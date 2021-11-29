Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 21 — At 5:47 p.m. in Long Beach, a disorderly female was reported.
Nov. 22 — Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 6:51 a.m.
A burglary was reported at 11:44 a.m., with numerous items taken from a construction site.
At 2:54 p.m. in Long Beach, an elderly person with a cane had no pants on was carrying plastic garbage bags and was walking up a driveway.
Nov. 24 — An assault was reported in Ilwaco at 11:59 a.m.
Nov. 25 — At 8:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Ilwaco.
Nov. 26 — A bear was in a parking lot in Ilwaco going through trash at 1:47 a.m.
A theft was alleged in Ilwaco at 12:40 p.m.
At 3:36 p.m., in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported. A male and female were allegedly knocking each other down and in a shouting match.
Nov. 27 — In Ilwaco at 11:35 a.m. a disorderly person was screaming at the top of their lungs.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:13 p.m. in Ilwaco for an individual refusing to leave a building when asked.
At 8:02 p.m. in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported regarding questions being asked at a business.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 21 — At 11:41 a.m. in Seaview, a shoplifter was reported having taken videos and more.
At 1:39 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious acting individual with a strange vehicle was said to be checking out abandoned or unoccupied homes.
Criminal trespassing was reported on Y Street and Birch at 1:49 p.m. People from two vehicles were seen dumping a lot of garbage on private property.
A group of young children on three-wheelers were speeding in and out of traffic.
A female shoplifter was in custody in Seaview at 3:49 p.m.
In Menlo at 10:54 p.m., a sex offense involving a very young child was reported.
Nov. 22 — At 8:03 a.m. a domestic violence report was received from Seaview.
At 10:06 a.m. in Seaview, it was reported that earlier in the morning an individual was prowling vehicles at a business and stealing gasoline.
In Nahcotta at 10:10 a.m., a report was received that a home had been destroyed by a male living there.
A theft from property in Menlo was reported at 2:05 p.m.
The theft of a vehicle from outside Ilwaco was reported at 3:11 p.m.
Nov. 23 — An assault was reported at 3:27 p.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:35 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity at a home being remodeled in Seaview was reported at 9:22 p.m.
Suspicious activity in Raymond was reported at 11:44 p.m.
Nov. 24 — At 5:40 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was reported.
In Raymond at 1:34 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
At 9:33 p.m. in Ocean Park, a female was alleged on drugs and continually yelling.
Nov. 25 — Fireworks were being set off at 6:37 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said they had been going off for about a half hour.
Nov. 26 — At 7:08 a.m., a stump came down off a hill just west of the wildlife boat ramp and was blocking the northbound lane.
The theft of a mountain bike from Surfside was reported at 10:33 a.m.
Nov. 27 — In Ocean Park at 1 a.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
A suspicious male was reported at 5:12 p.m. in Oysterville.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 10:39 p.m.
