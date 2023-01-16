Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 8 — Welfare check requested for a female in an RV; has no electricity and no water; has been in RV for a couple days.
Female and her boyfriend are fighting. Reporting party can hear yelling, stuff being tossed around/sounds like punches, unknown weapons, child in home, known drug use.
Assistance requested for a couple who have been displaced due to a verbal altercation. They were kicked out and need some help figuring out where to stay.
Jan. 9 — Neighbor is threatening to cut off reporting party’s penis and harassing him all the time.
Caller just heard people say that an officer needs back up. Caller thinks they are messing with him; “they are all down there fornicating.”
Reporting party activated an emergency-response alarm. Stated that someone in apartment was screaming and possibly being raped and requested that police be dispatched.
Three Rottweilers running in the area. Reporting party is worried they are going to get hit; "very nice dogs very well taken care of but they are very stinky.”
Tree down blocking whole roadway, 12 inches in diameter.
Ilwaco caller: “I have flames coming off my roof.”
Jan. 10 — Driver slumped over the wheel of an older Dodge travel van.
Overdose student reported. Caller said she took 30 methacarbonal, bladder spasm meds by accident, hard time breathing now.
Police asked to investigate an alleged incident on bus. Concerned about bus driver, “physically put hands on child.”
Jan. 11 — Subject threatening to commit suicide; said going to end their life, saying how they are going to do it/have a plan.
Violation of court order reported about someone who was again talking to other people one th park and then he backed out and hit a garbage can.
Assistance requested for “lady in the store that doesn't know where she is or what she is doing, they called for a homeless “camp.” Said that she needs an officer because she just got out of the hospital and a cop took her there.
Ilwaco business owner business owner is concerned about a vehicle parked on the street no license plate. There is shopping cart and stroller outside the vehicle.
Jan. 12 — A case manager for Mobile Crisis requesting law enforcement to be aware they are doing a wellness check. If client doesn't answer they will need law enforcement make contact.
Girlfriend concerned about some encounters with a male subject in Long Beach — average 5'10 white male with a mustache and average looking. He asked her for information and she told him that she was on her way to her boyfriend’s.
Reporting party says she can see a fire from her house. Thinks someone is burning in their backyard, “very adamant, can't get to it from her road, but she said she can see flames.”
Jan. 13 — Husband had a seizure in his sleep, still unconscious, not sure if he is breathing.
Upstairs neighbors are fighting again and really going at it.
911 call with lots of wind noise. Caller is unintelligible. “I think I'm by the beach. There's a couple motels by me. I need someone to take me home.”
Caller wants to file a noise complaint. “They keep talking thru the floor to to me and I keep asking them not to.”
Caller says, “We got come creepy crawling in the parking lot on bicycles running in and out and hanging out by the garbage cans." Two to three people all wearing hoodies.
Caller says, “I heard children screaming. As I walked by a man [was] staring out the door. The kids got quiet after that. It is currently quiet. Can someone do a check to make sure everything is ok. I'm standing behind the motorhome and there is dead silence. That's the irony of things.”
Jan. 14 — Customer has been loitering since 3 p.m., have asked him to leave and he's still hanging around, possibly has some groceries in pocket but unsure.
Caller wants to report a “pedophile.” Was asking reporting party’s young cousin how old she was.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 8 — Unattended death in Menlo.
Assistance requested in Lebam. Kids taken from reporting party Friday, husband took keys to van and she is only able to call 911. Caller then talked about a rash on her fingers and how she was told to call dispatch about her children.
Boat capsized straight out from marina, a mile out, could see them shooting off flares, five people on board, transferred to Coast Guard. Reporting party trying to help them, waves crashing too hard, while on line reporting party advised he was able to get them onboard.
In Ocean Park, neighbor came to door and asked reporting party to call 911, said her husband threatened her with a gun.
Welfare check requested in Naselle. “I'm in Naselle, there is a man asleep on the ground by the Porta-Potty.
Caller in Raymond says his father is "hitting me with the gas again for last half hour.” Doesn’t know what to do.
Caller reports male trespassing at the RV park, unwilling to leave, being aggressive and has a utility knife, vagrant that is passing through area.
Caller says male just came to door saying he needed gas money, said cops dropped him off, carrying a cooler, seemed strange.
Reporting party in Ocean park saw two or three males load up a bunch of lumber from neighbor’s property.
Jan. 9 — Caller: “They stole some money from me. I reported it and I didn't hear from you. They are not calling me back. She needs to be put in an asylum and he needs to be put in jail for aiding and abetting her.”
Reporting party said she fired someone; he left the building and came back. Reporting party ran upstairs and crew said to call police. She locked herself in office did not clarify why she is afraid.
In Seaview, power line down stretching across roadway, causing traffic to slow down and go underneath.
Tree came down in front of them on U.S. 101 near Wallicut; two to three feet around, blocking entire roadway.
Tree into power lines by fish hatchery on U.S. 101. Large branch into power lines, blocking roadway, can get around.
Tree down blocking entire roadway, 150 feet long/6feet in diameter at base.
Burglary in Seaview. Someone broke into storage shed, occurred some time yesterday, neighbor saw male going through stuff and throwing it around midday yesterday.
Power line down and across roadway, laying down in roadway/goes into neighbor’s yard.
Burglar alarm in Raymond. Dogs and firearms inside.
Criminal trespass in Menlo. Subject forced way into house, pushed reporting party against the wall.
Neighbor is using reporting party's trashcan, Raymond area. She already pays overage fees. Pick-up day was today and reporting party saw him walking away from can and she noticed there was a bag left inside.
Black SUV at restrooms, no plate, "doing drugs.” Caller said nefarious-looking males walk up to it.
Truck and camper parked on PUD property, been there a couple days. Reporting party said he is doing work on property on corner and multiple vehicles keep pulling up and "transactions" are being made.
Criminal trespass complaint: “My boss already trespassed someone who keeps coming in the store. He is hanging around outside harassing customers. … Admitted to my boss he did meth. My boss walked him off the property 20 minutes ago.”
Theft reported in Long Beach area of wall art — a wooden carving depicting a rose vase. Reporting party has video of the theft.
Caller: “I'm driving on a short stretch of Joe Johns. There is a truck in the ditch with the hazards on. There doesn't seem to be anybody in it.”
Caller: “I had a gentleman came to my front door and asked if he could sleep on my porch.” Reporting party said no. She looked at the window and he is sleeping on her porch. He has grey blanket on his head.
Burglary reported: “I have an intruder at my cabin. I have night-vision camera. It looks like a white hoody. They are trying to break into the house/garage.”
Reporting party got a knock on the door, a guy came through latched front gate, asked reporting party for a place to sleep. The guy was all wet but he had a perfectly dry towel over his head like he got it out of a cupboard.
Two women came to reporting party's door and said they were out of gas; one female showed an old revolver to trade for gas.
Jan. 10 — Burglar alarms tripped in Ocean Park.
Caller pulled off on the side of the roadway with his 5th wheel and a small car pulled up behind him. He asked if they needed help and they are not answering him. The other day someone came up and thumped reporting party in the head with a rock so he is worried that is going to happen again.
Criminal trespass in Ocean Park: Caller reported somebody trespassing on property, yelling profanities, aggressively screaming.
In Smith Creek, officer requested to assist retrieving a tool from residence. Last time caller went there, subjects pulled a gun on him.
Theft reported in Chinook: Grinder, can of gas, other tools.
In Naselle, PUD working on S curves. A little blue car with fin on back locked up breaks because wouldn't slow down. There are signs and a flagger.
Three husky dogs on property, two inside chicken coop and have killed all reporting party’s chickens, unknown who owner is.
In Ocean Park, had tenant evicted and there are some firearms left behind, possible just a BB gun.
In rural Long Beach, caller was told she may not purchase gun from Oregon. Has a CPL in Washington state, wants to know how to educate herself about legality of purchasing a gun in Oregon and bringing it into Washington.
In Ocean park, reporting party is being harassed by next-door neighbors. They stole a copy of paycheck front and back.
Accident in road in Ocean Park area, not blocking, hit a tree. One person still in the car, no other occupants, person is answering questions.
In Lebam, a woman was at the back door claiming that all people are stealing all of her stuff. Was there about 5 minutes ago, told her leave, and she did. She's out wandering around.
Red mini-van was at end of the road in rural Long Beach, thought to be siphoning gasoline out of vehicles.
Jan. 11 — Traffic hazard: Blue Thunderbird parked about a foot and a half in the road making it hard to see at same intersection where someone was t-boned about a month ago.
Two black German shepherds running around area, chasing reporting party's donkey and horse around the field. Caller going home to get her gun, will shoot the dogs if are on her property. Have complained about the dogs before and nothing has been done.
Guy hanging around a Seaview store asked it this was the right class for suicide.
Twenty-five gallon propane tank and washer/dryer stolen in Ocean Park.
Reporting party said a subject that a level 2 registered sex offender out of Wahkiakum County was picking up his daughter at Naselle High School.
In rural Long Beach, caller said dog bit her a year ago. Two days ago she went to the same address to deliver, dog came across the yard and charged at her. Owner came out and yelled. Dog chased her off the property. She feels like "if there was a jogger,” she feels like this dog would be a threat. Owner flipped her off.
911 open line: Could hear a female talking, but not talking to 911. Male called back and said that he just wanted a sandwich.
Jan. 12 — Juvenile male unaccounted for in Ocean Park. Unknown where he went, and who he went with. Parents didn't pick him up.
Dog bite reported in rural Long Beach.
In Ocean Park, subject was just outside and broke sign to business, seemed really out of it, is yelling down the street right now.
Motor home illegally parked at entrance to family home in Ocean Park, blocking gates. There are no-parking signs posted. Subject inside RV is refusing to move, have reported before.
In Frances, “some weird guy going into people’s houses.”
Jan. 13 — Burglary: Contractor dropped off equipment at address last night before and next morning it was gone. Bay Center area.
Injured deer in Willapa yard. Caller wants an officer to come "dispatch" it. Caller was advised that deputy will not be able to dispose of the carcass.
Last night someone left a bike on a Seaview property. Walked around, moved things around and stole wheelbarrow.
Caller in rural Long Beach said a red car with generator is squatting on reporting party's property. Reporting party is in Utah and wants a deputy to go check it out.
Unconscious person down on the ground, blood coming from his right eye.
Caller stating renter hasn't paid rent so he wants to shut their power off.
Reporting party said he was walking down the road in Willapa and a guy came out and pointed a gun at him. The guy said a whole bunch of things but reporting party had his headphones on; the man went into the residence.
Weapon offense in Ocean Park: Male picked up machete, walked across street, swinging it at traffic.
Caller in Naselle said she fell for a scam a couple days ago. A subject sent something into reporting party's iPad and they hacked iPad and phone; told her it had something to do with child porn. They said at 4:33 a.m. she would get a text.
Caller in Surfside said he was assaulted by neighbor and wants sheriff’s office to respond. Was walking dog and neighbor came walking up, started yelling and screaming at reporting party, punched reporting party in mouth and kicked in groin. Caller said his lip is bleeding.
In Bay Center, “My girlfriend can't breath and she won’t answer me. She just stares straight forward.”
Jan. 14 — Vandalism reported in Ocean Park: Nephew did damage to reporting party’s vehicle, busting the mirror off.
Male was visiting Naselle family from Seattle was bit by a family dog and had to go to the ER.
Caller said a couple big dogs — a 90-pound pit bull and a gray and white husky — keep coming in reporting party’s yard. Reporting party followed the dogs back to a house. One of dogs tangled with reporting party's little poodle this morning.
Male in rural Long Beach said he is being threatened and is afraid to get out of truck. They’re working on a vehicle and subject is freaking out; threatened to kill and punch reporting party if he didn't leave.
There are two horses in a two-acre pasture in Lebam, mud up the the knees and no shelter. Horses are being fed but the owner just throws the hay over the fence into the water.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park. Both places broken into between New Years and now. Third time her house has been broken into. Tools, golf clubs, miscellaneous items missing from garage.
Big dogs hanging out by the docks. Two pit bulls and a huskie. “Dogs took off toward boat launch with big balls flapping.”
Three pit bull mix dogs came over and tried to get reporting party’s dog. Reporting party said one dog was about three feet from him and he had his gun out. Third time this has happened.
Caller saw what looked like a car accident, then a male got out of silver car and started hitting the female in a light blue pickup with trailer behind; no weapons that reporting party could see, still actively fighting.
In North Cove, “There are some unruly people over at the gas stations.”
