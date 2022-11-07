Oct. 30 — At 5:34 a.m., someone in Seaview reported that a white pickup was driving past homes the last couple nights.
At 6:36 p.m., two vehicle accident in Long Beach with injuries.
At 3:31 p.m., drugs were found inside a porta-potty in Ocean Park.
At 6:52 p.m., a complaint about a vehicle parked in front of a storage unit in Long Beach.
Oct. 31 — At 11:31 a.m., someone in Ocean Park received a voicemail with a threat, “I’ll slit your throat from one end to another.”
At 12:49 p.m., suspected drugs located in a parking lot across from the Chinook Fire Hall.
At 2:15 p.m., a report of a shoplifting incident in Seaview that happened on Saturday evening.
At 4:21 p.m., a female yelling in a park in Ocean Park.
At 4:51 p.m., someone in Seaview reported fraudulent bills.
At 6:21 p.m., a report of a female screaming in Seaview, possibly at a burned out home.
Nov. 1 — At 12:55 a.m., a male in Ocean Park was assaulted by a female.
At 1:30 a.m., someone broke inside a trailer in Ocean Park and let the residents cats out. Broken glass was all over and a $900 mirror was taken.
At 10:30 a.m., a report of a burglary in Long Beach. The suspects cut a lock off a garage/shop.
Nov. 2 — At 6:27 a.m., a report of a trespasser in Naselle knocking on a shop door.
At 7:43 a.m., a 2000 Chevy Tahoe was broken into and a purse was stolen.
At 9:13 a.m., someone in Ocean Park received a call that an RV door was open and they discovered a suspicious vehicle.
At 11:23 a.m., a truck left a gas station in Naselle without paying.
At 12:06 p.m., a report that a trailer was broken into overnight.
At 12:09 p.m., a report of a trespasser in Naselle who knocked on a front door and ask if someone was inside and then left.
Nov. 3 — At 9:19 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered in Ocean Park.
At 9:23 a.m., a report of an armed person on a property in Brooklyn.
At 10:36 a.m., a report that someone was cutting down maple trees worth up to $10,000. No location was provided by PCSO.
At 6:01 p.m., someone was stealing off a porch in Ocean Park and it was caught on camera.
At 8:47 p.m., a shed outside an animal clinic in Seaview was broken into.
Nov. 4 — At 5:35 a.m., a vehicle that was involved in an accident was at the Chinook Fire Hall.
At 8:50 a.m., a quad was stolen at Dell Creek off Parpala Road.
At 10:39 a.m., a vehicle accidentally drove off without paying for gas in Naselle.
At 11:58 a.m., someone siphoned gas from a truck in Ocean Park.
At 1:04 p.m., a vehicle hit a tree between R Street and Joe Johns Road.
At 1:40 p.m., a change machine for laundry machines was stolen from Coho Apartments.
At 1:45 p.m, a report of smoke coming from a garage roof in Ocean Park.
At 3:11 p.m., a blue El Camino in the water off roadway.
At 3:57 p.m., PCSO received a request for a house watch in Oysterville. Someone was leaving wet footprints.
At 4:16 p.m., two people were stuck at Bean Creek in the Willapa Hills because a culvert gave out.
At 5:55 p.m., Sou’ Wester reported having footage of someone stealing.
At 9:25 a.m., an altercation between roommates in Ocean Park.
At 11:05 p.m., power lines down at Hunter’s Inn.
Nov. 5 — At 8:27 a.m., someone dumped a tarp with possible stolen items on a property in Seaview.
At 10:42 a.m., an aggressive man who had previously thrown items at a vehicle in Long Beach.
At 11 a.m., a vehicle was casing a place in Seaview.
At 6:36 p.m., a vehicle was broken into at a Weyco gate off northbound US 101.
