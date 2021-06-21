Long Beach Police Department
June 13 — At 12:41 a.m., a suspicious individual was reported at a home in Long Beach.
At 9:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach for a woman who was harassing guests and staff members and would not leave.
At 3:23 p.m., in Long Beach, a man allegedly stole a backpack full of batteries, flashlights and headlamps.
In Long Beach at 3:39 p.m., several kids were reported to be playing a game of chicken near cars.
June 15 — At 8:02 p.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that there was a junction box with exposed wires in the corner of a yard.
June 17 — A disorderly person was reported yelling and refusing to leave a Long Beach RV Park at 7:39 a.m.
In Long Beach at 6:59 p.m., a man and woman were seen dumping paint down into the sewer system.
June 18 — A two vehicle accident (truck versus small car) was reported in Ilwaco at 8:35 p.m.
At 10:26 p.m. in Long Beach, a truck and trailer were parked illegally causing a problem.
June 19 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 9:46 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 13 — At 12:05 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Naselle, with a car alarm going off.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:42 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of a kayak from near the Smith River boat launch was reported at 8:58 a.m.
At 12:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park.
Loud booming fireworks were going off in the dunes near Seaview at 9:37 p.m.
June 14 — An abandoned vehicle was reported at 11:25 a.m. near Menlo.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 3:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:40 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 10:46 p.m., after TV cable was cut to an RV.
June 15 — Syringes had been dropped off at the end of upper Naselle Road at 8:14 a.m.
Identity theft was reported at 11:47 a.m. in Surfside, after passwords on accounts were changed without the owner’s authorization.
Two vicious dogs were on property near Smith Creek at 11:59 a.m. and were harassing domestic animals.
In Ocean Park at 12:42 p.m., loose dogs were in a nearby yard acting aggressively.
June 16 — A female in Naselle was said to be screaming and banging on walls, possibly under the influence at 5:30 a.m.
Vandalism in South Bend was reported at 8:50 a.m. after the windows of an excavator had been broken out.
At 11:13 a.m. in Surfside, an email was received stating individuals want $4,600 or “they will shut the computer down” and he has less than 48 hours to respond.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 11:55 a.m. in Menlo.
A tree fell outside an Ocean Park home, landing on a car and fence at 3:04 p.m.
In Willapa, a domestic violence incident was reported at 6:04 p.m.
Loud fireworks were reported in Seaview at 9:30 p.m.
June 17 — Criminal homicide was reported in Nemah at 1:17 a.m.
At 8:40 a.m., an unauthorized credit card charge was reported.
At 11:57 a.m., an exempt plated car was parked blocking access to a field.
In Ocean Park at 12:30 p.m., a burglary was reported, with a lot of items missing including parts from the truck, tools etc.
Drug paraphernalia was found in a home in Seaview at 5:13 p.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park business was reported at 9:36 p.m.
June 18 — A suspicious individual was in a yard in Ocean Park at 6:32 a.m. The older man was described as having long, scraggly hair and a gray beard, and he looks lost.
At 11:47 a.m., a burglary was reported to a Bay Center home with multiple guns stolen including two shotguns, two rifles and a pistol, along with other items.
In Surfside at 7:34 p.m., a window was found smashed out of a trailer.
Threats were alleged at 10:53 p.m., near bathrooms. Individuals at the camp appear to be intoxicated and are shooting off guns and making threats when asked to stop.
June 19 — At 1:17 p.m., in Ocean Park, a man was making threats, attempting to throw rocks and “foaming at the mouth from all the name calling” he was doing.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:06 p.m. in Ocean Park. The property owner said someone cleared his four lots and have parked a trailer on the property and he authorized nothing.
In Naselle at 4:32 p.m., a homeowner returned to find a shed open with a key in it and the lights were on.
A missing stimulus check was reported in Ocean Park at 5:08 p.m., and the bank confirmed it had been used.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home after building supplies and wood were missing at 10:26 p.m.
