Long Beach Police Department
April 5 — At 7:11 p.m. in Long Beach, a “crazy motorcyclist” was reported on Washington Street going up and down the street.
Suspicious activity was reported at a home in Long Beach, at 11:53 p.m., with a light seen and sounds coming from the backyard.
April 6 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 10:28 a.m.
April 7 — At 9:10 a.m. a burglary was reported in Long Beach.
A possibly homeless person was reported in Ilwaco at 4:11 p.m. The caller said the woman had been sitting on the sidewalk for a while.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 7:11 p.m.
April 8 — At 5:40 p.m. in Ilwaco, a concern was reported about ATVs being driven in a neighborhood at a high rate of speed and the drivers were not wearing helmets etc.
April 9 — A person allegedly playing his TV loudly was reported at 2:09 a.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged at 6:39 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 11 — In Long Beach at 12:23 p.m., a man who had allegedly been sitting on a bench near the bank all day was raising concerns.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 5 — The theft of tools from a shed in Long Beach was reported at 12:34 p.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 5:20 p.m.
At 10:26 p.m. in Surfside, loud music and noise from a loud party was reported. A second call came in on this party at 1:35 a.m. on April 6.
April 6 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 8:04 a.m. The caller said the incident happened late the night of April 5, with tools missing, a pressure washer in the driveway and a glass door busted.
Squatters were reported at property in Ocean Park at 10:19 a.m. The property owner has not been onsite for some time.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:43 p.m. in Surfside.
In Ocean Park at 7:34 p.m., an assault was reported.
At 11:53 p.m. a domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park.
April 7 — At 9:52 a.m. in Menlo, adult abuse was reported.
Bank fraud was reported at 11:42 a.m. in Naselle.
The theft of mail from a Naselle Post Office box was reported at 11:45 a.m.
In Lebam at 4:25 p.m., a bull was loose and on reported in a nearby yard.
April 8 — At 11:34 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary to shed was reported with a lawnmower and bicycle among the missing items.
A burglary in progress in Surfside was reported at 2:32 p.m.
Another burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 4:37 p.m. with a five-gallon propane tank missing.
At 11:04 p.m. in Seaview, suspicious activity was reported. The caller said someone was possibly camping on private property near a firepit.
April 9 — A disorderly person was yelling and having trouble walking near Ocean Park at 9:06 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:38 a.m., in Ocean Park at a home that is posted no trespassing.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 11:09 a.m.
Arson was reported in Surfside at 2:17 p.m. for a fully involved trailer, with nearby structures threatened.
In Surfside at 3:56 p.m., an unknown man allegedly trespassed through a yard, jumped a fence and headed to the dunes.
At 4 p.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity was reported. The caller said cars park on an empty lot. One person got out of the car, went into nearby the bushes, came out and left. Then later another car parked in the same spot and again someone went into the bushes and came out with something and then drove off.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 5:12 p.m. The female allegedly took spinach, lettuce, popcorn, a banana, a can of beer and a greeting card.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 7:04 p.m.
A homeless person in grungy old clothes was seen entering an abandoned home in Ocean Park at 7:23 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 7:39 p.m.
At 8:25 p.m. a burglary was reported to a home in Surfside.
April 10 — At 9:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside. The property owner said there were no-trespassing signs on the property but those have been taken down, and there are people living in tents on his property. In addition, a shed was entered and everything taken out of it.
A home burglary was reported at 10:48 a.m. in Surfside.
In Surfside at 6:55 p.m., a “tweeker” was reported hanging out in a neighborhood.
April 11 — Another home burglary was reported in Surfside 12:52 a.m. The suspect was on camera entering from the garage.
Pigs were reported running amuck at 10:28 a.m.
At 6:12 p.m. a burglary was reported in Surfside. The homeowner said one of the panels in the garage had been kicked out to gain access.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Oysterville at 8:16 p.m.
