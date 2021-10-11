Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 3 — At 3:39 p.m. in Long Beach, an attempted burglary was reported. The owner caught the individual, who then took off.
Oct. 4 — In Long Beach at 1 p.m., it was reported that an individual pulled possibly a Glock pistol and pointed it at an individual at a business. The suspect was described as white male in his early 40s, bald and slender.
Oct. 5 — At 9:36 p.m. in Long Beach, a vehicle with no plates had multiple people in it and all were openly drinking.
Oct. 6 — Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 4:12 a.m.
At 12:45 p.m., a male had reportedly set up a camp behind a Long Beach business in the parking lot.
At 5:08 p.m. in Long Beach, vagrancy was reported for a male hanging around a business for the last couple of weeks. He has been kicked off the property before but is back.
Oct. 7 — An assault in progress was reported at 2:06 a.m. in Ilwaco, with one of the combatants said to be drunk. Then at 4:51 a.m., another call came in that the allegedly intoxicated individual just came back to the home, got in his car and drove off toward the port.
The theft of a computer and charts from a boat was reported at 7:10 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 8:38 p.m. Two people were allegedly staying in a room not reserved for or by them.
Oct. 8 — An abandoned vehicle with expired Oregon tags was reportedly left parked for three days with a window broken out.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 3 — At 4:57 p.m. a motorcycle accident was reported with the vehicle said to be traveling at more than 100 mph. The driver lost control and was flung off motorcycle near Ilwaco.
Threats were alleged at 8:31 p.m. in Ocean Park. The reporting party said a man threatened to stab him in the neck at a restaurant because he tried to intervene after “vulgar stuff” was said to his wife.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:10 p.m. in Oysterville.
Oct. 4 — At 12:36 p.m. in Ocean Park, a person reported getting a “prize notification” that was not valid.
Prowlers were reported at 1:19 p.m. in Ocean Park, after all the doors were open on four vehicles and on a shed.
At 4:13 p.m., in Bay Center it was reported that a female moved and left 15 cats abandoned in the area.
A brush fire was reported in Frances at 7:20 p.m. The reporting party said it looked like a bonfire that got out of control and is now in nearby timber.
In Raymond at 9:22 p.m., homeless people were reported in tents, and they shine lights into a nearby yard.
Someone possibly squatting on property at the end of North Valley Road was reported at 10:52 a.m.
Oct. 5 — At 10:52 a.m., a drug dog and officer were requested to come through a school.
At 1:32 p.m. in Surfside, it was reported that two males on bicycles have been looking into windows of multiple homes.
In Seaview at 6:32 p.m., an older cargo van with flames on the vehicle was parked on private property, with someone possibly living in it as the windows are fogged up.
Oct. 6 — At 11:20 a.m. in Oysterville, vandalism was reported after an individual allegedly damaged a bunch of belongings at the residence.
At 11:44 a.m., a burglary to an RV was reported in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:28 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a caretaker of property reported finding a bicycle leaning against a carport, clothing was hanging from a rain gutter, and trash and other items were found around the home.
Squatters were reported on private property with an older motor home and older pickup truck at 1:49 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 3:52 p.m. near Bay Center.
At 10:33 p.m. in Seaview, someone reported a male loitering at the laundromat.
At 10:51 p.m. in Raymond, a deputy was out with a vehicle with the door open but no one around it.
Oct. 7 — An intoxicated person, who is underage, was reported drinking at 1:31 a.m. in Seaview.
Structural damage was reported to the post office in Seaview after a woman hit the building while trying to park at 10:21 a.m.
Identity theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. in Oysterville.
The theft of a 25-gallon propane tank from a Chinook home was reported at 12:06 p.m.
Squatters were reported off Birch Street, off Cranberry by the lake at 6:06 p.m. The reporting party said they have their “crap” everywhere and a generator running.
Fireworks were reported at 6:54 p.m. in Ocean Park; with two M80s set off at the time of the call.
Oct. 8 — At 8:19 a.m., in Ocean Park, it was reported that sometime early in the morning a car drove through a neighbor’s fence, and a car was found up the road from the incident with pieces of fence by the car and debris in the road.
A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 11:25 a.m., after a contractor’s tools were left in a home and homeowner can’t get them returned.
At 6:26 p.m., an Ocean Park resident reported hearing a loud explosion and a siren.
Oct. 9 — Malicious harassment was reported at 8:52 a.m. in Raymond.
At 4:22 p.m., in Raymond, a vehicle accident was reported with smoke coming from the car and the driver initially unconscious.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 9:22 p.m., in Raymond.
At 10:07 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported a big fight breaking out inside and outside of a business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.