Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 13 — At 10:37 a.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run incident was reported.
In Long Beach, illegal burning was reported at 7:39 p.m.
Theft of items from a home in Long Beach was reported at 8:18 p.m.
Sept. 14 — An intoxicated man was reported at 10:51 a.m. in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 7:23 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Drugs were found in needles inside a Long Beach home at 7:39 p.m.
Sept. 16 — In Long Beach at 2:16 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated female was in a bar and had left two children by themselves. The caller was afraid she was going to drive off.
At 9:01 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a dog left for at least two hours inside a car with the windows up and no water.
Sept. 17 — At 7:06 p.m. in Long Beach, “10 people” were trying to break into a business.
Sept. 18 — In Ilwaco at 4:29 p.m., a one vehicle accident into the side of a building was reported.
Sept. 19 — A report of really loud music was received at 9:14 a.m. in Long Beach.
An intoxicated person was exposing himself at 10:02 a.m. in Long Beach.
A suspicious situation was reported in Long Beach at 11:28 a.m., for a man going into “rants and raves.”
At 6:31 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man in wearing shorts was said to be slurring his speech and not walking correctly.
Suspicious vehicles were reported in a Long Beach neighborhood at 8:04 p.m.
A five-foot bonfire was reported in Ilwaco at 9:51 p.m.
Disorderly “kids” were alleged to be drunk and loud at 10:22 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 13 — At 12:18 a.m., in Surfside, suspicious activity was reported at a home.
In Raymond at 1:42 a.m., inappropriate behavior by a young man was reported.
A bumper was torn off after a hit-and-run accident in Ocean Park at 9:25 a.m.
The theft of several chainsaws, a weed-eater and other tools was reported in Naselle at 1:04 p.m.
Unauthorized dumping of garbage in Seaview was reported a 3:21 p.m.
At 4:06 p.m. near Smith Creek, an ongoing issue with fireworks was reported.
A detonation cord and explosives were found at 6:16 p.m.
At 6:29 p.m., an alleged drunk driver hit another vehicle with a man and two kids in the vehicle.
Sept. 14 — A counterfeit $10 was received at 8:42 a.m.
The theft of a license plate from a vehicle in Ocean Park was reported at 9:43 a.m.
At 10:48 a.m. in Menlo, a homeowner found an arrow embedded in the deck.
Sept. 15 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 9:13 a.m. in Ocean Park, after two small children were found running around, very dirty, with dirty diapers, and not supervised.
At 4:02 p.m. in Bay Center, a dog allegedly tore holes in the window screen at a home.
Near North Cove at 5:29 p.m. a 16-foot boat capsized. All the people on board got off safely, but items from the boat were floating.
A strange vehicle was reported in a Raymond neighborhood at 9:23 p.m.
Sept. 16 — In Surfside at 9:10 a.m., a suspicious man was reported asking for work.
At 1:46 p.m., a man was attacked by a dog and bitten on the back of the leg.
Sept. 17 — Suspicious activity was reported at 9:03 a.m., with lots of people coming and going from a home.
At 1:33 p.m. in Surfside, a vehicle theft was reported, with a weed-eater and pitbull dog in the vehicle was well.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3 p.m. in Naselle.
An illegal burn in Raymond was reported at 4:13 p.m.
At 8:25 p.m., in Ocean Park, a window was broken out of a home in Ocean Park.
Sept. 18 — A loose Husky mix dog was reported in Surfside at 11:31 a.m.
A theft was reported in Raymond at 11:1 p.m.
A child allegedly suffered injuries from a bite by a vicious dog at 1:49 p.m.
At 6:15 p.m. in Ocean Park, a problem with a fence put up between homes was reported.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:21 p.m., with one person really shaken up in the incident.
Sept. 19 — Malicious harassment was reported at 1:54 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious situation was reported at 2:09 p.m., in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:24 p.m. off Highway101.
A female in a vehicle allegedly drove into a fence, a shed and knocked over a wood pile in Ocean Park at 3:13 p.m.
Property in Surfside was found unsecured and open at 3:26 p.m.
At 10:50 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.