Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 17 — At 6:38 p.m., in Long Beach, a domestic situation was reported for a couple walking down the street screaming at each other, with the male yelling violently at the female.
A two vehicle non-blocking accident was reported at 10:23 p.m. in Long Beach.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 8 a.m.
Oct. 20 — The theft of a pistol and a sleeping bag by a deckhand was reported at 8:59 a.m.
A suspicious vehicle in Long Beach was reported at 11:21 a.m.
A “small geyser” was reported on Cranberry Road in a field at 5:54 p.m.
Oct. 21 — At 9 a.m. in Long Beach the exhaust system was cut off a dump truck.
At 10:35 a.m. in Long Beach it was reported that the catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota.
An “unruly patient” was reported in Ilwaco at 4:51 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:24 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Oct. 22 — A panhandler was reported in the laundromat in Long Beach at 1:29 p.m.
Three individuals were reported in the Ilwaco Community Park at 8:12 p.m., after it was closed.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 17 — At 6:38 a.m., malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park.
At 4:41 p.m. in Ocean Park, a person was standing in the middle of the road acting suspiciously.
In Lebam at 6:07 p.m., a man crashed his truck into a
power pole and was just lying in the truck.
Oct. 18 — Threats were alleged for an Airbnb at 7:23 a.m.
A rape was reported at 1:24 p.m. in Nahcotta.
At 2:51 p.m. a home burglary was reported in South Bend, with fishing gear and other items stolen.
A Huffy bike with a gasoline engine was reported stolen at 9:13 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Malicious harassment in Ocean Park was reported at 8:34 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 9:36 a.m., a male was allegedly making threats in a business because of the mask mandate.
At 10:31 a.m., a complaint was received about a problem dog in Ocean Park.
Disorderly conduct about the mask mandate was reported at 2:32 p.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park at 3:50 p.m., a property owner reportedly got a letter about two abandoned vehicles on private property.
At 9:36 p.m. in Ocean Park, a woman could be heard yelling for help near the fields across from the elementary school.
Oct. 20 — Criminal trespassing was reported on timber company-owned property.
Theft of items from a
campground was reported at 9:31 a.m.
At 4:56 p.m. in Raymond, the driver of a maroon-colored van was driving with a flat tire and smoke coming from the tire.
An assault with nunchucks was reported in Ocean Park at 10:36 p.m.
Oct. 21 — Threats were alleged at 11:02 a.m. in South Bend.
Oct. 22 — At 9:03 p.m. in Ocean Park a domestic violence situation was reported.
In Oysterville, another domestic violence incident was reported at 11:25 a.m.
At 2:31 p.m. in Menlo, a vehicle was reported to be about four feet in a ditch on
Camp One Road but the driver didn’t want an ambulance. At 2:41 p.m., the driver called back and said the vehicle “slid off into a cow.”
At 6:20 p.m. in Ocean Park, the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle.
Oct. 23 — A dog bite in
Lebam was reported at 8:02 a.m., with the victim needing medical attention.
Vandalism was reported at 11:57 a.m. in Ocean Park, after the property owner found a row of trees had been cut down.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Raymond at 8:53 p.m.
