Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 19 — At 12:25 p.m. in Ilwaco, a vehicle prowl was reported with “a bunch of stuff stolen” out of it.
In Ilwaco at 12:42 p.m., a loose pitbull with an alleged history of attacking people and animals, was reported to have mauled a cat; the owners were in the street arguing.
A disorderly person was refusing to leave a business in Ilwaco at 8:35 p.m.
Dec. 20 — An apparently abandoned pickup was reported in Ilwaco at 1:28 p.m.
Dec. 22 — At 10:45 a.m., someone was yelling at customers and being disorderly in an Ilwaco business.
In Ilwaco at 10:21 p.m., a barking dog was reported; the caller does not believe the owners are home.
Dec. 23 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
Dec. 24 — At 9:48 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported for a car that was pulling over every few blocks and a man was seen walking around closed businesses.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 19 — In Naselle at 10:32 a.m., it was reported that a homeless camp/meth lab was set up on private vacant property.
At 11:56 a.m. in Menlo, a headstone was reportedly being defaced with duct tape and items that had been left at the graveside were taken.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 1:55 p.m. in Raymond.
At 6:06 p.m. near the Cedar River Wildlife Reserve on Willapa Bay, a single float home at the end of the river broke free from where it was tied and was adrift in the river, with just a rope holding it for now.
Dec. 20 — At 7:10 a.m. in Ocean Park, a “violent altercation” was reported involving at least three people with one person needing an ambulance.
Squatters were reported on private property in Naselle at 3:31 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 3:32 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 11:34 a.m. in Seaview.
At 12:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park.
At 1:28 p.m., a Honda Civic with a punched-out lock was dropped off in a neighborhood.
Malicious harassment was reported in Chinook at 2:04 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:50 p.m., after a female broke into a home and was threatening the owner.
Dec. 22 — A disorderly female was reported at 1:34 a.m. in Seaview.
Vandalism was reported in Chinook at 10:05 a.m. According to the caller, an individual was unhooking power and other utility boxes without authorization.
At 10:29 a.m. in Ocean Park, vandalism was reported for a wall that had been kicked in.
An assault with a shovel was reported in Ocean Park at 4:52 p.m.
Firewood was reported stolen from a lot in Nahcotta at 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 23 — Malicious harassment was reported at 11:30 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 1:59 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in an accident at 5:03 p.m. near Raymond. One of the vehicles had airbags deployed, and more manpower was requested to the scene.
At 7:56 p.m. in Ocean Park, a prowler was reported. A female in a pink hoodie was prowling around the back side of the property.
Malicious harassment was reported at 7:59 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:20 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
A domestic violence in progress was reported at 11:29 p.m. in Raymond.
Dec. 24 — At 11:08 a.m. in Menlo, a suspicious vehicle with two males inside it was reported.
Dec. 25 — A vehicle vs. power pole collision was reported at 12:43 a.m.
At 5:21 p.m. in South Bend, an older female was reported to be choking on prime rib.
