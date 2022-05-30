Long Beach Police Department
May 22 — At 6:04 p.m. in Long Beach, a large group of juveniles were reported to be fighting, with females fighting and males videoing the incident.
May 23 — A domestic violence incident in Long Beach was reported at 1:14 a.m.
In Ilwaco at 9:36 a.m., a male was reported to be trespassing, causing trouble and making a mess at the back doorway of a business.
May 24 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:26 a.m. in Long Beach.
May 25 — At 10:33 a.m., in Ilwaco, a resident reported 50 rats were around a garbage bin.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 12:52 p.m.
A bunch of people were reported camping and making a mess in the Ilwaco city park at 5:27 p.m.
May 26 — A female was walking in Long Beach at 5:47 a.m., and was confused and scared.
A burglary was reported at apartments in Long Beach at 9:55 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:37 p.m. in Ilwaco for an intoxicated subject wandering around on the docks.
May 27 — At 1:01 p.m., the theft of steps, septic hose, and cinder blocks for a trailer was reported and the lock had been cut on the tongue to possibly steal the trailer.
The possible theft of non-narcotic medication was reported at 1:35 p.m. in Ilwaco.
A disorderly person was reported in Ilwaco at 8:08 p.m.
May 28 — Vandalism to a vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. in Long Beach, with camera footage available.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 1:22 p.m. in Long Beach.
In Ilwaco at 6:25 p.m., a person carrying a pizza was bitten by a raccoon that lunged several times.
At 11:50 p.m. in Long Beach, four males were reported to be yelling at each other.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 22 — At 5:24 a.m., in Ocean Park, a person was seen trespassing on private property.
The theft of two bicycles, including a gas-powered bike was reported in Ocean Park at 6:30 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. in Oysterville.
Adult abuse was reported in Seaview at 2:15 p.m.
At 2:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that someone broke into a lockbox, got into a house, and thrashed the house.
May 23 — At 7:49 p.m. in Naselle, it was reported that two cars have been going over 100 mph down Knappton Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Naselle at 9:05 p.m.
A one-vehicle blocking accident was reported near Cases Pond in Raymond at 10:28 p.m.
May 24 — A domestic violence incident in Oysterville was reported at 12:25 a.m.
The theft of whiskey and food was reported at 11:45 a.m. in Seaview.
At 2:42 p.m. a one-vehicle accident was reported. The caller the vehicle hit two different mailboxes and ran into the front end of another truck.
The theft of a car battery was reported at 4:31 p.m.
An ongoing problem with a Rottweiler dog in Ocean Park was reported at 5:08 p.m.
At 8:57 p.m. in Seaview, someone pounded on the door of a home, tried the door handle and then tried another door before leaving.
May 25 — At 6:42 a.m. in Raymond a resident reported strange things happening in his yard, i.e., lines of twigs and piles of leaves.
Malicious harassment was reported at 7:46 a.m. in South Bend, for a vehicle peeling out and the driver screaming profanities.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in Oysterville.
A homeless camp was found at 8:33 p.m., about 25 feet into the woods on private property. There was an old mattress, a baby stroller, boxes of food and needles found also.
Vandalism was reported at 11:59 a.m. in Raymond after house windows were broken out with rocks.
Threats were alleged in Oysterville at 2:32 p.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 2:55 p.m. in Seaview.
At 8:35 p.m. in Seaview, an intoxicated person requested transport to the hospital.
May 26 — At 10:55 a.m. on the 38th Street beach approach, an ongoing complaint was received about people camping. There is a 36 foot motorhome, a Ranger pickup and a sedan and people are living there.
At 12:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that there is video of a U-Haul box truck hooking up to a rented trailer with a $500,000 excavator on it and driving off at 6:30 a.m.
The theft of two propane tanks was reported at 12:46 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic incident in Frances was reported at 1:12 p.m.
The attempted theft of vodka from a Seaview business was reported at 3:49 p.m.
An assault was reported at 4:23 p.m. in Chinook.
A prowler was seen on a security camera near Smith Creek at 8:10 p.m.
May 27 — A domestic violence incident in Raymond was reported at 10:07 a.m.
At 10:20 a.m., near Smith Creek, $375-$400 was stolen from a van.
At 10:23 a.m., in Surfside, a shed was entered and the doors were off the shed and bent.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:19 a.m. in Raymond.
Possible drug activity was reported in Ocean Park at 6:56 p.m.
Two males were said to be yelling at each other in Seaview at 7:17 p.m.
May 28 — A sex offense was reported at 4:24 p.m. in Ocean Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.