Long Beach Police Department
March 12 — Reporting party requests officer contact regarding a traveling nurse renting room at reporting party’s residence who is saying reporting party cannot come into residence.
Trespasser reported: “Girl with strawberry blond hair and a golden dog.”
Caller: There is a guy spending time in the storage unit area in a VW Beetle. He starts and runs it for a while.
March 13 — Male is yelling and screaming; went up to unit above and started "smashing" on bedroom window, saying to turn off electronic devices because they are "killing his head.”
Hit and run involving a black Chevy Impala hit over night; no suspects, has a dent on driver's side passenger door.
Ilwaco caller reports identity theft, information taken from where reporting party works. Someone got into employee portal payroll and scheduling.
Caller thinks a drug deal just went down at pump. People keep going back and forth to porta-potty.
March 14 — Student in violent rage, cannot get him to calm down, broke a desk apart, no weapons.
In Ilwaco, “Crazy lady at is throwing stuff into the street in front of her trailer and screaming.”
Ilwaco incident: “Woman is screaming and arguing with people, throwing trash, destroying, threatening people.”
Kids in Ilwaco throwing basketballs at cars.
In Ilwaco, a subject told reporting party they “can't do it and cannot go back to place where she is.”
March 15 — Reporting party’s sister is upset because of the yahoos peeing outside, nothing is currently occurring; also has a dog that poops in yard; there is also a pig sty and the place is disgusting; there are also two children that live there.
Welfare check requested in Ilwaco: Friend has not answered phone or texts; another friend stopped by and the resident did not answer door and her dog did not bark.
Vehicle hit pedestrian female who was using her walker.
March 17 — Ilwaco caller “can hear someone screaming "rape" in apartment next door, sounds like a little boy’s voice.
March 18 — Wife called reporting party at work and said neighbors knocked down trees and are burning everything in backyard.
Reporting party hears a female screaming, saying someone tried to rear-end her then got out and threatened her. Dispatcher can hear males screaming and fighting each other. Female said male tried to hit her put his hand through her window.
Caller reported two male neighbors are yelling at each other, slamming things.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 12 — Gray and red tractor is being loaded on a trailer in Ocean Park; there is also a white Ford extended van, two men standing there talking.
Attempted theft of tractor and trailer. They were left abandoned in the middle of the roadway.
Subject is trespassing in Ocean Park; female yelling in background, reporting party’s ex-girlfriend, throwing stuff around.
Attempted arson in Ocean Park: Subject with black hoody with jeans around his knees witnessed trying to start fire in pantry box outside station, now heading east on foot.
Ocean Park caller was assaulted by fiancé. He is still there. He pushed her. No weapons in the home. Parties are separate at this time.
Ocean Park caller says are threats floating around, there are people after him. Needs a ride to a hotel. Has covid but has a mask.
Caller: “I hope you have a deputy in Ocean Park. There was a family down here that was given a 5th wheel. The trailer in middle of the road off the hitch in the truck with no jacks. They are in the road.” Reporting party is afraid they will leave the 5th in the road. They have no money to have someone jack it up for them.
March 13 — Caller reports things are missing from the house, a $6,000 guitar. There have been "gangs" of people traveling through.
There is someone in trailer on the property and there isn't supposed to be anybody in there. Daughter went to take her cat out and noticed that there is a light on.
Ex-boyfriend has two vehicles abandoned on property, gave him notice and is now having the vehicles towed.
South Bend caller wants contact about a romance scam.
Dogs barking, left out all the time and barking all the time, would like to talk to an officer. Referred to Pacific County Department of Community Development.
Caller: “I have a woman at my house, she's drunk. She is throwing things around. I asked there to leave. She has two warrants out for her arrest. I'm in my car and will stay in my car until they arrive.”
Surfside caller: Dogs were chasing each other up and down the fence. The neighbor pulled a gun, and the daughter thinks that she was aiming at her. Daughter states that it was a revolver, and told her she was tired of the dogs being on her property.
Raymond caller: “My roommate is drunker than a skunk. Tearing the hell out of this place. She threw stuff at me.”
March 14 — Ocean Park caller says “someone breaking into home, can see a male on camera trying to break into front door.”
Electric bike was stolen; has an air tag on it which shows it in Tokeland.
Neighbor at a “troubled property with homeless camp” is trying to put up mailboxes on reporting party’s side of the street.
Shoplifter reported in Ocean Park, a rug and two containers of fabric softener and maybe some lights; “She did pay for gummy worms though.”
Student in Ocean Park brought a marijuana vape pen.
Reporting party is concerned mother is possibly being scammed by subject in Naselle who has already asked for money.
Ocean Park property owner says her neighbor told her that her house was broken into in the last couple of days — a vacation travel trailer.
RV was broken into on a lot in Ocean Park; her son's residence. Propane tanks are gone — both doors are broken. Nothing left behind.
Someone just broke into an Ocean Park house. Homeowner has cameras at the house. Subject was a male in a Seattle Seahawks blue hat.
There is a guy inside a Raymond address and is staying in every night. There is a sign that says no trespassing.
March 15 — Caller was assaulted by her brother; he hit her in the face and knocked her glasses off. Reporting party is bleeding from neck but does not want an ambulance.
House reported with 11 cars parked around it; a car is parked on white line, another car parked close to stop sign and it creates a traffic hazard.
Neighbors are burning plastic garbage again, making husband ill, tweakers in blue apartments, ongoing day and night.
Unwanted sexual encounter between students in Menlo; already reported to Child Protective Services.
Reporting party wants to report a bright blue Ford F250 that was going "wide open.”
March 16 — A caller in South Bend heard neighbor hit his girlfriend and heard her crying.
A woman in Ocean Park has been trespassed but she walked back onto the property; a meth head that is very weird, looks like a homeless person; is a bigger lady wearing an orange shirt and carrying a garbage bag.
There was an altercation or something in front of reporting party’s Ocean Park house this morning; found three license plates and and other items.
Oysterville caller reports illegal dump on her property. Believes that someone cleared out their house and dumped it there.
Logger struck by log in Forks Creek area. Pickup will be on the highway to meet the ambulance and guide it to the injured person.
Shoplifting reported by a customer stole some cannabis.
Truck is parked in front of reporting party’s house and driver is shooting golf balls across the street at cars going by.
Ocean Park caller says someone is gassing the neighborhood by running car all day long.
March 17 — People were trying to break into the RV that caller is staying at on and are trying to kill her.
Oil sheen in water at Bay Center. Caller advised there is a diesel spill that covers all of the Bay Center marina, you can smell it out to the highway. Department of Ecology has been advised.
Reporting party was walking down the Seaview approach three days ago; there were several vehicles; a man got out of a Ford Explorer and yelled at reporting party’s husband and then followed.
Tree came down from the hillside and is partially in the road; about 16 inches across.
Green truck with white hood was tailgating and driving aggressively behind reporting party in Naselle area, yelling profanities out the window.
Burglary reported: “Unfortunately it is not an emergency. I just got here the place is broke into. They broke a bunch of windows, doors. They stole a bunch of stuff. No suspects. It’s my vacation home. I'll be here all weekend.”
In Raymond caller’s roommate is threatening reporting party’s life and to cut his hair; drunk again, no weapons.
Caller in Menlo is having an issue with a subject wanting money for a chicken coop.
Ocean Park caller says it sounds like seven or eight shots came from the west of us from the ocean not far away. Sounded like pistol fire rather than long guns.
Caller: “I would like to reported a break in. … There is a lot of stuff missing and drug paraphernalia. I was there today and it's destroyed; the door was pried open. There is drug paraphernalia everywhere.”
March 18 — Cold burglary discovered at parents’ vacation property. Someone was last there months ago. No firearms taken but appliances missing, chainsaw, camp chair fishing poles and tackle.
Caller asks for investigation concerning son missing for two years after being last seen at Western State Hospital.
Caller reports a person trying to erect a tent in the park, a female with dark stringy hair and a jacket.
In Ocean Park, “A guy pulled up on the side of the car on a bike crouched down. Looks like he is trying to get the catalytic converter.”
Eighteen-wheeler truck just north of Raymond crossed centerline several times.
Reporting party advised there was a black pickup popping wheelies on the beach in the clam beds.
Caller: There is somebody breaking in next door. Female green sweat shirt, jeans.
Reporting party was 4-wheeling in the woods on a logging road and found a 4- or 5-year-old girl all alone sliding down a dirt hill. Reporting party looked for parents and didn't find any. Reporting party then found people putting wood in truck a great distance away, and brought the children to the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.