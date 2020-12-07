Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 29 — At 2:37 a.m. in Ilwaco, threats were alleged.
The theft of a long board was reported in Long Beach at 4:56 p.m.
Nov. 30 — at 7:28 a.m., in Long Beach, a possible vehicle prowl was reported.
A suspicious individual was reported in a business in Long Beach. The man had a set of bolt cutters and a couple of bags.
In Long Beach at 4:03 p.m., a trespasser was reported. The man was allegedly being hostile, possibly on drugs, and just mooned a homeowner.
Dec. 3 — A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 1:48 p.m.
Dec. 4 — At 8:09 p.m. in Ilwaco, a disorderly person was reported.
Dec. 5 — In Long Beach, a suspicious individual was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 29 — At 2:39 a.m., in Ocean Park, a disorderly person was said to be yelling and screaming.
In Surfside, at 1:47 p.m., two loud explosions that shook buildings was reported.
Mail theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. near Smith Creek.
Disorderly conduct was reported in South Bend at 8:48 p.m.
Nov. 30 — The theft of a shed from Oysterville property was reported at 10:47 a.m.
At 6:56 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported.
Suspicious activity at a business in Seaview was reported at 7:16 p.m.
Flashlights or headlights were visible from an Ocean Park location at 10:11 p.m.
Dec. 1 — At 8:21 a.m. in Menlo, a truck was in the ditch.
Malicious harassment was reported at 8:50 a.m. in Raymond.
At 1:40 p.m., a disorderly person was reported in Seaview.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:48 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious individual in Ocean Park was reported at 3:18 p.m.
In Ocean Park, a disorderly individual was reported to be pounding on the door of a home.
Dec. 2 — In Raymond, a lost package valued at $300 was reported missing.
Adult abuse was reported at 10:21 a.m. in Nahcotta.
At 3:21 p.m., a scam was reported in Ocean Park.
A vagrant was reported sleeping in bushes near a business in Naselle at 5:18 p.m.
At 10:13 p.m. in Seaview a suspicious situation was reported, with a female in a bathroom for over an hour.
Dec. 3 — Threats were alleged in South Bend at 8:05 a.m.
At 3:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, a dog attack was reported.
A chimney fire was reported at 8:23 p.m. in Menlo.
Dec. 4 — A suspicious situation in Raymond was reported.
In Raymond, a homeless person was reported at 4:46 a.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 4:28 p.m.in Naselle.
At 8:57 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone was banging on a house door.
Dec. 5 — A home in Surfside was reported to be unsecured at 1:51 p.m.
At 2:03 p.m. in Seaview, a suspicious situation in Seaview was reported at 2:03 p.m.
A possible drunk driver was reported at 4:18 p.m. in Ocean Park.
