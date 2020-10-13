Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 5 — At 8:40 a.m. in Long Beach, a man reported that a car that was stolen in 2018 was seen recently on the Peninsula.
In Long Beach at 10:13 p.m., a noise complaint was received.
Oct. 7 — At 6:34 p.m., someone dropped off a suspicious box near a Long Beach business.
Oct. 8 — In Long Beach at 4:56 p.m., a disorderly male was said to be “tearing up a home,” and “busting furniture.”
Oct. 9 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:45 a.m. in Long Beach.
Illegal burning was reported in Long Beach at 6:07 p.m. for an unattended bon fire.
Oct. 10 — Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 6:47 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 4 — An out of control juvenile was reported at 11:44 a.m. near Smith Creek.
The theft of a 250-gallon propane tank from a business in Lebam was reported at 12:16 p.m.
At 1:26 p.m., vandalism was reported after renters allegedly trashed a home.
A suspicious camp was reported at 3:52 p.m. The caller said a camper has been onsite since September and it appears to be a meth lab with lots of people coming and going.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:30 p.m. in Surfside, with the man said to be cutting down trees.
Oct. 5 — At 12:42 a.m., a black sedan was reported going 90 mph through Chinook and would not stop for the officer.
Theft of political signs from several properties in Oysterville was reported at 8:13 a.m.
Speeding in a school zone in Willapa was reported at 11:08 a.m.
Vandalism to the lock on a home in Ocean Park was reported at 11:43 a.m.
An ongoing problem with a cow getting onto private property was reported at 1:29 p.m. in Lebam.
At 1:33 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Naselle.
In Nahcotta at 5:44 p.m., a motorcycle was allegedly being driven at speeds exceeding 70 mph.
Porch pirates were reported at 9:14 p.m. in Seaview. The caller said several things have been stolen.
A narcotics complaint was received from Sandridge Road at 10:08 p.m.
Oct. 6 — A burglary was reported in Seaview. The caller said a blonde female was seen in the garage.
A person was in emergency after a dog bite that occurred near Smith Creek at 4:09 p.m.
At 7:36 p.m., in Oysterville, threats with a weapon were alleged.
Suspicious activity in Oysterville was reported at 7:41 p.m., for two people in an SUV parked on private property.
Oct. 7 — A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:37 a.m. in Seaview. The caller said a man forcefully took the keys and the vehicle.
At 1:05 a.m., three miles north of Long Beach, someone was reported to be sleeping in the northbound lane in a sleeping bag, with feet sticking out.
Fraud was reported at 8:33 a.m. in Chinook. The caller said a stop payment was put on a check for $1,000, paying on a motorhome.
An assault was reported at 10:11 a.m. in Seaview.
At 10:18 a.m. near the Ocean Park beach approach an assault in progress was re-ported. The caller said a man was beating the woman, standing over her, shaking her.
Approximately $200 in clams were reported stolen from Oysterville at 10:38 a.m.
In South Bend at 12:07 p.m., a “guy burning a lot of brush” was reported.
A home burglary was reported near Smith Creek at 12:34 p.m., with a bunch of tools among the items taken.
At 2:02 p.m., in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was reported.
An assault in the South Bend jail was reported at 4:36 p.m.
A house fire was reported in South Bend at 5:13 p.m., with everyone said to be out of the home.
In Ocean Park at 6:08 p.m., a burglary was reported. Cameras were ripped off the wall, the garage and other rooms vandalized, doors kicked in, and the house is trashed. The caller said lots is missing.
Oct. 8 — A disorderly individual was reported at 7:40 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:15 a.m., a theft was reported in Ocean Park.
A homeless person with lots of luggage was reported in Ocean Park at 10:22 a.m.
In Surfside at 6:16 p.m., a burglary was reported to a home.
Oct. 9 — The theft of a dog was reported at 9:34 a.m. The caller said the dog is a Rottweiler and hound mix.
Suspicious activity at a Menlo home was reported at 11:07 a.m. The caller recent-ly purchased a home and the occupants won’t move out.
At 2:52 p.m., between Raymond and Tokeland it was alleged someone shot an elk and had it down in a field.
A vehicle theft was reported at 4:02 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 5:48 p.m., squatters were reported in a travel trailer parked on a private lot. The caller was the property owner and owns the trailer as well.
Oct. 10 — Vandalism was reported on Sandridge Road at 12:12 p.m.
At 5:57 p.m. in Naselle, it was reported that a resident got a scam call saying there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to buy $3,000 in gift cards.
