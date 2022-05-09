Long Beach Police Department
May 1 — At 12:02 p.m., vandalism was reported after graffiti was found on a business door in Long Beach.
A possibly intoxicated individual was reported in the street in Ilwaco at 5:23 p.m.
May 2 — In Ilwaco at 6:59 p.m., the theft of numerous items from a fishing boat was reported.
At 11:35 p.m., a person was said to be loitering at an Ilwaco business.
May 3 — In Long Beach, all the tires had been slashed on a vehicle and the wires cut on it. In additional another nearby vehicle had been hit with all four tires flattened. A suspect name was provided.
May 4 —Vandalism was reported in Long Beach at 8:31 a.m., after two vehicles were allegedly scratched by the handles of a scooter.
At 2:37 p.m., vandalism was reported in Long Beach. A truck was found with scratches down the side of it.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 6:17 p.m.
May 5 — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 a.m. in Ilwaco; a truck was found in the ditch near Black Lake with no one around.
In Long Beach at 8:47 a.m., a two vehicle accident was reported with one person complaining of back pain.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:27 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:06 p.m., in Ilwaco.
May 6 — At 6:03 a.m. in Ilwaco, a vehicle in the water was reported at the port.
In Ilwaco, a man was said to be “smoking crack in a parking lot” in Ilwaco at 4:22 p.m.
In Long Beach, at 6:20 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported.
May 7 — At 12:18 p.m. in Ilwaco, an illegal burn was reported.
May 8 — A domestic violence situation was reported at 10:13 a.m. in Long Beach.
Two drunk individuals were reported in Long Beach at 11:15 p.m.
At 11:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 1 — At 3:53 a.m., vandalism was reported. The victim woke to shattering glass sounds and something had been thrown through a window of a home.
At 8:26 a.m. in Surfside, a car was reported stolen. It was later found.
A full propane tank was stolen at 10:28 a.m. from Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 4:40 p.m., a possible drug deal in progress was reported.
May 2 — At 8:21 a.m. in Oysterville, a loose, aggressive large dog was reported and a man allegedly shot toward the dog.
Malicious harassment was reported at 11:06 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:52 p.m. in Seaview, a shoplifter was reported.
A purse was stolen out of a vehicle at 5:33 p.m.
May 3 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 8:32 a.m.
At 9:14 a.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity was reported.
On Cranberry Road at 12:12 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported with several thousands of dollars of items taken such as laptops, iPads, etc.
At 1:02 p.m. on Stringtown Road, a squatter was reported living in a shanty with a junk vehicle by it.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 3:32 p.m.
The theft of 1,700 gallons of off-road fuel was reported stolen at 4:27 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported for someone “messing with a water spigot.”
The theft of padlocks was reported at 6:56 p.m. in Seaview.
At 9 p.m. in Chinook, a welder, tools, laptop, iPad and more were reported stolen.
May 4 — The theft of lumber from a Surfside residence was reported 11:28 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 12:12 p.m.
At 12:39 p.m. in Seaview, it was reported that a suicidal 15-year-old left a note and hasn’t returned. The teenager attempted suicide other times this year, according to reports. His whereabouts remain unknown.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 4:43 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:27 p.m. in Seaview, a male walked into a store and stole beer and left.
At 8:28 p.m. a female said she drove from Astoria and is feeling funny and is suicidal. She has pocket knives with her and has been drinking.
May 5 — At 10:23 a.m., in Ocean Park, threats were alleged. The suspect took off on a bicycle, and was wearing a brown, long jacket.
In Ocean Park at 1:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
The theft of a tree skidder was reported at 3 p.m. from Ocean Park.
May 6 — A burglary was reported at 6:43 a.m. in Seaview.
A suspicious situation was reported at 7:29 a.m. in Ocean Park when the owner of a travel trailer that had been impounded was surprised that it had been removed from Leadbetter Park.
At 11:41 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious vehicle was reported parked near a playground.
At 2:22 p.m., in Ocean Park, a bag with needles and other paraphernalia was found.
At 5:26 p.m., in Ocean Park, a couple of propane tanks were reported stolen.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Seaview at 9:07 p.m.
May 7 — At 7:59 a.m. vandalism was reported at property in Grayland.
In Ocean Park at 9:53 a.m., squatters were reported. Someone dug a shelter on the property, and hid it with sticks.
Two vehicles were reported abandoned on private property in Surfside at 4:13 p.m.
