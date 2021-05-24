Long Beach Police Department
May 17 — At 12:31 p.m. in Long Beach, an older man was allegedly trying to get into vehicles.
At 2:53 p.m., a boat trailer was reported stolen from Long Beach.
Near Ilwaco at 4:56 p.m., a disorderly individual was reported knocking on a home door and yelling.
A homeless person was sleeping in a doorway in Long Beach at 7:01 p.m.
A dryer fire was reported at a business in Long Beach at 11:19 p.m.
May 18 — At 10:46 p.m. in Ilwaco, threats were alleged.
May 19 — Vehicle theft was reported at 4:23 a.m. in Long Beach.
A domestic incident was reported in Long Beach at 4:48 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m., a domestic incident was reported in Long Beach.
May 20 — A Husky was reported running loose for several days in Ilwaco and was in a yard at 8 a.m.
The theft of money from a business till was reported at 1:51 p.m. in Long Beach.
Suspicious activity at a laundromat in Long Beach was reported at 4 p.m.
May 21 — A theft was reported in Ilwaco at 8:52 a.m.
At 1:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach.
May 22 — At 5:27 p.m., a home burglary was reported with nearly $3,000 worth of items stolen.
Two suspicious males were reported in Ilwaco at 5:46 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 16 — At 11:18 a.m., in Ocean Park, suspicious activity was reported.
At 2:35 p.m., a local resident reported a raccoon with babies was living in the attic of a home causing problems.
A truck was reported abandoned in the middle of the road, and a man was seen jumping out of the vehicle and getting into another vehicle and taking off.
May 17 — Suspicious activity was reported with individuals attempting to enter a shed at 10:10 a.m. in Seaview.
At 1:43 p.m. in Ocean Park, an abandoned motorhome was reportedly left of private property.
May 19 — At 11:45 a.m., in Surfside, criminal trespassing was reported.
In Raymond, someone reported a loaded log truck that was allegedly not parked appropriately at 3:30 p.m.
In Seaview at 5:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported near Smith Creek Road at 5:44 p.m., with two or three people camping on the property without permission.
May 20 — At 3:44 a.m. in Ocean Park, two teenage girls were reported trespassing in the backyard of a home.
May 21 — Adult abuse was reported in Raymond at 12:07 p.m.
At 3:56 p.m. criminal trespassing was reported in Nahcotta. The caller said there are people on property that should not be.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 8:06 p.m.
May 22 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 11:26 a.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Menlo at 9:37 p.m.
