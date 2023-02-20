Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 12 — Report of a possible suicidal subject in a car.
Resident in room yelling and screaming and pounding on things. Reporting party tried to talk to him but he claims people have spy equipment and he will do something about it.
Feb. 13 — Open line call to 911: Someone whispering, saying “cold and old,” GPS shows location in middle of woods in Long Beach.
Patient in ER was bit by dog; response requested from health department and law enforcement.
Reporting party says someone came over and punched a whole in the wall. Photo available of suspect.
Reporting party says, “Lost my golden retriever Max. A lady texted me and said she has my dog. I’ve tried to get her to bring it to me and she is not responding. It’s been 7 hours.”
Feb. 14 — Tree down blocking northbound lane, city crew notified.
Low-hanging wire above roadway; reporting party doesn’t believe it’s power, going to put some cones out.
Two-vehicle collision, female in a blue Kia struck reporting party’s 2007 Ford; no injuries.
Female having mental health crisis downtown, screaming/yelling/cussing.
Reporting party got a dollar in her tip jar with random things written on it. Raped and murdered and then several names.
Reporting party says the house next door has been vacant for some time and the doors are open now and it looks like someone might be living there and should not be.
Feb. 15 — Reporting party cooked something in microwave and plug got hot, wants fire department to come check it out.
Reporting party is concerned about her neighbor’s animals. Window is open and the 4-month-old puppy keeps getting out; owner put it back inside then left and the puppy got back out. Puppy’s eyes are infected and bulging, also a cat’s eyes are infected.
Caller thinks there is a smell of propane in the area and would like someone to check it out.
Feb. 16 — Caller is curious if can get someone can respond to a noise complaint in Long Beach.
Roommate is missing, didn’t come home last night, said something about religious passage and apologetic about things.
Officer out with a woman screaming
Reporting party can hear a bunch of guys fighting behind the apartments.
Feb. 17 — Reporting party says a female was just arrested in front of the store and now her vehicle with all of her belongings out front and there are bags of stuff.
Caller says there is a person yelling and cussing at neighbors. He is saying someone is threatening son and now he is taking it out on everyone.
Feb. 18 — Reporting party says someone is draining propane into the air from two trucks; you can “smell it.” Reporting party says it’s illegal and wants it documented.
Caller: “We have a homeless person in our pool. She is scaring everybody. She is freaking everyone out. No reservations and no one under [the name she gave] is booked in. Has plastic bags with her that look like hospital bags. Bruised face.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 12 — Reporting party in Ocean Park heard what sounded like two gunshots coming from residence; eight minutes later just heard three more gunshots go off in the area.
In Oysterville, son called reporting party to say his girlfriend is going crazy, hitting him, threatening to stab him and kill him, has some kind of dental tool, no other weapons.
Burglary reported in Seaview: Reporting party returned to family beach house and someone was inside. They left out the front door. Caller didn’t think to call until this morning; didn’t think he got away with anything. Suspect made piles of stuff and made coffee. Reporting party saw a shadow of a person running out the back when they got home.
Malicious harassment reported in Chinook: Ongoing issue, has a stalker and phone doesn’t always work, said has called 911 before and never received contact, wanting to make sure she gets contact today from officer.
Red quad on beach, male driver, shouldn’t be there, unknown who subject is. Deputy advised that people are searching for the missing crab fisherman.
In Bay Center, caller reports neighbor at came within 10 feet of hitting wife, had to drive off the road to avoid hitting her.
Homeless lady on the corner, she has seen her two days in a row. Reporting party noticed her at the vacant lot across from Sid’s, and now she is back caller would like a wellness check on the subject.
Reporting party let the neighbors borrow a BB gun, and now they say that it is “gone.” Male said that he went out and confronted them, and they got into a confrontation. They were getting up in their face, so male reporting party pulled a knife.
Caller said that he is concerned about his landlord, a medical concern. Male said he brought her the dinner at 5, and she was still asleep, and breathing.
Caller: “Can I get a police officer come over here. My old lady is still at it with me. I would like a police officer to come talk with me and then go talk with her. She was slapping at me and yelling at me. I’m not hurt nor is anyone else.”
Raymond caller: “We have suspicious character here. He’s been coming and going the past few nights. Two women dropped him off. There is derelict trailer, which is parked on my neighbor’s side of the shared driveway. There is no water or hook ups. It is suspicious.”
Feb. 13 — Subject refused to come and remove a hazard vehicle from county roadway. Deputy sent an email to supervisors recommending removal from road.
Fraud reported in Raymond: Facebook account was hacked and reporting party lost money; already reported to bank.
Caller is concerned about brother’s and sister’s personal items in Lebam; thinks people are inside the home.
Reporting party in Chinook said friend passed away left her as executor of estate and beneficiary of will. Sister of male who passed away is down and threatening to put locks on property. Sister is not listed in the will.
Reporting party says mother of his daughter is withholding information about daughter from him, refusing to let reporting party know if she’s all right or if will be able to see her again after got into a verbal argument today.
Residential burglar alarm reported in Ocean Park. Deputy responded and found residence was securely padlocked from the outside.
Surfside caller says neighbor mounted a game camera to catch picture of bear, but it is pointed at reporting party’s residence. Deputy suggested a discussion with neighbor.
Caller is Raymond area wants contact from deputy regarding her loose goats. She messaged sheriff’s office on Facebook. Reporting party was advised 911 dispatchers do not monitor Facebook. She says “she talks to the sheriff all the time on Facebook.”
Vehicle vs. tree collision; non-injury, swerved to miss pedestrian.
Narcotics complaint in Ocean Park: Found in an impound car. Don’t want to touch them but they need to be disposed off. Tried texting the sheriff and left messages with other deputies and no one contacted reporting party.
Welfare check requested in Ocean Park: “My mom lives there and no one has heard from there in a couple of weeks. The housekeeper went there and said the door was locked; looked in couldn’t see anyone and the bathroom door was locked.
In Naselle there are extension cords that go several hundred feet from one property across county roads to another property.
Treetops in the southbound lane; reporting party said there are several of them, and he almost hit them.
Burglary reported in South Bend: “I just got home, my back door is open and the lights are on.
Feb. 14 — White GMC truck in ditch, female driver out of vehicle, non-injury, partially blocking lane.
Trespass reported in Naselle. Subject ran out of gas, waiting until midnight when his paycheck gets posted to account then will fill up his gas can; is passing through.
Citizen in South Bend advises that back in June in Raymond a guy forced himself on reporting party. Not have enough evidence to do anything then but reporting party just saw him and he made reporting party very afraid.
Caller wants to report a break-in at neighbor’s house; it is a vacant house, it was an older lady’s house, she no longer lives at the house and reporting party noticed the shed door was open. Went to go shut the door and can see that everything has been ransacked.
Feb. 15 — Commercial burglar alarm reported in Ocean Park.
Female called advising that on the Cranberry Road, towards the beach, there is a woman flagging down traffic stating that she has a dead battery. Female wanted us to call a tow truck for her, dispatcher advised her that 911 can’t do that. Would let someone know; she asked if there was an officer on duty.
Two-vehicle accident on 227th, non-blocking, non-injury.
Caller: Vehicle with Oregon plate found with windows blown out, looks like there was a fire, and there are fresh footprints in the area, will meet a deputy at the highway.
A commercial jet flew really close, like it was going to land in the ocean, possibly 150 feet long, blue and white jet.
Welfare check requested for an employee who works remotely; have not been able to contact them, last had contact yesterday, “did sign on to work today around 10 a.m. then went into like a ghost status”; not answering by internal system or cell phone.
Someone was attacked and then took herself to the hospital. Dog killed some chickens and the owner of the chickens tried to stop the dog and it broke her arm. A great Dane.
An alarm reported in rural Long Beach: When asked how many trips, alarm company disconnected; unable to hear half of the call; she said “I’ve been having trouble with my headset and bad weather.”
Seaview caller: There is a man outside of cabin window. Reporting party is main house; nobody should be in the cabin right now.
Female states that there is a suspicious truck on the “paved” road and it’s been sitting there since about 9 p.m.; caller thinks that they are trying to poach.
Feb. 16 — Reporting party says his wife who lives in Naselle hasn’t been seen in last couple weeks.
Someone tried to break into one of cars last night; dogs barked sometime between 1 and 5 a.m.
Reporting party was taking son to bus and neighbors are harassing reporting party; just spit on her, tried to start a fight, happened yesterday as well.
Residential burglar alarm reported in Ocean Park.
Older man sitting in ditch right hand side of road by cemetery; had a cane, unknown if injured.
Car sitting on the county right-of-way; it was a rollover that was dragged to the location that it’s at now; wheels have been removed, no plates visible.
Reporting party received a call from a friend who lives in Arizona, advised about an hour ago that someone posted something on Facebook about wanting to kill himself because law won’t let him see his dad or something.
“A nemesis is in Ocean Park in the middle of the road, has matches.”
Welfare check requested for brother in Ocean Park. Been a week and a half since he has talked to him; voice mail full, not answering phone; no health problems; lives alone; has a dog.
Subject is “using drugs” and using them with his “tweaker buddies.” Reporting party wants an officer to contact him regarding the illegal “felony drug use” going on at this house.
Request for a deputy to check on a Naselle resident. Caller can hear noise, and thinks that the male has been drinking all day, no known weapons.
Feb. 17 — Male came on to property and stole motorcycle from garage, reporting party saw it on camera, looks like he walked on to property; does not believe he is there now but he has been there multiple times this morning.
Caller requests welfare check on pregnant mother who is on heroin and her due date is today; refused to go to hospital.
Disorderly conduct reported at Long Beach beach cabin. Reporting party said she came in to talk to boyfriend and female “smirked” at her. Reporting party said she asked what her problem was; now two more people have involved themselves. Dispatcher can hear on open line that reporting party is now screaming at other female; not responding to 911 questions
Subject freaking out, scratching his face, trying to climb out the window.
Ongoing issue with loose dogs running free. Husky, brown lab and pit bull type. Reporting party said she lost chickens to the dogs and they are known to kill other small animals.
Caller: “We just got t-boned heading into Long Beach heading into Ilwaco. Right past the power plant. My head hurts.”
Raymond reporting party says needs cops there right now because about 30 bikers out there in the driveway trying to break into the trailer.
Feb. 18 — Illegal burning reported in rural Long Beach: neighbor has fire going three feet from reporting party’s fence and “filling whole neighborhood with smoke.” Concerned that he may light her fence on fire accidentally; embers floating by house.
In Raymond a subject just tried to steal reporting party’s truck.
Catalytic converter reported stolen in Long Beach area. Reporting party said she stopped at grocery store and was walking back when she noticed something hanging from underneath. Deputy determined that no theft occurred, converter was still attached to vehicle.
Welfare check requested in Ocean Park: It appears there is a lady in distress in bathrobe and slippers and she is crying. Deputy unable to locate.
Caller: There are about 30 razors, quads and side-by-sides on the road, revving up.
Lebam caller: “There is a guy in a white truck with a big boat going into my neighbor’s property, that house burnt down. There is police tape up there. The boat is like blocking the road. The gate has police line on it and it’s locked.
Criminal trespass complaint in Raymond: subject is on back porch trying to get inside; he is not welcome; not letting him in, and he is under the influence of meth. Doors are locked.
On US 101 a drunk driver is in front of reporting party outside in the tunnel traveling towards Long Beach; has been in both lanes, swerving back and forth.
Lots of fighting reported; 20 young people; can hear screaming about guns. Whole house is fighting. Still a huge fight. Some are trying to leave. Sound drunk.
Accident reported in Naselle: “There is man that just wrecked his car in front of my house in the ditch. Small silver SUV. He won’t be able to get out. He might be drunk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.