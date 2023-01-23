Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 16 — Caller says, “People are pushing me to commit homicide and I'm not homicidal. They are bringing children here saying I murdered someone back in 2011. The community is pushing me to commit homicide because they are racist, bigeot, homophobic.”
Jan. 17 — Caller wants wants to report problems with manager of apartment complex, “very hostile” to reporting party.
Small car grazed power pole, both occupants said they weren’t injured.
Maroon 2004 Dodge Neon reported stolen.
Reporting party says there is a female in store crying, saying she is “going home and wanting him to come with her,” unknown who she is, unknown clothing description or if on foot or in vehicle.
Jan. 19 — Male walking south, short hair, walking a bike, yelling obscenities.
Jan. 20 — Guest from told reporting party “she will burn in hell.” Out in parking lot yelling. Thinks someone is trying to poison him.
A “meth girl” broke into the garage and is in there now, she just went upstairs.
Elderly male walked up to reporting party said he is being carjacked.
Reporting party tried to get vehicle insurance and learned that someone claimed an accident on his sister’s policy under reporting party's name.
Caller: “There is a random person between reporting party’s yard and neighbors.”
A guy walking around with a rifle; caller thinks he is walking south wearing a black coat and jeans; didn't point the gun or anything.
Missing person reported: Midsize female last seen leaving Ocean Beach Hospital on Dec. 13 walking toward the bridge toward Astoria. Reporting party got to the bridge and found a hospital-looking bag on the Washington side of the bridge, clothes were scattered. Reporting party spent 18 hours looking for girlfriend and couldn't find her.
Caller: “I'm over at McDonald’s at Pacific Avenue. I missed the bus and they stopped running. I don't have money for taxi. I need help to get back to Astoria. New to the area was over here for dialysis. My truck got wrecked and I'm stuck with public transportation.”
Jan. 21 — “I would like an officer come to do a check … He is yelling and screaming. He always thinks people are out to get him. Last night the manager went to check on him and he told her to ‘Go to hell.’”
Someone “is going nuts, ranting and walking around in her bare feet, belongings are in the parking lot.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 15 — Neighbors in rural Long Beach report two men "going at it" — fighting, yelling and screaming, cursing.
Caller is Seaview reported credit/debit card fraud, cards used yesterday in Warrenton/Astoria area, have made contact with bank.
Reporting party says attacked by four dogs in area. All were black and brown German shepherds; tried to talk to owner but he left in a reddish Toyota Tacoma toward Naselle.
In rural Long Beach: “My neighbor has been firing weapons for a while. I've counted 55 or more shots in the last 10 minutes. What are the regulations for discharging firearms in this part of the county?”
In Ocean Park, an unsecured house next door has been broken into again.
Assistance requested in Ocean Park for someone who has overdosed. Used Narcan. Caller very argumentative to the dispatcher, “cussed me out, called me stupid because they didn't have the address, several people in the house, excitedly talking.” Subject is sitting up, still breathing.
In Seaview, subject was standing talking to garbage can, holding a guitar and plastic coat hanger, leaned down and kissed the can.
Vagrancy reported in Seaview — Squatter on rental property, was trying to sleep out back of residence.
Jan. 16 — Boat accident reported in Tokeland. “Boat has flipped over out in water, two people on top of boat. Coast Guard responded.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park, nothing stolen, no suspects, neighbors think possibly the squatters from down the road.
Fraud suspected. Subject transferred $45,000 in last 1 1/2 months out of reporting party’s account and put into hers.
In Ocean Park, ex's mom stole dog and won't stop harassing her, stole reporting party's car, refusing to return stuff.
Prowler reported in rural Long Beach: Found a female prowling around. House is partially burned and there have been several instances of it being broken into. Female is walking around with a head lamp and a raincoat.
Welfare check requested on mother. Texted my brother tonight and said the beach is really peaceful. It sucks you stopped me and now you can't.”
Jan. 17 — Reporting party assaulted in Ocean Park; wants to talk to a deputy at Ocean Beach Hospital.
Burglary in Ocean Park. Security camera on reporting party’s property show someone breaking into his trailer.
In Smith Creek, a dog has been barking all night.
Unconscious person reported in Ocean Park, possibly took something, unknown what took, just got home this morning and found her unconscious, breathing but not responding.
Male was in causing a scene, he was belligerent toward customers and the owner, drove North towards Grayland, Theft suspected.
Someone shooting off shots in area, super loud, 15 shots at a time, ongoing issue, unknown what house it's coming from, animals are scared by the noise (chickens won't lay eggs/not able to get milk from goats), haven't been able to rent out house either.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Locks cut off of shed, unknown if anything stolen.
Reporting party is being locked out of house, being shoved. Female caller said this is her house, he needs to leave, he needs to go somewhere. Dispatcher can hear people yelling. Male just took the door off of the bedroom. Reporting party said that he is accusing her of doing it. She is afraid, said that he lies.
Jan. 18 — Burglary: Locks, power tools, welder, outboard motors are gone, truck moved but not taken. Left a machine outside, infrared of some kind.
Ocean Park caller advised that her neighbor have trashed her yard. There is a 2012 car with Idaho plates in her yard, there is junk and tires, tore up entry way, they are heroin users and have been trouble for a long time.
Burglary Ocean Park: Vacant home (in legal probate) has been broken into, unknown if anything stolen/wasn't a lot to steal, window/door broken, locks taken off, has been broken into a couple of times before, a pair of gloves left behind, no suspects,
Suspected DUI: Subject just left in her vehicle, smelled like alcohol on her breath, she left headed toward Ocean Park.
Somewhere across the street a guy has been firing off rounds, sounds more like booms like explosions, it is starting to affects how many eggs the chickens lay.
Juvenile runaway reported in Seaview, grounded, and she is nowhere to be found.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Third time in two weeks that someone has broken in.
Seaview subject is "nutball" and reporting party wants her removed.
Jan. 19 — In Lebam reporting party had to get a ride back from Chehalis because someone stole truck, just overheard wife saying she paid people to come steal truck.
Wheelbarrow in front of the house full of propane tanks stolen.
Burglary suspected in Seaview: Caller thinks someone is in home right now, male with yellow beanie and flashlight. Reporting party not home right now, has it on video.
Suspected scam. Caller received a call from "Amazon" claiming someone was trying to charge $1,400 of gaming equipment to reporting party’s account.
Caller wants to report animals living in horrible conditions, 12 horses and some mules standing in water, have been that way for a decade and has been reported before, nothing has been done, unknown who the owners are.
A check was stolen from Seaview mailbox on Jan. 9 was used by someone at Chase Bank in Aberdeen.
Ten sheep in the ditch at the moment, State Patrol was advised.
Juvenile runaway: Grandson hasn't come home on the bus since yesterday. Believed to be in Raymond.
Shots fired in Naselle: Caller can hear a woman screaming “get out” or possibly “get into my car” and now caller heard a gunshot and it is quiet.
Jan. 20 — Alcohol abuse, “gonna kill some people,” his wife ran away, “gonna kill him, bears gonna eat him.”
Ocean Park theft: Someone siphoned gas, they were driving a white SUV, Land Rover type, still driving around in the area, left behind tools.
People keep dumping garbage at reporting party's cabin.
Criminal trespass in Ocean Park: Eviction done in December from trailer park, but he keeps coming back, parking and sleeping in car in front of old trailer in park.
Caller reports a car in a ditch on highway between Naselle and Astoria.
Caller: “I drank to much and I need help. I need someone to come help me. I have rifles everywhere. I'm golden, don't worry about that.”
Jan. 21 — Male with orange backpack and walking a bike walking northbound on Pacific yelling profanities, also had a long stick with him. Subject contacted by deputy and said he would keep it down.
Car fire in Seaview in danger of spreading to auto shop.
Three kids riding dirt bikes up and down the streets; one is not even 10 years old, going 50 mph, no helmet.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Shed broken into and looks like they tried to get into house.
Tree exploded, PUD notified, no smoke no fire.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Reporting party not on scene but friends told him that house was broken into, doors pried open and kicked in. Over 1,000 tools missing. Owner currently out of state.
Tree down over the road on the corner of Dexter and Lagoon in Tokeland.
Large tree "ready to take out whole highway.”
Citizen assist requested in South Bend: “I had a dog that jumped out in the road while I was driving. It is an injury.”
Tree down blocking southbound lane, over power lines.
Raymond area: “There is some people who ran into the ditch outside of my house. Two young men yelling and hollering. They sound OK but might be intoxicated.”
