Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 27 — At 1:09 a.m., an officer checked on a group having a barbecue on the Bolstad approach.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 2:30 a.m. in Long Beach.
An assault was reported at 8:06 a.m., after one person was allegedly punched in the face.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:29 a.m. for individuals in a pickup truck allegedly taking “stuff” out of a garbage can on Washington Street.
Jan. 30 — An attempted break in was reported at 11:07 a.m.
At 4:50 p.m., someone reported a car on a beach approach, and noted there are people “carrying on” in the vehicle. When questioned what that meant he said, “they don’t fit in down here.”
A possibly drunk driver in a Ford nearly hit a telephone pole at 7:27 p.m.
Jan. 31 — A male subject with a machete was reported to be walking near the port swinging it around.
Threats that allegedly occurred during the school day were reported at 9:35 p.m.
Feb. 2 — A burglary to a storage shed was reported at 9:50 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 27 — At 5:51 p.m. a man with a gun was reportedly threatening someone in a park.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. According to the caller the vehicle was going around a corner and was fishtailing and then rolled the vehicle.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 7:27 p.m.
Jan. 28 — At 1:37 p.m. a car was found with a dent that hadn’t been there the night before. The caller reported “bike and footprint tracks.”
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:50 p.m.
At 4:19 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that someone allegedly dumped a load of car parts on private property.
An assault was reported at 7:17 p.m.
Jan. 29 — A domestic violence assault was reported at 5:47 a.m., with one person needing medical attention.
A vehicle was allegedly blocking a private driveway at 9:17 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 10:20 a.m., with one person said to have been hit in the head with a board.
A two vehicle, blocking accident was reported at 7:53 p.m.
Jan. 30 — The theft of propane tanks was reported at 10:07 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle with the windshield busted and full of trash was reported partially blocking a lane of traffic at 11:47 a.m.
Vehicle theft was reported at 4:38 p.m., after a rental vehicle was not returned and possibly taken to Tennessee.
A burglary in progress was reported at 5:47 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:26 p.m.
Jan. 31 — A narcotics complaint was received at 9:05 a.m., with the caller claiming drug deliveries are happening every Thursday at a newer doublewide trailer.
Threats were alleged at 11:10 a.m.
A property scam was reported at 4:12 p.m.
At 4:38 p.m., adult abuse was reported.
A structure fire was reported on Duryea Street in Raymond at 5:30 p.m.
The theft of a pickup tailgate was reported at 5:39 p.m. The caller said the tailgate was in the bed of a truck.
Feb. 1 — A possibly vicious dog was reported at 7:46 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 11:01 a.m.
Three pitbull mix dogs were allegedly running loose in a neighborhood and acting aggressively when confronted.
Threats were alleged at 2:37 p.m.
At 7:33 p.m., minors allegedly drinking alcohol were reported.
People taking pictures of workers coming and going from a home were reported at 8:20 a.m.
Feb. 2 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:51 a.m.
At 2:24 p.m., a homeowner reported finding needles on his deck where someone has evidently been living.
At 3:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported after an RV was found parked on private property without permission.
In Ocean Park at 250th and Vernon, a “loud explosion” was heard that shook homes at 7:16 p.m.
At 10:11 p.m., two females were reported to be fighting.
