Long Beach Police Department
June 7 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 5:08 a.m. in Ilwaco.
June 8 — At 9:12 a.m., a call was received from a motel that had guests complaining and uncomfortable with someone camping in an old pickup with a generator running near the beach approach.
At 9:08 p.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic incident report was received with constant screaming and pounding occurring on a regular basis.
June 9 — People were reportedly burning cardboard in a fire pit in Long Beach at 7:54 a.m., and letting it keep smoldering all night.
A domestic incident was reported at 12:18 p.m. in Long Beach.
June 11 — Malicious harassment was reported at 10:45 a.m. in Ilwaco.
In Oysterville, an adult abuse complaint was received at 1:42 p.m.
At 7:12 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic incident was reported.
June 13 — Gun shots were reportedly heard in Long Beach at 8:27 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 7 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:28 a.m. in Seaview.
A young man was found asleep in a car in Raymond at 7:34 p.m. The vehicle’s owner asked him to leave and he didn’t.
A burglary was reported in Menlo at 10:44 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Seaview at 8:56 p.m.
At 9:12 p.m. in Surfside, a residence was found open, and should not have been.
In Naselle, a home that was supposed to be vacant had people in it. The caller said there were no vehicles at the residence but lights were on.
June 8 — Adult abuse was reported at 1:19 p.m. in Bay Center.
At 2:23 p.m., it was alleged that an Ocean Park resident was shooting a BB gun at people on bicycles.
A disorderly individual was reported in Raymond at 6:51 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m. in Tokeland, a pellet gun was used to shoot at a tractor.
June 9 — Vandalism was reported in Smith Creek at 3:03 a.m., after a vehicle was driven into a yard and the driver was “doing rooster tails” all over the yard.
A vehicle vs. pole accident was reported at 8:57 p.m.
June 100 — Adult abuse was reported at 10:26 a.m. in Naselle.
Squatters with a pitbull dog were reported at a home in Surfside at 10:47 a.m.
An extension ladder was leaned against the back of a home and the screen cut out at 1:50 p.m.
Two abandoned motorhomes were dumped in Ocean Park at 4:34 p.m.
June 11 — Adult abuse was reported at 1:42 p.m. in Oysterville.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview at 3:55 p.m., for a “girl” said to be “freaking out.”
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 9:25 p.m., with one person screaming in the middle of the road.
Big fireworks were being lit off in North Cove at 9:29 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at an Ocean Park home at 4:57 a.m.
June 12 — At 12:24 p.m. in Naselle, a person reported being sprayed with something in a spray bottle.
In Ocean Park, a man was reported to be lying down in the yard of a home at 12:31 p.m.
A suspicious man with two tote bags was trying to rent a room in Ocean Park without identification at 2:49 p.m.
At 7:15 p.m. near Smith Creek, someone ruined cement blocks by shooting them repeatedly.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:49 p.m. in Seaview
June 13 — At 2:59 a.m., in Ocean Park, a loud party that had been going on all night was reported.
In Ocean Park at 10:19 a.m., it was reported that three big dogs came onto the porch of a home and killed the owner’s dog.
An assault and burglary were reported at 10:21 a.m.
At 1:42 p.m., threats were alleged.
At 2:22 p.m., threats were again alleged, with someone threatening to use a gun.
Three loose dogs running around a neighborhood in Ocean Park were reported at 2:41 p.m.
An abandoned vehicle was dumped five days ago in front of a Surfside home and reported at 3:13 p.m.
A burglary at an Ocean Park home was reported at 4:08 p.m.
At 5:56 p.m., it was reported that people caught a “huge” beach fort on fire near the dunes and are walking away from it.
At 9:13 p.m. in Naselle, a guy in a baseball hat was reported to be going through bags inside the recycling bin.
