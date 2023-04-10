Long Beach Police Department
April 2 — Panhandlers came to door, unknown who male was, said he was deaf and held up cell phone to screen door, “they are all over.”
April 3 — Subject fell off ladder onto concrete floor, 6-8 feet, not alert/unconscious, breathing, vomiting blood, ambulance requested.
Red Mustang with four males driving around Long Beach burning out, almost hit car next to pharmacy a couple minutes ago, burning out all over, last seen headed toward Bolstad approach, driving recklessly.
Subject told reporting party he bought a gun to kill someone; wanting to kill ex-girlfriend in California. Reporting party said the gun was stolen in Oregon.
Male in a car said his girlfriend was walking the highway having a panic attack, and female got back in the car yelling, “why, why did you call the police!” Reporting party would not tell dispatcher the kind of car, and hung up.
April 4 — Female subject took four fentanyl, in and out of consciousness, having hard time breathing, reporting party giving her Narcan. Ambulance summoned.
Reporting party is working a child pornography case in Montana, one of the victims lives in Ilwaco area.
Caller just moved here. There’s a car parked diagonally across from their house, watching their house.
April 5 — Male subject is harassing reporting party, who was going to car and male kept staring at him, trying to start a fight.
Vehicle was rear-ended and daughter in the back hit her head. Child is sitting on the bench, breathing OK, not bleeding that reporting party can see.
April 7 — Young white male shoplifting, black hoodie. Due to language barrier with caller, it was unknown if male is still in the store or if he left.
Reporting party asking for an officer to talk to a juvenile “who is taking stuff” in order to try and scare him straight.
Reporting party says German shepherd is bouncing in and out of traffic. Caller was unable to catch him. Unknown who the owner is.
Driver in a car with hazard lights on is not responding to reporting party. Possible overdose. Been passed out for over 30 minutes. Breathing really loud, just not responding.
Reporting party in Ilwaco says two kids in the neighborhood walked by and threw rocks that hit his window. They ran off when the reporting party said he was on the phone with the cops.
April 8 — Reporting party says “a stranger” is on their property in a back paint booth and they are out there screaming and crying.
Pacific County
Sheriff’s Office
April 2 — Ocean Park caller reports neighbors’ summer home has been broken into. Reporting party went to check and there are a hammer and crowbar on the ground, door open, cupboards gone through.
Naselle caller has trail camera footage of subject who stole fuel out of tractor that was in barn on property.
Toyota Prius reported off the highway, containing three people, one with possible back injury.
Lebam caller wants deputy to come out because a stranger came to the house and asked questions that made reporting party feel uncomfortable.
Menlo caller has a final protection order against husband and he has broken it. Would like in-person contact with deputy, as she has video.
Seaview caller wants to report “routine” thefts from residence.
Ocean Park caller can hear male and female screaming, physical abuse going on. Reporting Party does not know who they are, but can hear someone yelling.
April 3 — A Lebam caller is adamant there is a dead body in the septic tank. Deputy inspected the tank lids and they have not been tampered with.
Reporting party lives on private road and adopted a dog from shelter. Mmale neighbor with three kids kids and two dogs came down the road and was asked if he was aware that it’s a private road. Reporting party asked him to keep his dogs on leash and he got defensive/argumentative, and now is coming every day and is purposely letting dog off leash when gets to reporting party’s house.
BB gun found in Ocean Park.
Reporting party wants contact from an investigator regarding crimes in Lebam. He reports crimes of prostitution, money laundering and murder.
Ocean Park caller says there’s a lady insisting that she is there to meet someone, but reporting party has no idea who she’s looking for and now she won’t leave. Would like someone to come check and see if she’s OK or get her to move along.
Female flagged down sheriff to report a missing boy.
Caller watching video feed can see someone walking through Ocean Park property.
A subject in Ocean Park is handing out fake money, trying to get people to buy him things with it.
Female stole reporting party’s cat; she would like to speak with a deputy.
Juvenile out of control, upset because cannot use grandfather’s phone, been in trouble at school today, flipped reporting party off, verbal only at this time.
Caller can hear screaming/yelling in area, can hear glass breaking, unknown who lives there.
A cat came on to reporting party’s front porch; reporting party put it in a cat carrier and was going to take to vet, but the cat escaped. Reporting party posted about this on Facebook and now the owner is harassing reporting party, parked in driveway and wouldn’t leave.
Caller found a lost service dog with no identification.
In Seaview, lady with a white hoodie and blue jeans, “pulled her pants down and went pee on the corner.”
Chinook caller suspects the new occupant of a house is a “druggy.”
In South Bend, a subject assaulted reporting party’s husband and broke the toilet.
Lebam caller said she heard a big explosion and the house “already burned down.” Female “slurring her words” said “you don’t need to know my name.”
April 4 — Surfside caller needs police assistance but will not tell dispatch anything other than it is a life and death situation.
Reporting party saw a man with an American flag, gray hair in his 50s, looked like he had a car seat with a baby, walking toward Ilwaco.
Caller says a man carrying a stop sign and a hamper, “and looked homeless,” is walking down a dead-end road.
Ocean Park caller is worried about four dogs left in a car with its windows rolled up and blankets covering the windows. Looking like people are living in the car but left the dogs.
On Sandridge, someone has been dropping boxes on the road, cooking oil or something, from Sid Snyder going north. Boxes every 20-30 feet in the lane, people are swerving and driving around and over them.
Ongoing burglary reported in Lebam.
In Seaview, a lady rolled off into the ditch. She is doing good; still inside the vehicle.
In Frances, neighbors are outside shooting guns in residential area, and also yelling and swearing at the reporting party.
Driver was having issues with his headlights; they kept turning off and on on their own. Deputy advised the driver if the problem continues he probably should pull over.
Reporting party just got home and a neighbor said that there was someone was on her porch with a laptop to sell.
April 5 — Ocean Park caller’s “girlfriend is going crazy, drank a whole bottle of vodka by herself.”
Two males were observed via a trail cam siphoning diesel out of a tractor.
Caller says girlfriend may have been raped.
Someone used an Ocean Park’s resident’s information to buy a phone and reporting party just got a bill for it in the mail.
Neighbor came into reporting party’s Ocean Park house and took purse. “They have been embezzling money and reporting party got new account just last week.”
April 6 — Blocking debris reported quarter-mile south of Chinook Valley Road.
Female caller in Ocean Park says her daughter is yelling at her, telling her that she can’t do anything, and she tells people that she is insane. She called 911 because her daughter was looking for towels, and she was pissed.
April 7 — Male in driver seat laying back, not responding to reporting party knocking on window; possibly someone in passenger seat slumped over but can not tell if it’s just blankets or something else.
Neighbors’ big dog defecates in driveway; they say it is their road and they will do whatever they want on it.
Woman who is camping in vehicle in Ocean Park has garbage around car and tarp over it. Trash pile is growing outside car.
“A homeless handicapped gentleman” was just dropped off in front of reporting party’s Ocean Park house. Changed his clothes in the bushes and now is meandering down the road.
A reporting party is calling for neighbor whose Chihuahua stolen from her car in Seaview.
Female with long red hair on bicycle hanging out in Ocean Park. Male was passed out on the lawn for a bit got up and walked away. There have been several robberies in the neighborhood lately. Reporting party would like a deputy to drive the area.
A son pushed a reporting party down in Naselle and took her phone.
Vehicle theft reported in Bay Center.
April 8 — Two people reported stealing gravel in Naselle.
Reporting party found a woman all alone on the beach near the Gray Harbor County line, wearing a light pink-colored coat.
Caller wants officer to assist in a visitation in Ocean Park because of an “impression he has weapons.”
Spanish-speaking neighbors came to door asking to borrow her cat. Today they showed her a translator app and it said, “can my friend borrow your cat we just need the tail.”
Caller reports RV’s parking on the Seaview approach. One of them has been there a couple of weeks to a month. There are propane tanks and stuff outside of it. Reporting party says it is getting worse lately, every time he comes back to his vacation home and is concerned about walking by with his dogs.
Criminal trespass reported by a homeowner who can see on security videos that five people are trespassing and trying all the doors to see if they can get in.
Frances caller is having issue with neighbors currently firing guns.
Group of four people just walked out without paying $400 tab.
