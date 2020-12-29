Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 20 — At 10:11 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, the theft of about 100 crab buoys from a trailer was reported.
Dec. 21 — A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business on Howerton Way at 10:35 a.m.
At 4:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, a suspicious vehicle was parked at an intersection in Vandelia with the flashers on.
Dec. 22 — A shoplifter stole beer and walked out of store at 9:46 a.m.
A “bunch of teenagers” were flashing cars with their lights in Long Beach at 6:52 p.m.
Dec. 23 — In Ilwaco at 12:06 p.m., a disorderly person was refusing to leave a business when instructed, drinking a beer, with his walker.
At 5:38 p.m., in Long Beach, a possibly intoxicated person in a pickup truck was swerving all over the road, driving without headlights and under the speed limit.
Dec. 26 — At 4:12 p.m. in Long Beach, a shed door had been kicked open on a vacation home.
At 8:10 p.m. in Long Beach, illegal burning was reported for someone cooking on an open fire in a parking lot.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 20 — At 8:32 a.m. in Grays River, the theft of a wallet was reported.
A parking problem was reported at 12:38 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 3:27 p.m. in Raymond, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
In Tokeland at 8:03 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 9:04 p.m. in Surfside, a burglary was reported with a security camera, TV and other items missing from the home.
Dec. 21 — At 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 17, it was alleged a vicious dog bit a woman in the leg and the injury required medical care.
A “bunch of credit cards and person items” were found in Seaview at 9:29 a.m.
In Raymond at 1:55 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
At 5:25 p.m., in Ocean Park, a home was burglarized. Entry was through a back door.
Adult abuse was reported in Surfside at 7:28 p.m.
Dec. 22 — Threats were alleged at 8:25 a.m.
A burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 9:42 p.m.
An incident with a dog running loose in a Surfside neighborhood was reported at 11:51 a.m.
Fraud was reported in Bay Center at 1:09 p.m., after it was found a charge account had been opened without authorization in Georgia.
At 2:24 p.m. in Ocean Park, a 10-year-old child was hit by a car and was down.
Mail theft was reported at 4:24 p.m., in Raymond. Packages were said to have been delivered, but were not in the mailbox and wrapping was found in a ditch nearby.
Dec. 23 — In Seaview at 12:13 a.m., excess noise was reported by someone working on a vehicle and revving the motor.
Credit card fraud at 8:21 a.m., in Seaview.
An ongoing domestic incident was reported at 12:37 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were allegedly written on a vehicle window in Surfside at 2:42 p.m.
At 7:21 p.m. in Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported.
Dec. 24 — A domestic violence incident in progress in South Bend was reported at 12:49 a.m.
A suspicious situation was reported at 11:53 a.m. in Seaview.
In Ocean Park at 3:04 p.m., a complaint about car noise was received.
At 3:57 p.m., a motorhome was parked on private property for four days, with people living in it.
A fireworks complaint was received at 5:27 p.m.
At 6:20 p.m. a possibly intoxicated driver was reported.
Dec. 25 — A tree fell across Park Avenue blocking the road and cutting power to some homes at 1:58 p.m.
At 7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Raymond.
An intoxicated person was reported to be passed out on a bridge, leaning against the side rail at 7:26 p.m.
Dec. 26 — At 5:27 a.m., in Nahcotta, a burglary was reported. A possible suspect’s name was provided.
At 11:28 a.m. in Chinook, a $97.86 charge was reported on a phone, with the charge allegedly made by a 9-year-old without permission.
A Volkswagen Jetta was reported stolen at 6:11 p.m. in Nahcotta.
