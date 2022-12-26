Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 18 — Suspicious Person/Circumstance: In the last few days there has been a lot of suspicious traffic in back parking lot, for the past three hours a black sedan has been circling, no tags, dented back bumper.
Civil Dispute: Having problem with neighbor. Male was backing out of parking spot and he pushed his gas pedal and tried to hit reporting party’s daughter. Just now male was walking out of apartment and she told him to knock it off and he cussed at her.
Welfare Check: There is a gentleman in the parking lot for at least an hour. I went out and asked him if everything is OK. He stated he’s OK, just playing on his phone. Reporting party says it doesn’t seem right. Thinks he’s confused. Would like a welfare check.
Vandalism: Female driving, said that a male charged and threw something at her. She didn’t know what kind of an object but whatever it was made a thump on her car.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Someone pulled up to his house, yelling obscenities, and flashing a high-powered light at him.
Dec. 20 — Domestic Violence: Reporting party came to pick up her kids, ex-husband is being aggressive, calling reporting party names and threatening her. Friend maced him. There are weapons in the apartment.
Vehicle Prowl: Stolen wallet and phone out of black Jeep while in post office. Cell phone and black leather wallet with everything in it are missing.
Vandalism: Baby dad vandalized car, poured hair bleach all over white 1998 Izuzu Trooper and put some dents in it.
Citizen Assist: Reporting party says “we should be able to invite 100 people in, and have hot water. She is also talking about putting his hand under the water, showing that it’s sub standard … rambling about hot water. She was advised that the city handles the water, not 911.”
Dec. 21 — Citizen Assist: Reporting party says someone arranged for him and his dog to be kidnapped and tortured to death; reporting party is planning a federal lawsuit.
Theft: Business owner has video of someone prowling in his freezer, which is unlocked but in an area where people shouldn’t be. Subject stole desserts and french fries.
Dec. 22 — Disorderly Conduct: White male outside running around the parking lot with no shoes, seems very agitated, has been going on for about 45 minutes.
Disorderly Conduct: Business reports that a person fighting bartenders. They have him sitting on the ground after he pushed the bartender.
Dec. 23 — Suspicious Circumstance: Officer picked up a shaking female on the side of the road who wants to go home.
Sex Offense: Reporting party says a restaurant server offered to get reporting party alcohol and beer but when reporting party went to her house to get the six-pack, she had tequila and cocaine and reporting party drank a lot of tequila passed out.
Medical Emergency: Male called and said there was a female in the middle of Ocean Beach Boulevard withdrawing from percocet.
Dec. 24 — Theft: reporting party would like to speak to an officer about a “grifter,” someone taking money from people.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: There is a car parked at a garage. Someone came out of the apartments and shined a flashlight in the garage. Nobody is supposed to be there. Car is parked really close the garage like they are trying hide it. Bozeman, Montana stickers in the back window.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 18 — Burglary Willapa: House next door broken into. Reporting party has been feeding their cat went up this morning, windows broken, unknown if anyone is inside.
Property damage accident: Non-injury PD accident midway along Knappton Road. Request law respond no aid needed. Deputy unable to respond. Notify the supervisor to see if North County deputy can handle it.
Animal Problem: Neighbors’ goat is on his property again. It is in and out of his shop. Reporting party does not want contact. But he wants the neighbors to be told this can’t keep going on.
Civil Dispute: Male trying to break down her door. She is barricaded herself in the back bedroom. Male has not assaulted her today. She said that she is on dialysis.
Traffic Stop: Silver Subaru refusing to stop. Going in opposite lanes, vehicle is all over the roadway.
Dec. 19 — Civil Dispute: Reporting party owns property in Bay Center. Said person living on property doesn’t have permission to be there, said they made a deal for her to leave and she had received cash to leave property. Reporting party says he doesn’t trust her, she has threatened him in the past.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance in Seaview: There is a Black SUV with a fifth wheel on the back, has been camping out for last couple days. Doesn’t believe they should be parked there.
Domestic Violence: Reporting party said thinks there is going to be domestic, got scared and ran to stop sign by house. Male is out of breath said he got into a fight with parents started a couple nights ago and can’t stand it anymore.
Unattended Death in Surfside.
Vehicle Theft: Reporting party says grey work van with plumbing pipes on top windows all around stolen from Dennis Company. Saw it drive off.
DUI: There is a guy in the car which is locked. He is not waking up. There is foil in there.
Civil Dispute in Seaview: Wanting to report vehicles on property — “drives around on peninsula has expired tabs with Oregon plates.” Advised caller it is civil issue but would let officers know.
Welfare Check: Reporting party found a small child on 101 on Ilwaco side of Chinook walking on side of roadway. Looked like he was lost. Got him in the car to bring him back to Chinook County Park. His mom said “if you have him you can keep him because I don’t f***ing want him.”
Vagrancy: Homeless woman moving in on the bench in front of their business. This person is “known” to break into houses.
Domestic Violence: Female said has been in his room and she asked him to quiet down, and he said that he didn’t have to be quiet, he told her to be quiet, called her names, and then she slapped him, and then he told her that he could do that.
Citizen Assist: My friend said a sheriff deputy was looking for me. Is there something they need? Reporting party would not give address only that he’s in Ocean Park. Available by phone.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Caller said that people keep coming to her work looking for her. She said that they come in and tell people she owes them money for a vehicle. There are several people, and she said she’s never bought a car.
Burglary Oysterville: Dad passed away and have had neighbor’s watching residence, garage door is halfway open, unknown how long it’s been that way, looks like van possibly stolen, there was also a classic car in garage/unknown if that is stolen, reporting party available by phone in Florida.
Disorderly Conduct Ocean Park: Crazy lady pounding on door, broke window in living room, suspect who lives in park, blue rain coat carrying cane, subject wants one of reporting party’s cats.
Burglary: Residence broken into, stole ashes of deceased mother and brothers, tools, and other things, broke sliding glass door off, occurred yesterday or day before.
Dec. 20 — Abandoned Vehicle Seaview: Abandoned black sedan in parking lot for over 24 hours, doors slightly open/full of junk, haven’t seen anyone around, was told it was brought there on a trailer and dumped.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Caller wants to report something that occurred last weekend, on Google Maps reporting party saw a symbol on street block with the words “one nova kind.” Appears to be a symbol for sex trafficking, also an advertisement for witchcraft adrenochrome, jewelry, candles and other things.
Civil Dispute Menlo: Vehicle was sold but buyer stopped making payments, won’t return calls.
Animal Problem Raymond area: Reporting party has five goats on his property again.
Threats: A client making threats to harm others tonight including medical professionals in their life, stated “you’ll pay for your actions. Unknown if client has weapons or on drugs or alcohol, stated they had a plan but didn’t answer questions and stopped responding.
Traffic Hazard: Older lady wearing a dark blue trench coat, in the middle of the road, almost got hit, she is walking her dog. Reporting party is worried for her safety.
Traffic Stop: Advised the driver to not turn his lights off while driving to signal there are deer in the road way.
Domestic Violence in Long Beach area: She’s going crazy. Reporting party states that she is beating him up. Said that he is packing his stuff up, he can’t do it, he’s leaving. Female is trying to beat herself up.
Overdose in Long Beach area: Trying to puke up her medications, ate too many of her pills, has been drinking, having chest pains.
Dec. 21 — Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Squatters in a RV staying on someone’s property disregarding no trespassing signs. People that own property are from Oregon. Squatters were recently evicted from another address.
Fire — Structure Lebam: House across the street is on fire, garage on fire, unknown if homeowner is there.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Found a bone on beach couple days ago, sent photo to someone who should let county know, looks like possible femur.
Animal Problem Menlo: About 30 head of sheep on reporting party’s property, has pushed them down the trail but the sheep are scattered along the trail.
Burglary Ocean Park: Came to check on house and front door was open, someone last at residence a week ago, all electronics stolen, went through all drawers, no firearms stolen, no suspects.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance Ocean Park: Reporting party thinks someone has gotten into the house across the street. The homeowners are long-haul truckers.
Dec. 22 — Domestic Violence Ocean Park: Couple are fighting, he showed up and is being violent, he pushed her and was punching her vehicle.
Missing Person Naselle: Caller believes wife left sometime between 1 and 4:30 a.m. She wasn’t feeling good before they went to bed, woke up and she was gone, purse is still home, her phone is gone.
Welfare Check: Son is a drug addict and homeless somewhere in Long Beach area, has been trying to reach him on Facebook Messenger, last time she spoke with him was about a month ago, says it’s unlike him to not respond unless he is in jail.
Vicious Animal: Bit by pitbull while walking on the Discovery Trail, dog bit hand.
Unsecure Premise Ocean Park: House behind reporting party’s is vacant most of the year, but noticed this morning one of the back windows is open. Shed door on property line is also “flapping” open, concerned someone is inside.
Sick/Injured/Neglected Animal: Large dog that is chained up in the backyard, has no shelter and it’s freezing, barks constantly.
Traffic Violation: Vehicle driving from Tokeland to Raymond with no mirrors or license plate, all dented, windows are tinted, low speed “all over roadway,” possible DUI.
Agency Assistance: One-vehicle accident near McGowen Church. Caller said hit black ice and car is stuck, cannot go anywhere, leg hurts and knee hurts.
Accident: Deputy out assisting vehicle in the ditch.
Citizen Assist: Vehicle on the side of the road — non-injured. Stuck, but want “cones.”
Citizen Assist Surfside: One of guys is back wearing a mask on and has lit-up eyes in the mask.
Dec. 23 — Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Sounds like someone wrecked by the boat launch. Heard a big crushing noise. Asked him if it could be a fallen tree, but he said it sounded bigger.
Agency Assistance: Washington State Patrol asked county to close Highway 101 between Johnsons Landing and the alternate.
Unattended Death: Person inside vehicle not responding. Elderly male not dressed for weather has been there for hours. Doesn’t appear to be breathing.
Citizen Assist: Cemetery gate late at night they are giving covid shots or something because they are finding a lot of syringes on the ground, there is a lot of traffic for the area that is supposed to be closed at dusk.
Citizen Assist Ocean Park: Someone took reporting party’s hose and left it spraying the heat pump outside of home.
Dec. 24 — 911 Open Line in Ocean Park: Small child on the phone said “there is something I need to tell you, my mommy works so hard I think needs a little help... is this an ambulance?”
Utility Problem Surfside: Tree fell across powerlines and is smoking.
Traffic Hazard: Cow out on “main road.”
Traffic Hazard: Tree down at South Fork and Pehl Bridge, now passable.
Welfare Check Menlo: Caller said husband sent wife flowers and she tried to call him and thank him, he usually calls or returns calls and isn’t answering phone.
Theft Ocean Park: I was at a family event. I’m missing a methocarbamol pill, it went missing at the event. I got assaulted by someone and they are freaking out. Not because because I’m high but because I’m on this pill. Reporting party has a contract with the doctor and has to report any missing pills.
Criminal Trespass: There is a guy trespassing on the property across from me. He has warrants. Subject has a car in the area. I can see his flashlight on. Deputies should be familiar with this guy. Owners finally got these guys out of there and now this guy is back.
Unconscious Person Raymond area: Son passed out, cannot get bathroom door open.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance Ocean Park: I pulled up in the back parking lot and a window is wide open in the back. I was there last night and it was closed. There were not workers there today. Parking lot is empty. I would like someone to come check the building out. I don’t want to go in there in case there is someone inside.
Burglary: Burglary between Thanksgiving and now. Someone worked over front and back doors, broken windows, TV gone, no suspect. Removed access screen for attic and broke plate glass windows in living room.
Unconscious Person Seaview: She’s down on the floor of the living room and not moving. Door is locked. We can see her thru the window.
Domestic Violence Ocean Park: I’m in my apartment and there are neighbors next door freaking out. Punching each other, breaking each other’s car windows. Heard something about taking pills. Female stating “help me, help me.”
