Long Beach Police Department
June 21 — Suspicious activity was reported near a motel in Long Beach at 12:19 a.m.
“Kids” flying a drone over a home in Long Beach were reported at 10:28 a.m.
June 22 — At 2:30 a.m. in Long Beach, someone reported an ongoing issue with a “foghorn” going off all night light for weeks. The caller said he though it might be from the HVAC system at a nearby business.
A fight-in-progress was reported at 1:16 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller said the two men were in a fist fight in the middle of the road.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 3:35 p.m.
At 3:46 p.m. in Long Beach, a truck with a bull mastiff dog in a cage in the back of was parked in a parking lot and “no one can even go outside.”
“Really loud music” was coming from a room at an Ilwaco motel at 10:45 p.m.
June 23 — A domestic violence situation in progress was reported at 11:16 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:39 p.m. in Long Beach.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a Dodge was reported at 10:15 p.m.
June 24 — At 8:52 p.m., a coon dog was running loose on a ball field in Long Beach. The caller said the owners were asked to not let it run loose as kids are starting to play ball.
June 25 — In Long Beach, someone reported a neglected animal, an older shepherd, with poop everywhere and no doghouse.
An assault in progress was reported at 4:27 p.m. in Long Beach, after two female were in a fistfight.
An assault was reported at 8:36 p.m. in Ilwaco.
June 26 — Suspicious activities were alleged in Ilwaco at 9:42 a.m.
In Long Beach at 5:44 p.m., someone reported a camo bus with people with guns headed to downtown as part of a Black Lives Matter group.
June 27 — At 10:40 p.m., rowdy teenagers were allegedly acting inappropriately at a motel in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 21 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 8:41 a.m., for a person kicking the front door of a home.
The theft of a wallet with money in it was reported stolen at 12:37 p.m. in Raymond.
A burglary was reported at 2:04 p.m.
Check fraud was reported in Naselle at 2:35 p.m.
At 9:48 p.m. in Naselle, loud music and a large group of screaming people were reported in Naselle.
In Oysterville at 10:42 p.m., an attempted burglary and vandalism were reported.
June 22 — At 2:26 a.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity at a home with the owner’s gone was reported. The caller said there are a bunch of people at the home.
Found mail was reported in Raymond at 1:52 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. in Raymond.
The theft of money from an Ocean Park home was reported at 4:04 p.m.
Attempted extortion was reported at 5:43 p.m.
At 9:50 p.m. in Seaview, people were alleged to be destroying an abandoned travel trailer left in the area.
June 23 — At 12:57 a.m., a man was reported to be hanging out in a laundry room and is not supposed to be on the property. The caller said he was carrying a knife.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:27 p.m. in Surfside.
A burglary to a trailer was reported at 3:38 p.m., with two TVs and a VCR stolen.
At 6:45 p.m. in Ocean Park, vandalism was reported after someone “laid gravel” in a driveway.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 7:11 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 11:24 p.m.
At 11:30 p.m., a caller reported someone stole 1/8 of his weed.
June 24 — At 9:28 a.m. in Seaview, a man was caught “taking a crap” in a firepit at a home. The suspect ran to his car and took off.
Malicious harassment was reported in Seaview at 9:37 a.m.
At 3:28 p.m. in Surfside, a suspicious person was reported at a private gate asking for work. The man said he was homeless, and was missing teeth.
A problem with a loose dog in Willapa was reported at 9:21 p.m. The caller said the dog is a mixed breed and attacks other dogs.
June 25 — At 8:57 a.m. an Oysterville resident reported construction equipment including an excavator on private property without permission
Disorderly conduct was reported in Seaview at 11:42 a.m., with one person allegedly breaking windows, the toilet, etc.
The theft of a crab pot in Tokeland was reported at 5:57 p.m.
Two large vicious dogs were reported loose in Menlo at 8:30 p.m.
At 9:40 p.m. in Seaview, the driver of a pickup with California plates had reportedly been in the parking lot since 8:30 a.m. and was asked to leave several times. The man then stated he is taking a shower.
June 26 — At 9:16 a.m. in Surfside, vandalism was reported after a fence had been cut in half.
Two loose dogs were reported in Menlo at 9:57 a.m.
At 11:13 a.m., an older golden retriever was reportedly left after people moved out of the Ocean Park home and left the dog behind.
Malicious harassment was reported at 11:36 a.m. in Raymond.
Malicious harassment was reported at 3:38 p.m. in Seaview for a man with a medical condition not allowing him to wear a mask.
The theft of a utility trailer in Ocean Park was reported at 4:29 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 5:02 p.m. in Surfside after the owner reported “someone threw something through my window.”
At 11:56 p.m. in Seaview, someone broke into an apartment and turned on the water and water is all over the apartment.
June 27 — Two big, brown pitbull dogs were running loose in Oysterville chasing fawns and deer at 6:05 p.m.
