Long Beach Police Department
April 12 — At 1:25 p.m., in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported.
A domestic incident was reported at 4:50 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 15 — A suspicious male was reported to be sitting on the front porch of a home smoking a cigarette. The homeowner said he had a backpack with him.
Vehicle prowling was reported in Long Beach at 9:51 p.m.
April 16 — Suspicious individuals were “camping” in Long Beach, using a business’ garbage cans etc.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 3:24 p.m., after a man said he was “going to take out” another person.
Criminal trespassing on a boat in Ilwaco was reported at 4:22 p.m.
Trespassers were reported at 9:59 p.m. in a vacant home in Long Beach.
April 17 — At 5:57 p.m. in Ilwaco, a person sustained an animal bite that needed treatment.
April 18 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:41 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 11:15 a.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle with Oregon plates allegedly hit a power box and then left the scene.
A vehicle theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 12 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:29 a.m., with “ash covered” footprints on sidewalks.
In Oysterville, vandalism was reported at 11:43 a.m., for an ongoing issue of two individuals damaging a fence.
At 1:03 p.m. in Tokeland, a person called regarding all the people congregating at the beach, as was witnessed when he was at the beach earlier.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 2:12 p.m.
At 8:35 p.m., a domestic incident was reported with one party allegedly not letting the other leave a residence.
A brush fire was reported at 9:25 p.m., with flames visible and lots of smoke.
April 13 — At 12:20 a.m., in Oysterville, someone was aggressively attempting to enter a home.
Possible animal abuse was reported in Ocean Park at 3:54 p.m.
A vicious dog was reported at 4:19 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 14 — At 7:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, threats were alleged. One person was reportedly using narcotics and living in a shed on property where he should not be.
At 7:13 p.m., someone reported people living on property that is condemned. The home burned and people are living in a shed and trailer without permission. The caller noted at least five people were there, but no vehicles.
In Oysterville at 10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported.
April 15 — At 12:38 a.m., in Chinook, suspicious activity was reported.
A vehicle was stolen from an Ocean Park home at 8:53 a.m. The caller said the door of the house was open and the keys to the vehicle taken and a bicycle left in the yard.
Two large boxer dogs allegedly attacked an individual walking past their Ocean Park home at 9:26 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:38 a.m., a burglary to a vacation home was reported, with a window broken to gain access, heaters gone and more.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:36 p.m. in Surfside.
At 4:45 p.m., in Raymond, the theft of a cell phone and wallet was reported.
April 16 — Scam phone calls were reported in Chinook at 2:11 p.m.
An assault was reported in Surfside at 3:26 p.m., after a female was “ripped” off a bicycle.
A disorderly female was reported to be screaming in Ocean Park at 3:52 p.m.
April 17 — A disorderly individual was “banging on windows” in Seaview at 1:30 a.m.
Vandalism was reported at 9:25 a.m. in Surfside, after trees were allegedly cut on private property.
A burglary to a trailer parked in Surfside was reported at 12:52 p.m., after a window was broken, and a flat screen TV and other items were taken.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:55 p.m. in Raymond, for a person yelling, screaming and setting off a foghorn.
April 18 — Criminal trespassing was reported near Nemah on a logging road at 3:11 p.m. The caller noted a tent had been pitched on the trail.
At 9:58 p.m. in Willapa, it was reported a man was refusing to leave a home when instructed to do so.
