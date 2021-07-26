Long Beach Police Department
July 18 — At 12:28 p.m., in Long Beach, a baggie possibly containing drugs was found and reported.
A panhandler was reported to be asking for food or money at 1:30 p.m. in Long Beach.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 3:43 p.m., for a person yelling and screaming.
Criminal trespassing in Long Beach was reported at 4:44 p.m., for a male who was refusing to leave a business, threatening employees, and approaching vehicles in the drive through asking for money.
July 19 — A fireworks complaint was received in Long Beach at 12:05 a.m.
July 20 — At 5:32 a.m., in Long Beach, a guy was throwing rocks at public restrooms, and yelling profanities.
A suspicious male stole items from a Long Beach home and took off with a pink guitar, riding on a girl’s bike at 7:38 a.m.
Someone expressed concern about two dogs in the back of a truck with a canopy in Long Beach and it is way too hot at 4:22 p.m.
At 11:14 p.m., in Ilwaco, Mark W. Siegel, 61, from Ilwaco was cited for criminal trespass second-degree and obstruction, after he alleged entered a neighbor’s home without permission and wouldn’t leave.
July 21 — At 7:19 a.m. in Long Beach, it was reported that a VW van had been broken into on Sid Snyder Drive the night before. A window was smashed, and everything ripped off the dash.
At 3:37 p.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 12:13 p.m. in Ilwaco.
July 24 — A burglary in progress call from Long Beach was received at 3:01 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 18 — Fireworks complaints were received from Surfside at 12:57 a.m.
Disorder conduct was reported at 7:12 a.m. in Ocean Park for a person screaming and causing issues.
A possible domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 2:08 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:57 p.m. in Chinook, a loud disorderly group were said to be yelling and screaming and throwing rocks at trucks.
July 19 — At 1:11 p.m., all the smoke alarms were going off at the same time in a Surfside home, but no smoke or flames visible.
In Seaview at 3:52 p.m., a car was reported stolen.
In Ocean Park at 4:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
July 20 — A white van was reported stolen from property in Ocean Park at 9:10 a.m.
At 10:21 p.m., in Raymond, a domestic violence incident was reported.
July 21 — Near Smith Creek at 8:01 a.m., a burglary that occurred around 2:50 a.m., was reported. According to the report, two people cut a chain on a gate, brought a truck and trailer in and stole aluminum cans with an estimated value of $100.
At 8:29 p.m., in Surfside, squatters were reported on private property. The caller also said they have a dog that barks all the time.
July 22 — A sex offense was reported in Ocean Park at 10:59 a.m.
Vandalism to a vehicle parked in Ocean Park was reported at 1:37 p.m. The owner said the back window has a hole, possibly from a BB and the window is shattered.
At 8:49 p.m., in Surfside, disorderly conduct was reported.
Someone was alleged to be lighting off mortars in Bush Park in Bay Center at 9:46 p.m.
July 23 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11 a.m. in Raymond, for an RV parked on private property without authorization.
At 1:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, an allegedly vicious dog bit someone; the dog was already euthanized.
A burglary in progress was reported at 5:17 p.m. in Lebam.
July 24 — A domestic violence incident in Raymond was reported at 1:40 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 9:46 a.m., a burglary was reported. A lawnmower and gas can were taken, along the Wi-Fi router taken.
Vandalism to an Ocean Park home was reported at 11:15 a.m.; cannot open the door due to damage.
At 1:59 p.m., in Raymond, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
