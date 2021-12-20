Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 12 — At 11:16 a.m. in Long Beach, the back door to a school building was reported to be propped open and someone was inside.
At 9:55 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported near apartments in Long Beach, with threats allegedly made.
A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 10:24 p.m.
Dec. 13 — At 5:49 a.m. in Ilwaco, a window was broken out of a van and “all the valuables” inside were taken.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:22 p.m. in Ilwaco.
In Ilwaco, threats were alleged at 1:04 p.m.
Dec. 15 — In Long Beach at 1:26 a.m., a fire was reported at a business.
At 4:11 a.m., in Ilwaco, a person was creating a disturbance, and was walking around with a shovel.
At 4:13 a.m. in Ilwaco, a person called to say he broke into the pharmacy.
In Long Beach at 11:38 a.m., an allegedly intoxicated person was blocking a drive through and screaming at people. Open containers were seen on the passenger seat of the vehicle.
A disorderly individual was refusing to put on a mask in Ilwaco at 7:06 p.m.
Dec. 16 — At 6:57 p.m. in Long Beach, a propane leak inside a residence was reported. The caller said there was a small explosion on the stove. No one was injured and everyone got out of the home.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 8:32 p.m.
At 10:28 p.m. in Long Beach a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Dec. 18 — At 12:16 a.m. in Long Beach, people were stuck in an elevator due to a power outage and one of those inside needs/is on oxygen.
A disorderly individual was reported in Long Beach at 8:48 a.m. The caller said the person was “out of control.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 12 — In Ocean Park at 1:19 a.m., a person reported someone trying to break in through a window.
A suspicious vehicle with a person in it was reported in Ocean Park at 8:22 a.m.
At 4:14 p.m., a security camera recorded an individual prowling a home.
Dec. 13 — At 3:09 a.m. in Seaview, a female reported a male friend did meth in a bathroom and is now freaking out.
Identity theft was reported in Ocean Park at 9:13 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Lebam at 9:35 a.m.
An allegedly very intoxicated person from Ocean Park was reported at 8:27 p.m.
Dec. 14 — A one-vehicle rollover accident near Bear River Bridge was reported at 7 a.m.
A hit-and-run accident in Ocean Park was reported at 9:18 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 12:50 p.m. in Raymond.
At 5:03 p.m., a deputy was out with a vehicle at Lone Fir Cemetery.
Two people had reportedly torn down a gate and were on private property without permission at 5:18 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview after a van had been messed with at 8:33 p.m.
Dec. 15 — An attempted break in was reported at 2:08 a.m. in Seaview.
At 2:09 a.m., in Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported.
A vehicle prowl in Seaview was reported at 8:32 a.m., with bags stolen from the trunk of a car.
In Ocean Park at 3:13 p.m., a man was said to be walking around, swinging a stick, and yelling and whooping.
A man claiming to be a vacuum salesman was on foot at a home in Raymond at 3:43 p.m.
At 8 p.m. in Ocean Park, a prowler was reported attempting to steal tools from a flatbed trailer.
Dec. 16 — Vandalism was reported at 9:24 a.m. in Seaview.
Adult abuse was reported at 12:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:59 p.m. it was reported that a “big boat” was dropped off on a lot in Surfside without permission.
Threats were alleged at 6:10 p.m. near Smith Creek.
A burglary in Ocean Park was reported at 7:01 p.m. The caller said someone broke into a mobile home, broke a car window and the front door was broken.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 7:41 p.m. in Naselle.
At 11:22 p.m., malicious harassment was reported in Raymond.
Dec. 17 — A burglary in progress was reported in Nahcotta at 7:59 a.m.
A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 11:21 a.m. Deputies were at the home last night but there is a “lot of blood all throughout the house, unknown what it is from.”
The theft of propane tanks and a battery from an RV in Ocean Park was reported at 12:43 p.m.
At 5:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, a shoplifter in a puffy coat, stole a pack of meat and a Rock Star drink.
Dec. 18 — A car vs power pole was reported at 12:14 a.m., with the power out.
Threats were alleged near Smith Creek at 2:08 a.m.
A shoplifter was reported at 1:03 p.m. in Ocean Park. The man walked out the front door with merchandise without paying for it.
Rocks falling across the northbound lane of the highway near the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge were reported at 5:46 p.m. The caller said the largest is the size of a tire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.