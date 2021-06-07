Long Beach Police Department
May 30 — At 10:36 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach for a bunch of people in a parking lot selling political items and blocking access to others.
At 10:58 a.m. in Ilwaco, a duck house was burned during the night.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:17 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco at 2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in an apartment.
At 3:03 p.m., in Long Beach, a caller reported seeing 10 horses come running up from the beach with no riders.
In Long Beach at 5:39 p.m., child abuse was alleged after someone said they witnessed a man grab a child by the hair and lifted him off the ground.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:15 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 11:30 p.m., a man was allegedly trying to climb the flagpole and said he was going to pull it down and burn it.
May 31 — At 5:19 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
In Long Beach at 9:52 p.m., a man with “big hair” and a beard was alleged to be acting belligerently, yelling at everyone walking by.
June 1 — At 7:10 a.m. in Long Beach, fishing equipment and an ice chest full of fish, was reported stolen.
June 2 — In Long Beach at 12:53 a.m., a person who took off earlier the day before had not returned.
June 4 — People living in Ilwaco were reported at 12:48 p.m. At 7:22 p.m., another call was received about people living in a white van and a cargo truck. The caller noted there are children involved and they have been there for four days.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 8:08 p.m.
At 9:58 p.m. in Long Beach, an intoxicated man was found sleeping near the corner of a business.
June 5 — At 12:18 a.m., kids that were trespassed earlier from a Long Beach business allegedly came back and threw eggs everywhere and egged a house next to the business.
In Long Beach, three males were acting suspiciously behind a business at 1:13 p.m.
At 9:44 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman reported finding a baby duck in her yard with no momma or any other ducks around. She could not get ahold of Fish and Game.
People camping in the back lot of a Long Beach business were reported at 10:34 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 30 — A sex offense was reported in Raymond at 10:20 a.m.
Near Joe Johns Road a truck reportedly left the road, hit a tree and is hidden in the brush at 11:36 a.m.
At 11:59 a.m., in Ocean Park, a transient with a gun was reported to be shooting rats on private property.
In Seaview at 1:51 p.m., an RV was said to be blocking the post office parking lot.
Vandalism was reported in Naselle at 3:09 p.m., after a rock was found stuck in a windowpane and the window broken.
At 5:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, an older man, walking with an older woman and two kids allegedly pulled a handgun on a man and his friends, and made threats.
Disorderly people at a campground in Ocean Park were said to be screaming at each other at 8:39 p.m.
May 31 — A loud party was reported at an Ocean Park residence at 12:12 a.m.
At 8:22 a.m. in Willapa, a hound dog showed up on the doorstep of a home with a face full of porcupine quills.
In Menlo, a van with people living in it was reported at 10:21 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 2:24 p.m.
At 4:51 p.m., in Ocean Park, someone found a bag of possible drugs by a roadway.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:55 p.m. in Lebam.
At 9:34 p.m. in Raymond, a man was alleged to be screaming and yelling.
June 1 — A prowler was reported in Raymond at 12:51 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:02 a.m., with someone revving a chainsaw and yelling.
A burglary was reported near Smith Creek at 7:56 a.m. The caller said they used bolt cutters, cut locks off a gate, and took a bunch of aluminum cans.
At 8:55 a.m., a man said he found a horse buried under a tarp in the front yard of a home just purchased.
In South Bend, a disorderly person was reported at the courthouse.
Malicious harassment was reported at 4:43 p.m. in Seaview.
June 2 — At 9:30 a.m. near Menlo, a van was reported parked on county property with a lawnmower beside it. The caller expressed concern that it has been there for a while, and no one has moved it.
A disorderly person was reported on the porch of a Seaview home at 4:08 p.m., refusing to leave.
At 5:15 p.m. in Menlo, an older white van was reported on county property for several weeks and now have a tarp set up and lawn chairs.
In Ocean Park at 6:08 p.m., an assault was reported after a man allegedly spit on the window of another vehicle, and then tried to run them over when getting the plate of his vehicle.
A big branch fell out of a tree near Smith Creek at 6:25 p.m., and the power line is down in the roadway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:16 p.m. in Surfside.
June 3 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 2:44 a.m.
Fraud was reported involving a vehicle sale in Surfside at 10:54 a.m.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:58 p.m. in Seaview.
At 6:12 p.m., a burglary was reported in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported at property in Frances at 9:11 p.m.
June 4 — The theft of more than 100 Percocet from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 8:16 a.m.
Identity theft was reported in Raymond at 9:24 a.m.
At 9:29 a.m., a delivery truck took out the drive through at a bank in Ocean Park.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 12:46 p.m. in Ocean Park after a signpost and power pole were struck.
At 1:31 p.m. in Ocean Park a doe and two fawns were crossing the road, and someone hit one of the fawns injuring it.
A sex offense was reported at 3:53 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:08 p.m. in Lebam and a man was beaten with a cane.
June 5 — At 1:20 p.m. in Ocean Park, a person allegedly used a baseball bat on a door and home accusing the person in the home of sleeping with her husband.
At 2:06 p.m. near Palix River, a man was allegedly holding a woman down beating her.
Unauthorized charges on a bank statement were reported near Smith Creek at 3:22 p.m.
