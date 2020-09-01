Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 23 — At 5:07 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported, with thuds and windows shaking.
In Long Beach, a “guy beating a girl” was reported at 7:26 p.m.
Aug. 24 — At 12:54 p.m. a juvenile allegedly started kicking and biting a person in Ilwaco, and the person’s arm was bleeding.
Child abuse was reported in Long Beach at 3:32 p.m., with a little boy screaming.
Aug. 25 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:42 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 26 — At 9:35 a.m. in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported for someone yelling and carrying on.
A plant valued at $150 was stolen from a porch in Long Beach at 1:04 p.m.
In Ilwaco at 2:49 p.m., threats were alleged.
At 9:54 p.m., in Long Beach, a scam was reported about someone winning millions of dollars.
Aug. 28 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:11 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 9:06 p.m., with threats levied at a couple of people.
Aug. 29 — A hit-and-run incident was reported at 11:50 a.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged at 1:46 p.m. in Long Beach.
A suspicious conversation was overheard in Long Beach at 4:40 p.m.
The theft of bicycle in Long Beach was reported at 5:19 p.m. According to the caller a guy just took the bike and rode off.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23 — At 11:03 a.m., a resident of Ocean Park reported the theft of about $500 worth of wind chimes.
Squatters were reported on property in Surfside at 1:52 p.m.
A stolen cell phone was reported from Ocean Park at 1:59 p.m.
In Ocean Park, a caller questioned whether census workers were out and about asking questions at 2:53 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:45 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged regarding an RV on private property in Seaview at 6:13 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:03 p.m., two “drunk guys in a yellow Camaro” were alleged to be doing cookies and driving 80 mph or more.
At 10:06 p.m., another call came in about this car being driven so fast “it is going to kill someone.”
At 11:01 p.m. a caller reported a “muscle car” was reported to be speeding up and down Sandridge Road.
A loud crash was reported at 11:05 p.m., in South Bend.
Aug. 24 — Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 11:14 a.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Ocean Park at 11:15 a.m. The caller said something needs to be done as they leave a door open on the vehicle and “a raccoon got into the car and tore up the seat.”
An assault was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A blue Merle teacup chihuahua was reported stolen from a Chinook yard at 2:55 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle description was provided.
At 11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Seaview.
Aug. 25 — Malicious harassment was reported in Naselle at 9:37 a.m.
At 10:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that the door of a home had been broken like it was kicked in.
An allegedly vicious pitbull dog was reported at 11:02 a.m. in Naselle.
In Raymond at 5:41 p.m., packages delivered to a home were stolen. A description of the alleged suspect was reported.
At 10:22 p.m., in South Bend, people drinking on the stairs in front of the courthouse were reported.
At 11 p.m., a male was reported inside the courthouse in South Bend.
Malicious harassment was reported at 11:04 p.m. in Naselle.
Aug. 26 — Criminal trespassing in Raymond was reported at 2:07 p.m., with people driving on property and camping near the river.
Suspicious activity at a home was reported at 9:15 p.m., with flashlights visible inside the home.
Aug. 27 — At 12:05 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious vehicle was reported on private property all night and someone was sleeping in the back covered up.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 7:02 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Aug. 28 — The theft of medications was reported at 12:26 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:37 p.m., in Surfside, vandalism was reported after someone poked holes in hose and cut hoses and septic tank cut to trailer.
Child abuse/neglect was reported at 3:06 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic incident was reported in Menlo at 6:44 p.m.
Aug. 29 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Bay Center at 10:20 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in a Seaview business at 10:26 p.m. The caller noted a man comes in every night at around 2 a.m. and spends a lot of time in the bathroom, possibly doing drugs. The man takes his bike in the bathroom with him.
The theft of $3,500 from a Willapa home was reported at 12:45 p.m.
Credit card fraud was reported at 1:03 p.m. in Frances for someone using the card without authorization.
A disorderly man and woman were reported in Seaview at 3:16 p.m.
At 3:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, the driver of a car in Ocean Park allegedly hit a bunch and signs and mailboxes.
A fireworks complaint was received at 9:08 p.m. near Ocean Park.
