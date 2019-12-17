Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 8 — A suspicious person was reported behind the Ilwaco Community Building at 2:58 a.m.
An allegedly intoxicated man with knee pads was at the door of an Ilwaco residence threatening the occupants at 1:21 p.m. Then at 3:43 p.m. another call came from the same home with threats being made.
Dec. 9 — The theft of a high-end cell phone from a transit bus was reported at 10:35 a.m. in Long Beach.
A minor in possession of marijuana was reported in Ilwaco at 11:42 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 1:50 p.m.
At 3:13 p.m. in Long Beach, two friendly, but lost, pit bull dogs were reported to be running around.
Dec. 10 — A prowler was reported “poking around people’s cars” in Long Beach at 7:06 a.m.
Dec. 11 — A caller stated, “a couple of break-ins” have occurred in Ilwaco at 10:29 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 13 — A suspicious man in a hoodie with a backpack was reported to be looking in the windows and trying doors on houses in Ilwaco at 11:12 a.m.
At 3:54 p.m. a woman allegedly pulled down her “britches and peed” on the main street in Ilwaco.
Dec. 14 — An assault was reported in Long Beach at 1:09 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 8 — At 12:58 a.m. in Raymond, shots were fired right next to a person outside, then at 1:01 a.m. a second caller reported shots fired in the area of Fowler Street.
A vehicle theft was reported in Surfside at 9:28 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported with someone seen on a security camera carrying a kid’s tricycle that doesn’t belong to him.
A vicious dog was alleged in Surfside at 3:36 p.m.
Dec. 9 — At 3:48 a.m., someone was outside an Ocean Park residence “screaming and pounding on doors.”
An alleged assault was reported in Bay Center at 8:07 a.m.
Vandalism was reported in South Bend at 10:44 a.m. The caller said “people have torn her home apart … ripped out wire, took the toilet, etc.”
A possibly intoxicated driving in Surfside reportedly ran off the road after taking out a street sign in Surfside at 12:18 p.m.
A prowler was reported in Surfside at 12:38 p.m.
Dec. 10 — A domestic incident was reported at 7:54 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 11 a.m.
Counterfeit money was passed at a Seaview business and reported at 2:16 p.m. The individual in identifiable on security video.
A vehicle allegedly “took out” three mailboxes in Surfside at 3:07 p.m.
Dec. 11 — A suspicious man walking down the road near Smith Creek, with a huge backpack, said he was “on an adventure” when contacted at 1:18 p.m.
A suspicious situation was reported in Willapa at 3:01 p.m., after a green card and other items were found on the floor of a garage.
Adult abuse was reported in Seaview at 3:56 p.m.
Dec. 12 — At 11:36 a.m., in Ocean Park, the front license plate from a vehicle was stolen.
At 3:04 p.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity was reported, with a possible prowler in front of the home.
An alleged assault was reported in Oysterville at 7:06 p.m., after a caller said she was “hit in the face.”
Dec. 13 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 1:53 p.m. in Raymond, with one person “slammed, punched and thrown onto the ground.”
A person who had been trespassed from an Ocean Park store was reported at 2:55 p.m.
An allegedly extremely intoxicated, unruly person was refusing to get off a bus in Ocean Park at 5:33 p.m.
Dec. 14 — A domestic incident in progress was reported near 40th and K street in Seaview at 11:41 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in an Ocean Park neighborhood at 10:13 p.m. after a vehicle was left running for about 45 minutes.
