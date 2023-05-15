Long Beach Police Department
May 7 — Ilwaco caller thinks the neighbors are talking about his "potential" job, and sex with minors. He wants someone to make the people in leave — "they don't live here."
Reporting party "got scammed and doesn't know where to start at."
Caller came to their summer cottage and it appears someone has been stealing water and broke the plumbing going under the house and the spigot.
Family reported screaming and yelling throwing suitcases in the back of a Ford pickup.
Driver of an older Chevy Tahoe is slumped over and appears drunk; key in the ignition.
May 8 — Ex-boyfriend is going nuts and breaking stuff.
May 9 — Possible break-in reported at a residence where caller is doing yard work.
Officer contact requested in regards to harassment from neighbors.
Customer came into Ilwaco business and threatened reporting party; said reporting party "better watch his back," said he knows where reporting party lives, threatened bodily harm.
Ilwaco neighbor has a fire in backyard but is not attending to it and has left the residence. Caller can see smoke in pit and a board on outside of pit is smoking and burning.
An employee found a needle in store and they want to know where to dispose of it.
In Long Beach a man dressed in camo dropped a backpack in road, then crawled off into the woods, and now he is stepping back out. He looks suspicious.
May 10 — Old vintage bike stolen off caller's front porch. A male with head lamp and army jacket stole it.
Ilwaco neighbor has burning yard debris for last two days. Caller is recovering from pneumonia and it is getting worse due to smoke, but doesn't want an ambulance. Thinks it's an illegal burn.
Son was out playing basketball at school when an adult male approached the fence and started yelling at him and friends, said if he "heard the 'f' word again, he would burn their worlds to the ground."
Caller: "There is a woman here, she went to the bathroom on herself, came into restaurant with feces on herself."
Caller wants to report being harassed, being "road-raged on." Is in fear for her life from person driving an black lifted F-350 that has a sticker with a black widow on it.
Two dogs have been barking all night.
May 11 — Reporting party is outside with automatic rifle, people treat him bad because he is gay, on foot, reporting party disconnected, dispatcher could hear what sounded like gunfire in the background before caller disconnected. [Editor's note: this is the hoax 911 call that generated emergency response to Ilwaco school.]
Caller had his saw stolen from case and thinks he saw it listed for sale on Facebook.
May 12 — An older lady just brought in what appears to be drugs to the office.
Caller reports problems with neighbor — "won't leave me alone."
Caller just returned and stuff is all turned over, said she has been evicted.
Caller came back and stuff was all toppled over someone said it was the manager the other female but does not want to get anybody else in trouble
Reporting party found suspected fentanyl pill on floor.
Reporting party just found a man laying on side of road in Long Beach. "He seems OK but is highly intoxicated and is on a bicycle."
In Ilwaco, a subject just pinched reporting party's neck.
May 13 — Long Beach caller walking on the trail says a lady seems to be having a mental health issue.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office
May 7 — Caller's wife was walking the dog yesterday, and they were attacked by other dogs. Terrier dog was running around with a rope, and a husky was free. Wife didn't suffer any physical injuries.
People are in the roadway camping and caller can't get by them to check on his property. He doesn't know the people. They are in an old green "school bus" type thing.
In Chinook, two people are digging in recycling containers and looking into pickup trucks.
Reporting party in Ocean Park says a guy is trying break in to people's cars.
In Seaview an erratic-acting male with no shoes is "thrashing about" in front of reporting party's house, standing on curb yelling at cars. Barefoot left foot, sock on right.
Ongoing complaints about neighbors down the street illegally living in their trailer. Reporting party said he slowed down and took a photo and the male came out and kicked his truck.
Naselle caller reports stolen vehicle. Said he had his vehicle on someone's property. He called to schedule someone to pick it up "and she told him she gave it away."
Two males fighting in Seaview. There is a female there trying to break it up.
A brownish 50-75 pound dog house reported in an abandoned house — "one that was shot up a few years ago and is a known problem house."
May 8 — A white Dodge pickup with primer tailgate reported slowly driving by a Naselle road Pulled into driveway and were seen walking around back of shop: neighbors confronted them and they said they were looking for their dogs.
A vehicle reported stolen was returned to Oysterville residence.
Caller says neighbor flips them off and they are having "verbal arguments with them."
He said that he has taken him to court. Court was a few months ago,
Ocean Park caller needs an ambulance for her son. She said that she doesn't know what is wrong. Dispatcher can hear male screaming in the background.
In Seaview there is a house at the end of the block "that is just a pig pen, and suspected druggies."
Caller reports three or four horses by the roadway; wife is trying to shoo them back down off the road.
Possible DUI involving gray Chevy; trouble staying in lane, almost hit mailboxes/telephone pole. Deputy unable to respond due to priority calls.
In Ocean Park a female has been beating on her elderly boyfriend on and off all day, no weapons, male is outside sitting in his car, female is hitting herself to make it seem like the male is the aggressor.
A male is sitting outside in Surfside crying cursing and yelling.
Reporting party in Surfside says there is a woman who might have mental illness hanging out in front of house with dog. Many people have offered her a ride and she refuses to leave.
May 9 — Vagrants keep coming onto Seaview property stealing things.
Male subject with some type of gun — possibly an AK or airgun — flipping people off and seems angry.
Neighbor just had someone pull up in gray pickup with red fenders. Two males with two long rifles exited vehicle and went into back of house. Caller cannot see them now but they were standing "looking at us" with the rifles. Reporting party said he is carrying a firearm himself. Concerned it's going to escalate.
Caller in Naselle reporting problems with a guy who comes and her gets drunk. Passes out and gets drunk again. Just at the dugout at the ballfield. He has a bicycle with him. Reporting party is concern that kids will soon want to play baseball.
A Seaview subject is freaking out because she missed her bus. No bus running. Needs to get home and is all over the place. Subject has a joint in hand.
Caller says there is a homeless person in red shorts passed out. A guy just laying on the sidewalk does not know what he is doing; just reclining across the sidewalk.
Seaview neighbor is scared someone is threatening her but caller does not know neighbor's name.
May 10 — Chinook caller says a person has taken over all her electronics and has been shocking her all night long.
Employee found someone sleeping in car behind work. Male jumped out with a machete, was swinging it around, not at him but near him.
RV has been parked on Chinook property for two weeks in a non-camping area and they've been asked to leave. Owners say they will call AAA but they haven't left.
Male on corner has a knife, has thrown it down twice, is cutting something/cannot tell what it is, sitting in flowerbed close to reporting party's back door. Seems very agitated.
Adult abuse-financial exploitation reported in Ocean Park/Surfside.
Menlo caller reports that someone is impersonating an officer with the Social Security Administration, attempting a scam.
Ocean Park caller reports people on property hiding in the trees with bow and arrows.
Criminal trespassing reported in Ocean Park. "They are honest to god living in the trees."
Ocean Park caller: There are people on the property and they need to leave. "Demonic stuff all over the trees. I don't think they have the energy to go away. … They are really creepy people out of my yard. They are really scaring me. I think they want to eat." Dispatcher can hear caller shouting "they are on their way, guys, police are on their way."
May 11 — House across the street in Bay Center fully involved in fire at 12:37 a.m.
Oysterville caller says her boyfriend is insulting her, just wants to know what to do about it, not fighting, not yelling, "just spewing hate."
Someone loosened up lug nuts on tires, tire almost came off last night on way home to Oystereville from Astoria.
In Ocean Park a person appears to be throwing rocks at a store. She threw a bicycle a the store. Pink jacket and brown shirt on a sky blue mountain bike.
In rural Long Beach, 1985 F150 and 1986 Ford Bronco "have been messed with this morning around 12 a.m." Possible gas theft. Late 90's white Dodge Durango seen leaving area.
Caller is having issues with neighbor who keeps parking on property, dumping garbage.
Someone got inside a vintage trailer in Seaview, believe they climbed through a window.
Washington State Patrol asked to do something about "people non-stop camping on the beach, camper trailer with solar power and no toilet.
Possible DUI on State Route 105 traveling toward Raymond.
Raymond caller reports neighbor's goat is in his driveway.
Naselle caller reports two suspicious people snooping around property.
Reporting party just saw a flare toward the bay side; stayed in the air 15 seconds, reddish orange.
Oysterville caller wants to talk about recent events with boyfriend. Deputy recommended she contact an attorney and cease contact.
May 12 — Deputy contacted several subjects parked at the beach approach, advised they were not allowed to park overnight.
A woman is yelling and screaming in Ocean Park.
Ocean Park caller's purse was stolen and now her cell phone is being used.
Reporting party's dad came to Oysterville residence and started yelling, spitting in the kitchen, dumped garbage all over.
Citizen requests a deputy call him regarding legalities of shooting guns in Chinook.
Caller spoke to a parent about a juvenile on a dirt bike and now the juvenile is racing up and down the street giving reporting party the finger.
Vandalism reported to a memorial in Chinook. Bell from memorial by the boat landing has been stolen.
Caller almost got hit by a couple guys in a vehicle.
Forks Creek Bridge guardrail hit by a truck.
May 13 — Ford Ranger appears to have been in a wreck; the guardrail looked smashed.
White male outside neighbor's house knocking on door, stumbling around, no pants on, looks like he is intoxicated or high.
Male and female screaming at each other in Seaview, slamming doors.
Seaview tenant is throwing garbage out toward the tables to make the place look bad and they are currently in court. Caller wants an officer to tell him to put the garbage in the can.
Caller is kayaking and found what appears to a pistol in the water near the bridge on Old Willapa.
Orange bike riding up and down doing 60-70 mph and endangering kids — there are kids all over. "This kid is ripping."
Caller says a generator stolen about a month ago has a tracker on it and now been stationary at one location for about two days.
Ongoing issue with neighbors in Seaview. Male rides motorbike and reporting party has complained. Now he is harassing reporting party and his wife, calling him names, walks his dogs through his lawn.
Small child found walking across the street in Chinook.
Trailer on property broken into.
In Surfside, neighbor's dog jumped their fence and got into their yard, chasing a deer.
Reporting party just hit a herd of elk; a bunch of them dead, about three or more dead in road.
