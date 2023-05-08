Long Beach Police Department
April 30 — Brother is drunk trying to get in to her airbnb In Ilwaco.
Male is in the roadway, looks to be on something. Reporting party had to stop and go around him.
Three-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, unknown injury, blocking.
Reporting party says there is a female in the road screaming and jumping in front of cars.
Female laying on the sidewalk, with a dog attached Caller says now she seems like she is okay. Caller would like someone to check on this person.
May 1 — Male speaking to himself. Reporting party said that he needs some help to get someplace.
Female saying, “I am going to die, send help now.” Not answering questions.
Bus driver said someone is camped out in a shelter. Don’t know if they are OK and riders can’t use the shelter.
May 2 — Friend’s teenage kid took electric scooter with helmet and caller cannot find him now.
May 3 — Lights are on in the house next door, house has been vacant for 5 years; were not on last night.
Caller said neighbor who has a trailer has set up her fire pit very close to trailer she lives in. Caller wants her notified to move pit because it’s dangerous. Concerned about danger to surrounding houses.
Female is out of control — screaming, urinated behind the bathrooms.
Volunteers searching for a person who has been missing for over 20 minutes. People going to the beach now.
Lady outside screaming and yelling at customers in Ilwaco. She has been asked to leave and she is refusing to.
Caller says a male in a car is terribly distraught — banging his head on the steering wheel and looks frustrated, pounding on passenger seat.
Someone is at door and won’t stop pounding; going on for past 45 minutes.
May 4 — Female using nicotine and weed after being sober nine months needs medical attention. Rambling about space time.
Reporting party says people she didn’t recognize stole several drinks, candy.
A subject keeps driving by reporting party’ residence all hours of the night at least 20 times in the last month. Male caller said that he is taking it upon himself to “find out where he is going.” He has seen him “all over.” He looks intoxicated, and “high” on something. Reporting party said he had to buy locking gas caps.
May 5 — Reporting party saw neighbor leave in a pickup and he is “cross eyed drunk as hell.” Takes the back roads.
Caller says police might need to do a welfare check for a lady down in Ilwaco near hospital wearing a pink jacket, red shorts, only has one shoe, is walking around yelling at everybody including traffic.
Blue Toyota Tacoma parked blocking handicap spots. Reporting party said she knocked on door and asked them to move vehicle so they moved it to a yellow blocked-off spot.
May 6 — Reporting party said neighbor punched reporting party’s child in the face.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 30 — Caller says someone in the neighborhood “is flying their toys and banging it into my house.” Doesn’t know who might be doing it.
Cooler was stolen overnight in Seaview and reporting party is walking around looking for it. While out looking, found an abandoned trailer in the middle of the road.
Truck stolen from farm last night sometime, has farm license plate.
Reckless driver in dark blue Jeep Compass passed on double solid line, almost caused head-on collision.
Man was walking down in front of reporting party’s house in Naselle appeared drunk went down into ditch; has head close to roadway, hid his body in ditch.
Reporting party in Ocean Park is rubbing on subject’s chest to keep him breathing. Apparently someone switched his needle with fentanyl and he is not a user of that drug.
White dodge Challenger ran from the state patrol. Female jumped out of the vehicle at milepost 63. Trooper looking for help.
Welfare check requested for an individual slumped over in an older blue Corola-type car. There is a dog in the car. “Just wants someone to see if they are dead or something.”
Caller reports an unattended fire.
Reporting party says “can’t get two people out of my bed.” Reporting party can’t go to bed because they won’t get out. Doesn’t know who they are. Reporting party saying ouch, just send the police, please send the police, don’t take my dog.
May 1 — In Ocean Park, teenage girl staring in window, has been there all day off and on, is an Iraqi national.
Theft reported of mail from mailbox, happened on Friday, seen male by mailbox.
Surf rescue requested, boat sank, five victims out in the water, people bobbing around, possibly wearing orange and black, reporting party is on the beach next to a silver truck.
Smith Creek reporting party wants to talk with someone about the neighbor. Never met them, had window open and music playing when she came home. The neighbor came over and asked if she did something to her because reporting party plays music with window open in her car. Reporting party said no. Wants to talk to the officer about issues with the neighbor.
Ongoing issue in Ocean Park. Female said that she is afraid that she is going to die.
Homeless person reported to be walking around property and looked thru the window. Reporting party believes that the subject is casing the area. “Subject having problems, not thinking quite right.”
Generator stolen off property in Seaview from padlocked bike shed.
May 2 — At 5 a.m. in Naselle caller could hear voices out behind garage and at 6 a.m. two dogs were in shed trying to fight with her dog. Owners are known drug users, possibly casing casing out the place
Welfare check requested in Menlo. State truck with exempt plate parked in area for last three hours; haven’t seen anyone around; usually gone 1 to 1 1/2 hours after walking creek and counting fish; worried about worker.
Domestic violence suspected. Can hear couple screaming/yelling, stuff thrown all over, unknown if physical, can hear yelling “don’t touch me,” ongoing for at least 5-10 minutes.
Caller says every time they go up the road a male comes out of house and follows reporting party. Tried to ask him what issue was and male said he doesn’t like reporting party.
In rural Long Beach, horse running down the middle of the road, going north, brown in color, and possibly has blinders on.
Suspicious person reported in Seaview, speeding up and down beach approach; has followed guests.
Caller reports a suspicious vehicle in the area.Tabs expired years ago. They have been roaming around and now they have a towel covering their license plate
Domestic violence in Raymond. Open 911 line. Yelling “someone just pushed mom down, step dad pushed mom down.”
Burglary of an RV in Ocean Park. Gun and bow missing.
Burglary reported in Naselle. Parents just got home, back door was open, pry bar at the safe, money missing.
Ocean Park reporting party heard three loud gun shots.
May 3 — Two or three subjects outside a trailer looking in the windows in Ocean Park. They have been asked to leave but they are not leaving.
Fire in garage that is attached to house, can seen smoke only in residence, can see flames in garage, reporting party out of house
Malicious harassment in Smith Creek. Neighbor is purposely putting leaf blower in back of vehicle facing property. Took down part of fence and backed up vehicle, opened trunk, playing music loud.
Caller was was walking dog and neighbor’s pack of five dogs came charging at reporting party, who was not injured.
Caller was driving by and saw male beating woman on side of roadway, had her on ground and was hitting her, male in gold Chevy Lumina, female in older blue pickup. Female left and male left toward Lewis Clark Interpretive Center.
Burglary of residence reported in Ocean Park.
Suspicious circumstance reported in Ocean Park. Front door to house was open when got there today, looks like someone has been staying three, make-up bag and belongings left behind.
Theft of mail from mailbox.
Reporting party in Raymond said his cat was crossing the road and his neighbor tried to “run it over.” The guy owns the million-dollar house.
Blue Subaru Imprezza reported going over 100 mph, passing on corners on US101.
Male in a Jeep Cherokee full of clothes parked on a pull-off. Caller wants to know what he’s doing out there; one of her neighbors said that this man sleeps at the South Bend boat launch, too.
Burglary reported in South Bend. Person “stealing,” unknown if armed.
May 4 — Suspicious activity observed in Naselle last night First, a Ford Ranger was “broken down” out on the highway, then a beat-up Chevy showed up, then two more trucks showed up. All took off in different directions.
Boyfriend’s mother was at Oysterville residence waving a rake at reporting party.
An inmate called wanting to report theft of Social Security check, possibily by older relations.
Someone stole reporting party’s white Coleman camper trailer.
Student reported sex assault to counselor, occurred at ex-girlfriend’s residence in Ocean Park. Student stopped talking to counselor once they found out it would have to be reported to police.
Reporting party’s 1999 green Toyota Tacoma was vandalized on Tuesday in Ocean Park; someone keyed the tailgate bad.
Little boy flagged eporting party down, said he is lost, then said never mind and walked away south on Park Avenue toward Bay.
Fraud reported in Ocean Park after a family member’s property was listed for sale.
Homeless couple having argument in middle of street, male on bike, female on foot, male threw something in her face and ran at her like he was going to run over her with bike. Female carrying two white shopping bags last seen headed east on 295th.
Reporting party’s husband was hit by a gray Dodge pickup, thinks the other driver is under the influence.
Girlfirend took phone from reporting party in Oysterville and slapped his hands; no weapons, no drugs or drinking.
Harassment “by phone” reported in Seaview by a male who followed reporting party to her house; male seems mentally unwell.
Burglary: Home has been vacant about a month. Only thing missing appears to be change, but house has been ransacked. Burglar broke the door.
White Ford pickup ran over old “antique gas pump” and kept going towards Raymond. Extended cab.
911 open line in Oysterville: “Hi, Hi, I need help, … my girlfriend is hitting me and I need help.” Woman in background says, “I didn’t hit you,” and the male says “Stop, stop, stop.” He would not give his address, or answer on call back.
May 5 — Reporting party’s husband noticed tire tracks in the grass in front of the shop on their Naselle property.
Semi truck jackknifed on slick roadway and is blocking.
reporting party had a break-in in the last few days, a lot of things were taken, generator and tools, also a Mtech 80-pound shoulder stock crossbow.
Reporting party purchased Ocean Park property four years ago and when he cleared it a month ago someone else purchased the property “from underneath me.” reporting party said those people have walked onto the property and started fighting with him. Unknown who the people are but reporting party left his wife and kids there when he had to go to work.
Oysterville reporting party was assaulted … she placed cigarette on an open wound, and spit on him, took his crutches away from him recently.
There were two guys on bikes across the street from reporting party on an Ocean Park property who said they found a bunch of money between street and bushes. Reporting party told them to leave and they told a weird story One was wearing translucent coveralls, other was wearing lightweight jacket.
Wreck reported in Seaview. Two parties arguing. Newer Landrover/Explorer versus older red Blazer.
Two family members having issues in Ocean Park, one is intoxicated and is refusing to get out of vehicle.
A citizen in Ocean Park wanted to tell deputy she thanks myself and PCSO for all we do and she supports us. Deputy advised the citizen “we appreciate it.”
Reporting party hears someone crying for help. “I can hear them crying, I can’t find them.”
Illegal fireworks reported in Ocean Park. “They sound like bombs.” Reporting party was in bed, just heard a blast like a bomb.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park. Someone was last there in November. Window broken but doesn’t look like anything is missing.
May 6 — Smith Creek caller is finding glass and plastic in yard and suspects someone is doing it on purpose to hurt his dog.
Silver/blue 94 Suburban stolen from the Nemah area in the past month.
Driver observed reckleely driving on the clam beds. Almost hit pedestrians while weaving between groups of them.
Caller says there is some homeless guy starting a fire in a vacant lot in Seaview. Beat-up black car, “old bald head rough looking guy sitting the car with the door open next to the fire.”
Raymond caller reports shots come from from the tree area. Fragments/ricochets are coming near eporting party’s vehicle. Dispatcher could hear the reporting party’s son in the background saying “I should get my gun and fire back.”
Criminal trespass complaint in Surfside. Reporting party is arguing with a female in the background. female is saying reporting party is drunk and can’t hear you. Reporting party is saying females is “a manipulator and a deceiver” and won’t leave my premises. Female in the background said “I can’t drive.”
DUI suspected in Long Beach area involving driver of a 2003 Blue Ford F250 pulling a tiller. Almost hit eporting party, who said “Guy is driving fast and swerving.
Caller’s Surfside neighbors came over with flashlights, harassed and threatened reporting party.
