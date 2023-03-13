Long Beach Police Department
March 5 — Caller reports a male in car passed out on boat ramp, car is running, tried to knock on window and subject didn't wake up, is breathing.
Reporting party alleges there is a drug house in area on corner, male passed out in black Ram pickup, vehicle is running.
Caller reports a red Toyota Yaris is swerving between white and yellow lines, possibly texting.
Reporting party says a subject is having some difficulty breathing, changing color, not able to wake him up, was drinking.
March 6 — Malicious harassment allegedly committed by person in red Toyota Tacoma pickup, ongoing issue.
Caller: “I'm having some problems. I'm currently out of town taking care of my son’s personal business. I'm receiving threats. They've come over once and you guys came out and didn't catch her.
Ilwaco caller: A guy was screaming. They were shoving each other around, a guy and girl. They might be on meth.
March 7 — Need friend removed from apartment, got into argument and she is refusing to leave, arguing in background, "she let me stay here," nothing physical.
Some guy just called reporting party. It was the worst disgusting phone call she's ever had. Reporting party does not want to repeat what was said.
In Ilwaco, there was a lady in the bathroom screaming and now she is dragging garbage out of the trash to reporting party’s trailer.
Caller: “There is a crazy gal … she is dragging stuff all over the place again. She drug some pickup canopy, it is now in the middle of the park.”
March 8 — Male in white Dodge dually pickup with lumber rack, parked on private property, was driving around in area yesterday, not sure what he's up to, drives down block and comes back.
Ilwaco citizen has a concern, has been trying to resolve since December: Someone starts noise, sounds like bongo drums, about 10 p.m. and goes all night long.
Welfare check requested for daughter in Ilwaco area. Does not know where they are parked.
March 10 — There is a turquoise suitcase sitting outside of the restaurant, near the trashcan.
Burglary suspected: Someone broke window open to car garage. Reporting party is keeping an eye on property for family and noticed things are piled up, so whoever broke in can come back.
In Ilwaco downstairs neighbor said they would take over the building after reporting party threatened them through the floor.
Caller: “I spoke to her about [a subject who] has had a restraining against his wife. He has covid and sounds better now. He was in an accident and took his Dodge into a swampy area and broke his nose. He is calling me for a ride. I told him I can't give him a ride, I'm in Tacoma. He is not acting normal.”
Suspected drunk driver with vehicle is in a ditch north on U.S. 101 out of Raymond. He does not seemed injured but reporting party is thinking he might be intoxicated.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 5 — Red Toyota sedan in the ditch. Driver said he was ok and fine. In shorts, talking on the cell phone.
Two subjects are fighting. Female broke the TV in her trailer, has been drinking.
Caller from Ocean Park just got done talking with a friend. Believes wife has been abducted. "They" tried to take her the other day. Last talked her last night about 24 hours ago. Believes she got talked into going somewhere and having too much fun. There is a restraining order so reporting party can not check on her.
Violation of court order alleged against male at the gate again, just took off again, someone was driving him; dog gets upset and aggressive any time he comes around.
Juvenile problem reported in Bay Center: needs removed from home, is a danger to others and to himself; damaging property, has been there for last 48 hours, cannot control him, ran away last night, no weapons.
Soon-to-be ex in Ocean Park has been stalking and harassing reporting party since released on March 1.
In Raymond, boyfriend has her son in the house and won't let her see him or breastfeed him. Last night they had the cops out and they were told to stay separate, but now she needs him back so she can breastfeed.
Caller from rural Long Beach wants to talk to someone about drug activity at the neighbor's house. She's the dealer and she was there last night and there was traffic all night.
Ocean Park caller: “They are stripping home off all guns.” Needs to speak to officer.
Caller wants to report that his wife got friendly with a couple guys and then she took off with them. He saw her twice today in vehicles but he could not get out and get info. There is a restraining order out and he cannot get within 300 feet.
Son causing problems at Ocean Park residence, standing on porch yelling at reporting party, unknown if there are weapons, took off into woods south from residence, said he'd be back.
Something in Ocean Park yard setting off motion lights, haven't seen anyone, soon-to-be-ex-husband has been harassing reporting party, unsure if it's him, there is a back gate that is unsecured.
March 6 — Caller says somebody killed his wife and he thinks they are going to kill him next.
Text-to-911 from Surfside: "Get more eyes on the ground let me talk to the head of command." 911: “What is your emergency? If you do not have an emergency you need to stop texting 911, this is an abuse of the 911 system."
Dark green 1993 Ford Thunderbird stolen out of garage on property, occurred a week ago.
Reporting party trying to retrieve some of her guns from ex — 9mm glock and .22 camo pink target gun, registered in her name; subject is selling all her personal belongings.
School bus stopped with red lights/sign out when an older model white or gray four-door car ran through and almost hit a kid, occurred around 7:40 a.m.
Daughter called reporting party in Surfside; can hear her husband screaming in background. Reporting party said male was throwing things and yelling at top of lungs; history of violence.
Subject in Naselle overdosed on pills — Propranolol and three others (unknown) — slurring words.
Civil dispute in Ocean Park: Husband parked outside gate in white Dodge pickup; have order and he's not supposed to be around
White camper van with an extended roof parked on the side of the road, keeps moving around, seems suspicious. Parks either along State Route 6 on the pullouts or along Willapa Road.
Suspected adult abuse — potential financial exploitation/fraud — in Oysterville area.
Known drug addicts by the restroom, been there about 20 minutes. Around noon saw someone standing at the back of the van throw something into the van.
Someone has been shot with a gun in Naselle. (Later believed to be a suicide.)
March 7 — “A deer hit me on Joe Johns and 309. I limped the car home. The deer is in the middle of the road.”
People at an Airbnb have been playing music since midnight, reporting party has heard neighbors yell at them.
Reporting party received letter from neighbor's children asking them "to kidnap neighbors because they are satanic pedophiles.” On back of envelope it says "kill him, put him jail.”
Someone just broke into reporting party's garage in Ocean Park; reporting party is safe where he is with his doors locked; garage is separate from mobile home.
Subject tried to beat reporting party with baseball bat in the past.
Kubota tractor and trailer stolen on March 3, possibly in the Naselle area.
Car key stolen in Seaview.
March 8 — Male just came into reporting party’s house. She does not think she was imagining it. Caller is disabled and unable to get up and see if they are still in the house
Gray Honda Civic slid off roadway, non-blocking, female non-injured but shaken up.
Reporting party in Ocean Park is trying to leave her boyfriend’s place — won't let her leave, pushed her to the ground, threatened her, put his hands around reporting party's throat. Reporting party does need an ambulance. No weapons drugs or alcohol involved.
Reporting party went to talk to a man about his dog running loose, and the man told him to leave him alone and continues to let dog run loose.
In Seaview, caller noticed open window on 2nd story of empty/vacant house, wasn't that way earlier today, didn't see anyone around.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park: Drove by family’s cabin. Door open/door knob broken off, no one inside, unknown if anything stolen, ongoing issues with break-ins.
Ocean Park caller: Looks like someone tried to break into mom's second home again. Looks like they just ripped off the wood holding the barrier to the crawlspace and left portable heater. Could have happened any time in the last two weeks. Pretty sure they crawled under the house.
A possible missing person rom Ocean Park; has been in contact with her husband since her disappearance, but reporting party is just checking to make sure all he is saying is true.
In Raymond, reporting party’s “old man” stared to beat her up. Now he is having difficulty breathing and he is going off the walls.
Burglary in Naselle: Threw someone out of his restaurant. Had on video, she busted through back door, thinks she did it yesterday too. Told her if she comes back he would have her arrested.
Burglary reported: They broke into an outbuilding; they have it on Ring camera. There were two people — a man and a woman — they were wearing masks.
March 9 — Mailboxes damaged between Elk Ridge Lane and Salmon Creek Road, random boxes all the way to high school.
Last night reporting party had a cooler and cargo carrier stolen off deck, suspect was in a blue car that was in parking lot of resort. Reporting party followed footprints to the car, shined a flashlight at it, and the car took off north towards Ocean Park.
House sitter found boat garage broke into, door was open and stuff moved around, unknown what was stolen.
Surfside reporting party had fraud on her ID based on a message from Amazon advising charge had been made to account; claimed reporting party was victim of identity theft; gave them the last four digits of debit card.
In South Bend, there is a guy in the brush between Pioneer Grocery and telephone building screaming and yelling, possibly has a machete with him.
Someone broke into a coffee shop in Ocean Park. Reporting party thinks the perp is in the Chinook area; doesn't understand why the person hasn't been arrested.
Caller says there is a juvenile who is refusing to go home because he is afraid he will be hurt by his stepfather.
About a month ago someone took items out of reporting party’s shed. Reporting party set up a Ring camera. A man and woman came in and took ring camera and other items but reporting party has the video footage on her Ring account.
Caller: “If you go out State Route 6 by the cemetery, up past the cemetery, there's a guy walking up and down the road, and he was sitting down along the road.” Guy is creeping out a resident. Believed to be living in the woods.
A woman left reporting party’s house in Ocean Park; she had been drinking, left her shoes and now reporting party cannot find her.
March 10 — Caller’s brother called earlier said he was on the sand and the water was coming into the car and was having trouble breathing.
Caller: “I hit a deer and totaled Chevy Camaro. Not injured. I'm moving my car by foot out of the lane.”
Reporting party says someone is stalking his house, running up and down in their pickup. “They never showed up yesterday."
Homeowner reports that the house sitter is saying that reporting party's vehicle was stolen. Someone cut the metal building in back, got inside, turned off alarm, filled up the truck and drove it away.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Neighbor told owner they saw someone walking around. Thinks they came through bedroom window, screen was off. Pulled drawers out and went through things.
Within the last two months a shed was broken into, locks were broken, clam guns were taken, no suspect, left behind cigarette butts and broken locks.
Reporting party in Frances has four cars on his property and doesn’t know who they belong to. There are squatters that have a motor home on property.
On US101 driving from Chinook toward Ilwaco a white Prius is going to hurt someone; almost hit someone near milepost 8.
There is a white Honda pickup swerving all over the road. Turning toward Long Beach from the alternate.
Chinook caller: “I want to report some people trespassing. They said they are from Long Beach. I got a picture 2002 Mustang. It's an old abandoned house. They said they are ghost hunters. They seemed like tweekers to me. I ran them out of here. I was just reporting it.”
Suspected drunk driver — the vehicle is in a ditch north on US101 out of Raymond. He does not seemed injured but reporting party thinks he might be intoxicated.
Ex-wife came out and wielded a pistol at reporting party. She pointed it at him and told him that she “planted sh**” on reporting party’s phone.
March 11 — Raymond caller: “Something just happened at our house. I had to get out of the car because I can't trust my wife. I got out of the car. I think someone took my house keys from my car and made copies. Someone may have tried to break in already. The deputies checked the house earlier.”
In South Bend, stepdaughter slapped reporting party so reporting party hit her back, no drinking, drugs or alcohol, no need for ambulance, this started because some of reporting party’s things were moved and they got into an argument.
Ocean Park caller: My child's father bought her a dirt bike and allowed her to ride it on the beach. I would like a deputy to call me because he is allowing my child to break laws. I need all this documented for CPS. I tried to call CPS but was put on hold for over 40 minutes.
Caller: “I'm staying at an RV park in Raymond someone is shooting from the other side of the river. I heard about 30 shoots.”
Someone subject to a restraining order has been allowed to sleep in their car in reporting party’s driveway “but now their imaginary friends are in the attic that she wants to argue with.”
In Ocean Park, somebody has abandoned a trailer in the middle of the street.
Vehicle rollover accident. Patient is moaning and lying in middle of road.
There are five men there and reporting party does not know why and does not know who they are. They are sitting there watching reporting party.
