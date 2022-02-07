Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 30— At 10:15 a.m. in Long Beach a car prowl was reported with numerous items stolen.
A pouch of drugs was reported in Long Beach at 4:58 p.m.
In Long Beach at 6:22 p.m., a vehicle was blocking a driveway and refusing to move.
Jan. 31 — A vagrant was reported at 12:32 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:44 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A burglary was reported in Long Beach with various items taken.
Feb. 1 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:20 a.m. in Long Beach.
An assault was reported at 10:02 a.m. in Long Beach.
In Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported at 10:29 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 3:41 p.m. The suspect said kids had killed his cat and he was going to harm them.
Feb. 2 — At 2:26 a.m. a woman was said to yelling outside apartments in Long Beach.
A woman was said to be refusing to leave a business in Long Beach at 12:21 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:20 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 4 — At 7:49 a.m., a person alleged took a hatchet to a flower pot in Long Beach.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. in Ilwaco.
A disorderly person was reported at 7:43 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 5 — At 6:28 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious person was reported “looking for blow.”
Fireworks complaints were received at 7:02 p.m., in Long Beach. The caller said there were M80s going off.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Ilwaco “doing weird things” at 9:51 p.m.
At 11:41 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 30 — At 9:57 a.m. in Naselle a domestic violence assault was reported with one person sustaining a broken nose.
At 10:20 a.m., in Nahcotta, a home had been burglarized.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:39 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Theft of electricity was reported at 11:07 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 3:33 p.m., a suspicious individual was reported at a home.
At 3:49 p.m. in Nahcotta, suspicious activity was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:34 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Jan. 31 — At 12:34 a.m. in Raymond suspicious activity was reported.
An abandoned vehicle was reported in Seaview at 3:13 p.m.
At 4:50 p.m., a possibly homeless person wandering around a Bay Center neighborhood.
Feb. 1 — At 11:22 a.m. in Chinook, a boat was reported stolen.
In Raymond an expensive piece of jewelry was reported stolen from a home.
At 6:23 p.m. in Ocean Park, a confrontation with a shoplifter was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported in the yard of an Ocean Park home at 10:46 p.m.
At 10:57 p.m., it was reported that an individual was driving a stolen SUV in Ocean Park.
Feb. 2 — Vandalism was reported at 3:09 a.m. in Ocean Park, after a vehicle was “attacked” on the Ocean Park beach approach.
A burglary to an Ocean Park residence was reported at 11:37 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 4:41 p.m., in Menlo.
Feb. 3 — Vandalism was reported at 11:55 a.m. in Menlo after a bike helmet was found damaged and in bushes.
An assault was reported in Raymond at 1:20 p.m.
At 5:16 p.m. an aggressive dog was reported in Seaview.
Feb. 4 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:02 a.m. in Seaview.
Threats were alleged near Smith Creek at 2:50 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 4:41 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A Galaxy phone was reported stolen at 5:03 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 5:14 p.m.
An attempted shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 7:29 p.m.
At 8:21 p.m. a fire was reported in Surfside.
Feb. 5 — At 10:15 a.m. in Raymond a domestic violence incident was reported.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Lebam at 11 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 5:29 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An allegedly intoxicated person was reported in Seaview at 10:32 p.m.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.