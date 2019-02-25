Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 17 — A man and woman were “yelling and fighting” at 1:14 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 12:14 p.m. in Ilwaco, someone reported a man relieving himself in broad daylight.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 2:56 p.m.
Feb. 19 — At 1:34 p.m., a domestic incident in progress was reported in Ilwaco.
A possible electrical fire was reported, with smoking “pouring” out of an electrical socket at 6:36 p.m.
At 8:21 p.m. a camping complaint from Long Beach was received.
A male “screwing around” at a home’s front door in Ilwaco was reported at 11:47 p.m.
A two-vehicle accident was reported in Long Beach at 3:46 p.m.
Feb. 20 — In Long Beach was reported that someone was burning a barrel of plastic items at 4:33 p.m.
Feb. 21 — Something “red and chunky” had been dumped in the roadway in Long Beach at 9:21 a.m.
Feb. 22 — At 2:29 a.m., in Ilwaco, two people on motorcycles were alleged to be revving up their engines.
Vandalism was reported at 12:58 p.m. in Ilwaco, after dog crap had been smeared all over a doorknob.
Feb. 23 — At 8:54 p.m., in Long Beach, an allegedly drunk male got out of his vehicle, fell and the got back into the vehicle, hit a pole and drove away.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 17 — At 8:32 a.m., in Naselle, a driveway was damaged after a truck was driven through the yard.
A possible domestic incident was reported in Seaview at 8:30 p.m. for a man bleeding from his head and mouth.
At 10:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was said to be “acting crazy,” yelling and screaming and hitting the walls of a business.
Feb. 18 — A “bundle of license plates” was found in the driveway of an Ocean Park residence at 8:16 a.m.
Suspicious activity around an Ocean Park residence was reported at 9:14 a.m.
At 10:04 p.m., it was reported that a shed was burglarized and all clamming equipment, chairs, and more were taken.
Fraud was reported at 3:59 p.m. in Smith Creek.
At 9:15 p.m., in Ocean Park, two big Stihl chainsaws were stolen.
Feb. 19 — At noon in Chinook someone reported two dogs left outside in the weather, and can hear them barking and crying.
Identity theft was reported at 12:01 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A car prowl was reported at 12:30 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were allegedly made to kill in Naselle at 3:44 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in a Surfside neighborhood at 4:13 p.m., and a man walked up to a property that has been vacant for months and tried the doors.
Feb. 20 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:55 p.m. in Menlo.
Adult abuse was reported in Seaview at 8:58 p.m.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 21 — Suspicious activity was reported at a Naselle residence at 1:05 a.m., after the caller heard someone trying to break into a shop with a crowbar.
At 4:50 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious person was reported hanging out near the compactor.
In Surfside at 8:24 p.m., it was reported someone with a flashlight was seen running around the golf course and then gunshots were heard.
In Ocean Park at 11:09 p.m., suspicious activity at a home was reported. The caller said the homeowner is gone but can heard banging and activity.
Feb. 22 — At 11:04 p.m. in Ocean Park, suspicious activity was reported at a beach house.
Feb. 23 — Tools and other stuff was stolen from an Ocean Park home at 8:08 a.m.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. in Naselle, after someone hit a power box and the vehicle was still on scene.
At 11:48 p.m. in Bay Center, an intoxicated male wearing blue underwear was said to be falling over, barely able to walk.
Help end abuse — For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
