Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 28 — At 10:54 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach for a person inside a home without permission.
Near Ilwaco at 1:16 p.m., on Stringtown Road, someone dumped a bunch of garbage with court paperwork on the side of the road.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 4:11 p.m., for an individual that had been trespassed from property.
Nov. 29 — At 9 a.m., individuals who had been trespassed from property in Ilwaco, were onsite again and it was requested they be removed.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 3:53 p.m.
Dec. 1 — At 1:27 a.m. in Long Beach, a cleaning person allegedly locked keys in a room and couldn’t get out and was inside jumping up and down.
In Long Beach at 9:01 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported with several small items taken.
A person who has allegedly been living on a boat in Ilwaco without permission was reported at 2:01 p.m., and his wallet and identification were found.
At 3:24 p.m., individuals trespassed from the school were asked to leave.
At 3:37 p.m., an altercation at a park in Ilwaco involving a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old female was reported.
Dec. 2 – A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 8:08 a.m.
At 11 a.m. in Ilwaco, teenage girls were allegedly bullying others.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 11:08 p.m., for a driver alleged to be “wasted.” The caller said he tried to walk from his car to get food and couldn’t and was in the parking lot laying on the horn.
Dec. 3 — A disorderly female was reported in Long Beach at 12:11 p.m.
Dec. 4 — A car prowl in Long Beach resulted in the theft of a credit card, and $112.12 in unauthorized charges.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 28 — At 12:58 p.m. in Seaview, the door of a home had been kicked in and the home vandalized. A possible suspect’s name was provided.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:44 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 8:37 p.m.
Nov. 29 — At 9:52 a.m., it was reported that in Ocean Park two very young children are left all the time during the day or night by themselves.
A homeless guy was found on private property near Seaview at 12:49 p.m.
At 12:50 p.m., a public nuisance was reported of someone working on a big truck with air compressors and jacks all the time.
Criminal trespass was reported in Naselle at 2:17 p.m.
At 5:12 p.m., near Chinook, a car at the end of a driveway was “doing donuts.”
At 5:13 p.m., malicious harassment was reported. The caller said for over a week individuals have been harassing, sprayed rocks and mud on windows, etc., and headed toward Chinook.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 5:29 p.m.
At 6:35 p.m. in Ocean Park, a report of shots fired was received. The caller said a gun was discharged near a chair, into the floor of a home.
Criminal trespassing in Ocean Park was reported at 7:13 p.m.
Nov. 30 — A domestic incident in Ocean Park was reported at 10:39 a.m.
At 1:17 p.m. in Chinook, vandalism to the restrooms were reported. The toilets had been kicked off the rings/plumbing broken, more than $1,000 in damages.
At 1:29 p.m. in Ocean Park, a report of a dog left chained to a fifth-wheel hitch was received. The caller alleged the animal has no water, food or shelter.
An abandoned car was left off the side of Joe Johns Road, just before Vernon a day ago, and now the doors, side panels and more have been removed.
At 9:20 p.m. in Raymond a prowler was reported stealing items from property.
A pedestrian vs. car accident was reported at 9:42 p.m. The victim, an older male, was injured.
Dec. 1 — A suspicious male was alleged at a residence in Surfside at 11:48 a.m.
At 9:12 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond.
Dec. 2 — At 1:23 a.m. in Raymond, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Child neglect or abuse was reported at 12:19 p.m. in Surfside.
An individual who had been criminally trespassed from a business in Ocean Park, was in the flower beds at 12:51 p.m.
A shoplifter in custody in Ocean Park was reported at 1:04 p.m.
Suspicious activity at some apartments in Raymond was reported at 5:41 p.m.
Dec. 3 — At 2:09 p.m. a four-wheeler was reportedly being driven on the Willapa Hills Trail.
In Seaview, a hit-and-run accident was reported 6:05 p.m.
Another hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park at 8:06 p.m.
Dec. 4 — At 11:40 a.m., someone cut the locks on the recycler at a church in Bay Center and stole cans. The caller named the suspect driving a pickup with giant bags of cans in the back.
The theft of more than $2,500 worth of Christmas gifts from a Chinook residence was reported at 4:12 p.m.
A male shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 6:27 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 7:10 p.m.
At 10:32 p.m. in Surfside, a sketchy truck with at least two people around it was parked at an empty lot.
To provide tips to the Pacific County Drug Task Force, send emails to dtf@co.pacific.wa.us or phone 360-875-9300 ext. 2847 (2TIP).
