Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 17 — At 9:32 a.m., in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle was reported at a home.
“Kids” skating on the equipment at the park were reported at 4:22 p.m.
Jan. 18 — An unsecured business in Long Beach was reported at 2:04 p.m.
Jan. 19 — A domestic situation was reported at 4:35 a.m. in Long Beach.
The theft of a battery charger and chainsaw and some cash was reported from Ilwaco at 1:11 p.m.
Jan. 20 — A public nuisance was reported at 7:55 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 17 — At 2:18 a.m. near South Bend someone reported hearing a plane crash. The caller said it looked like an engine caught fire, and that it was falling into the water.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview at 7:03 p.m.
Jan. 18 — At 8:57 a.m. in Nahcotta, it was reported that firewood that had been paid for was not delivered.
An animal problem was reported at 2:49 p.m. in Naselle.
Jan. 19 — In Menlo at 10:35 a.m., vandalism was reported after bullet holes were found in the roof of a home.
A domestic incident in progress was reported in Seaview at 1:42 p.m.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 5:34 p.m.
Jan. 20 — In Seaview, an assault was reported.
Jan. 21 — A Chevy pickup left for a few days reportedly had a window broken out and had been ransacked.
At 12:16 p.m. in Naselle, people using a parking lot for “drinking and smoking” were reported.
In Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported at 12:16 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:42 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of siding stored at a home near Long Beach was reported at 1:46 p.m.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 3:14 p.m., with one person on the ground bleeding.
In Menlo, criminal trespassing was reported at 5:29 p.m.
Jan. 22 — At 12:34 p.m. in Menlo, a “random lady” in a purple jacket was reported on private property without authorization.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Naselle at 5:46 p.m.
Threats were alleged via Facebook at 7:18 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:03 p.m. in Raymond suspicious people with flashlights were reported.
Jan. 23 — A possible burglary was reported at 7:49 a.m.
Ten loose cows were on the highway at 8:18 a.m.
At 9:33 a.m. in Surfside, a disorderly person was reported.
A dog was reported to be chasing an SUV at 12:04 p.m., headed to Long Beach.
A pickup that was abandoned on the Cranberry approach was reported at 12:07 p.m.
A grow operation was reported in the garage of a Surfside home at 1:54 p.m. The caller advised that “hundreds” of marijuana plants and psychedelic mushrooms were in the home.
