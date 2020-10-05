Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 27 — Guests in a motel in Ilwaco were reportedly being loud at 1:09 a.m., and will not answer the door.
At 11:27 p.m., a suspicious individual in a slow moving vehicle was cruising slowing past homes in Long Beach.
Sept. 28 — A hit-and-run accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. in Long Beach.
Suspicious activity at an Ilwaco residence was reported at 7:31 p.m.
Sept. 29 — A 15-foot brush fire was reported at 3:22 p.m.
Two individuals in a Ford F150 allegedly left a Long Beach restaurant without payment at 7:54 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Credit card fraud was reported at 5:23 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 7:43 p.m. in Long Beach, skateboarders were allegedly trying to break into a vacant home.
Oct. 1 — At 10:38 a.m., someone reported a woman dumped garbage, including a cat litter box full of litter, at the front door of a home in Long Beach.
People playing loud music seven days a week were reported in Long Beach at 1;58 p.m.
At 3:03 p.m. malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 7:49 p.m., malicious harassment was reported, with one party going to get an emergency protection order against the other.
At 11:45 p.m. in Ilwaco, a vehicle backed into an F150 and left the scene and then came back and was arguing with folks at the scene.
Oct. 3 — People were alleged to be making meth in a bathroom in Ilwaco at 4:53 a.m., with the smell permeating the area.
At 1:03 p.m. in Long Beach, vandalism to the new bathrooms was reported. The caller said a man was driving erratically and digging up the area and a female threw a lit cigarette into the garbage.
At 6:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was refusing to leave a business in Long Beach when asked.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 27 — Vandalism was reported at 9:22 a.m. in Surfside after signs had been placed on private property, and nailed to a residence there.
An abandoned trailer was found on property in Ocean Park at 10:08 a.m.
At 4:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park for a “guy mowing property that doesn’t belong to him.”
A surf rescue at Waikiki Beach was reported at 5:09 p.m.
In Seaview at 8:23 p.m., it was reported that trespassers were using a vacation home, possibly as a drug house, and a sexual assault occurred in the home.
Threats were alleged in Seaview home at 8:58 p.m.
Sept. 28 — A disorderly female was reported in Ocean Park at 5:51 a.m.
A vehicle theft was reported in Surfside at 6:50 a.m.
Illegal burning was reported in Naselle at 4:39 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:44 p.m.
Sept. 29 — A domestic situation was reported at 5:55 a.m. in Naselle.
At 8:03 a.m. in Seaview, a suspicious situation was reported, with garbage spread around and a van on the property that is not supposed to be there.
In Surfside at 2:30 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from private property.
A sex offense was reported in Frances at 3:15 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:23 p.m., for a squatter on private property.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park at 8:14 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 8:32 p.m., an assault was reported with one person hit in the face and glasses knocked off.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:31 p.m. in Seaview.
At 10:05 p.m., drug dealing was reported in Raymond.
In Ocean Park at 10:08 p.m., a vehicle accident was reported with someone yelling obscenities.
Sept. 30 — At 1:54 a.m., a man was reported to be walking up and down a road in Ocean Park yelling.
Threats were alleged at 8:46 a.m., in Ocean Park.
A 24-foot motorhome was reported abandoned in an Ocean Park at 11:43 a.m.
The theft of pears from a tree in Raymond was reported at 11:54 a.m.
At 2:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside.
Threats were alleged at 2:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Oct. 1 — At 8:16 p.m. on Ocean Park, a man was reported walking back and forth in the middle of the road.
Oct. 2 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 9 a.m., with a trailer on private property that isn’t supposed to be there.
At 9:21 a.m. in Surfside, footprints were visible on a deck, with evidence someone was in the backyard.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Raymond at 12:49 p.m., a powerline was reported down across a vehicle.
Oct. 3 — At 11:39 a.m. in Seaview, a homeless man was said to be screaming and yelling at other customers.
A possible burglary was reported at 11:44 a.m. in Seaview.
At 3:27 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported for a man who was possibly intoxicated.
In Ocean Park at 5:48 p.m. a suspicious situation was reported.
At 5:48 p.m. a man reportedly entered a women’s bathroom with four girls inside showering. The man took off running when confronted.
An assault in progress was reported in South Bend at 7:04 p.m.
