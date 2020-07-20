Long Beach Police Department
July 13 — At 3:55 p.m., two people were reported having sex in public in a vehicle in Long Beach and argued with others who asked them to stop.
Someone was reported to be flying drones around “looking into rooms” in Long Beach at 9:03 p.m.
July 14 — At 2 p.m., in Long Beach, a man was walking in the middle of the traffic lane and yelling, screaming and flipping people off.
A man with a beer in a brown bag was reported walking in the middle of the road near Long Beach at 8:46 p.m.
July 16 — Malicious harassment was reported at 3:58 p.m. in Long Beach.
At domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 6:59 p.m.
July 17 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:38 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 9:40 p.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported.
A man in Long Beach was acting suspiciously at 11:32 p.m.
July 18 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:58 a.m. in Long Beach.
A man sleeping in a parking lot in Long Beach was contacted at 4:38 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 12 — At 2:45 a.m., voices were heard in the backyard of an Ocean Park home.
A generator left running “all evening/night” allegedly creating a noise nuisance was reported in Tokeland at 9:39 a.m.
The theft of a “bigfoot” metal cutout was reported stolen from a Naselle residence at 1:02 p.m.
At 3:20 p.m. in Naselle, threats were alleged.
The theft of a Global propane heater from Surfside was reported at 7:45 p.m.
July 13 — A suspicious situation was reported in Surfside with a woman screaming and sounds like punching and other noises at 3:48 a.m.
At 3:51 a.m. in Naselle, a person was laying down on the side of the road with a bike next to him.
Two girls were floating the river near Raymond at 7:51 p.m. and were reported missing for three hours.
At 8:20 p.m. a suspicious man from Seaview was allegedly attempting to get into a truck and he had a large object he was waving around.
Loud explosives, possibly fireworks, were reported near Menlo at 8:52 p.m.
July 14 — A person screaming “help me” real loud was reported at 9:29 a.m. near Raymond.
At 11:51 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
A domestic incident in Raymond was reported at 3:08 p.m.
An “altercation between coworkers” in Ocean Park was reported at 4:16 p.m.
July 15 — Threats between neighbors were reported in Willapa at 2:15 a.m.
The possible theft of an RV was reported at 10:01 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:11 a.m., occupant(s) of a Prius pulled into the driveway of a Naselle home and were taking pictures.
A concern about a woman on property in Surfside was reported 5:55 p.m.
At 7:25 p.m. a second call was received from Surfside about a woman on private property screaming and crying.
A narcotics complaint was received from Raymond at 8:12 p.m.
July 16 — Two people in a multi-colored Volkswagen that looks like a clown car, were reported at 8:22 a.m.; one was slumped over in the vehicle.
At 8:30 a.m., a refrigerator, possibly full of meat, was dumped off Cranberry Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:04 a.m. in Ocean Park for a woman accosting cashiers at a store.
At 1:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, a prowler was reported and his image captured on a camera.
In Surfside at 4 p.m., two trailer batteries and a sway trailer hitch were stolen.
Suspicious activity was reported in Surfside at 9:49 p.m., after kids at a vacation home took off running when contact was attempted.
July 17 — The theft of a handgun from a South Bend residence was reported at 12:42 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Chinook at 4:26 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received from Raymond at 10:03 p.m.
July 18 — At 4:03 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported, with one person allegedly punched in the face.
Vandalism was reported in Oysterville at 12:26 p.m. after a window was found busted out of a vehicle.
At 7:27 p.m., in Ocean Park, a domestic incident was reported.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 8:25 p.m.
