto private property in Raymond at 5:29 p.m.
A woman with blonde hair kicked in a door in Ilwaco at 6:14 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Ocean Park at 7:17 p.m.
A dog reportedly bit a child at 8:44 p.m. in Tokeland.
A young man wearing white pants with one pant leg pulled up and a dark windbreaker and sneakers appeared to be distraught and stumbling down the street in Ilwaco at 9:45 p.m.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:55 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Two little dogs were reported in a locked car in Raymond at 10:51 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.