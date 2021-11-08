Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 31 — A domestic incident in Long Beach was reported at 2:24 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 9:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 10:06 p.m., an assault was reported in Long Beach after one person allegedly slapped another.
Nov. 1 — At 1:55 a.m. on First Street in Ilwaco, an older male was reported to be screaming. A LBPD officer made contact and he said he was having breathing difficulty and pain. Medix was advised.
A disorderly female was reported in Long Beach at 9:27 a.m.
Tools including a portable compressor/air nail gun and numerous other items were missing from a porch in Long Beach at 1:03 p.m.
People were reported squatting on private property in Long Beach at 4:07 p.m. The caller said this is an ongoing issue with the same people.
Nov. 2 — A male shoplifter was reported at 11:19 a.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 1:16 p.m. An LBPD officer contacted a man who allegedly made the threats.
Nov. 3 — At 5:05 p.m. kids were in the Ilwaco Community Park throwing tables and turning them upside down.
Nov. 4 — At 10 a.m., in Ilwaco, someone tried to enter a van parked in front of the Ilwaco Community Building. The suspect broke off the windshield wiper and tried to use it to get in the vehicle, but failed.
At 10:24 a.m., a vehicle was observed parked in a suspicious location in Ilwaco. An officer contacted the occupants who were trying to find a place to park their vehicle, which they are living in, out of the rain.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach at 3:27 p.m.
Nov. 5 — At 6:34 a.m. an officer observed a male take two buckets and dump the contents into the marina water. The officer walked over and saw several vegetables, and other debris in the water. The officer contacted the individual in Seaview and the suspect said he threw away clam guts and shells and then admitted dumping other debris into the water.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was reported in an older pickup in Long Beach at 6:03 p.m. The caller said he got out of the vehicle earlier and fell and then got back in and drove off.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 31 — At 12:09 a.m., in Raymond, a domestic violence incident was reported.
At 4:07 p.m., someone reported seeing smoke coming from between a home and garage in South Bend.
At 9:36 p.m., in South Bend, a person in a parking lot was said to be playing music very loudly.
Nov. 1 — At 5:48 a.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported for someone driving an excavator on private property.
Adult abuse was reported at 9:15 a.m. in Chinook.
In Ocean Park at 12:38 p.m., a car crashed into a yard and damaged a fence and left car parts in the yard.
A fully engulfed home fire was reported in Seaview at 3:26 p.m.
In Raymond at 6:54 p.m., a domestic situation was reported with lots of screaming.
Nov. 2 — At 1:12 a.m. in Ocean Park, numerous people were out with an excavator working with machinery running throughout the night.
A homeless male was lying alongside the road in Surfside with a blanket over him at 8 a.m.
At 5:31 p.m., individuals were allegedly using a green go-cart to run around in people yards.
Nov. 3 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:06 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:36 a.m. in Surfside, it was reported that during the night a catalyst converter was stolen from a vehicle.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 3:20 p.m.
Malicious harassment in Ocean Park was reported at 4:01 p.m.
Nov. 5 — At 12:25 a.m., near Long Island, a boat had capsized and a man and son were in the water screaming for help.
Three people were said to be moving “stuff” out of a condemned house in Seaview at 5:05 p.m.
Nov. 6 — In Naselle at 4:47 p.m., someone stole a Kubota tractor with bucket and brush hog and other items. The keys were not left in the tractor.
