Long Beach Police Department
On April 8 at 6:01 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, a report of stolen vehicle was received. Contact was made with the owner who said her daughter had taken her car without permission. The car and driver were located in north county and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
On April 11 at 7 a.m., in Long Beach, a vehicle was reported to have all glass smashed out and glass in the roadway. Members of the LB city crew arrived and cleaned up the glass.
On April 13 at 12:06 a.m. on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, an assault was reported. As a result, suspect Daniel J. Byrd, 40, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on domestic violence fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
On April 14 at 10:26 p.m. near the Port of Ilwaco, a disturbance was reported. The caller said a woman was screaming at an infant in her arms, allegedly yelling at the child to “shut up.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 7 — At 7:15 a.m. in Raymond, a vehicle was in the ditch with no one around.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:29 a.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 12:54 p.m. after a shed was found open in the backyard.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a mini-van was reported at 1:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 8 — At 1:01 a.m. in Seaview, an alleged disorderly person was refusing to leave a residence.
In Naselle at 1:08 a.m. a non-stop thumping loud bass was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 7:30 a.m., for an allegedly drunk individual refusing to leave property.
The theft of firewood and propane tanks as well as other items from outside a home in Surfside was reported at 10:51 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 11:01 a.m., for two men in a truck parked outside a home.
At 11:21 a.m. in Seaview, a homeowner reported finding a bunch keys at the property.
Four or five abandoned dogs were reported in Ocean Park at 12:07 p.m.
A home burglary was reported in Naselle at 12:54 p.m. with a rifle among the missing items.
In Surfside at 8:20 p.m. a man was allegedly yelling at a barking dog.
April 9 — The theft of a pickup truck from Klipsan was reported at 12:09 p.m.
At 1:19 p.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious situation was reported after a man who was trespassed from property came back and left a gun cartridge on a fence railing.
At 5:25 p.m. someone reported a vehicle near Naselle passing vehicle at a high rate of speed.
April 10 — Vicious loose dogs were reported in Menlo at 12:21 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 12:37 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:46 p.m. a vehicle versus semi-truck accident with entrapment was reported in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was reported at 6:19 p.m.
A possible fight causing a building to shake was reported at 10:37 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 11 — A burglary was reported at 11:41 a.m. in Nahcotta, with entry gained by removing the padlocks.
The alleged theft of water was reported at 3:44 p.m. in Nahcotta.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview after it appears someone is squatting in a trailer on the property and the electricity bill is very high.
At 5:10 p.m. in South Bend, a suspicious situation was reported involving a possible “meth user” and a young boy.
April 12 — A public nuisance was reported in Seaview at 1:37 p.m. for people who sound like they are “beating two pieces of wood together all night long.”
Suspicious activity was reported at a home on Mosher Lane in Naselle at 2:38 p.m.
Fraud was reported at 5:24 p.m. in Raymond after an account was opened using someone’s name without permission.
Two men with bright orange spray paint were reported near Menlo at 6:08 p.m.
April 13 — Computer fraud was reported in Nahcotta at 2:23 p.m.
At 6:13 p.m. in Seaview, it was alleged a “drunk guy ran over a Corvette.”
In South Bend at 9:07 p.m., a shop had been burglarized and a side door damaged from being pried open.
An allegedly disorderly female was reported in Seaview at 9:33 p.m.
