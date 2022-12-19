Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 11 — Suspected scam: Someone doing phone scam has called reporting party and sent people out to a house. The male is saying they are demanding to talk to technician on site once they arrive on scene.
Vehicle theft: Trailer reported stolen.
Criminal trespass: "I have a guest in here who is refusing to leave. They are accusing me of being a racist."
Wanted person: "I need to talk to someone from the police department to talk to them about a warrant I have. I don't have a phone right now. I'm using this one. I can be reached here. I want to turn myself in."
Disorderly conduct: "My upstairs neighbor came down started banging on the door and yelled at me. It was loud upstairs so I banged on the ceiling. Subject rattled the door, banged on the window and yelled at them. We've gone thru our manager many times about noise complaints and thought we worked it out but..."
Dec. 13 — Domestic violence: People in apartment above reporting party are fighting, throwing things and yelling. Called back later and said it's getting worse — louder and him beating on her.
Theft: Last night someone broke lock on shed and took two propane tanks and caused other vandalism.
Dec. 14 — Someone tried to siphon gas, and tried get into house, unknown when this occurred.
Dec. 15 — Theft: Yesterday someone stole paint cans. Reporting party has video with culprit.
Disorderly conduct: Female and male arguing in background, son arguing with neighbors when they walked by, he's being aggressive. Not physical and no weapons. Doesn't know what to do.
Traffic violation: Ford Explorer was dangerously tail gating reporting party and ran a light. Followed reporting party into parking lot, cursing and cussing.
Suspicious person: Person with ski mask covering face and hooded jacket on Washington Street.
Dec. 16 — Citizen assist requested: Reporting party complained charity is blocking her number; they are a nonprofit but they shouldn't do this during Christmas. Reporting party asked for a new heating pad.
Person took over $100-worth of cans belonging to reporting party and went to Costco a week ago but didn't bring money back.
Domestic violence: Child was getting beat up by a man. "Hit the child and threw rocks at child, child is holding a baseball bat."
Disorderly conduct: Client is violent. Subject assaulted staff pulling, staffs' arms.
Domestic violence: RV in restaurant parking lot with what "sounds like a domestic going on there. I could hear a woman screaming and what sounds like an argument."
Dec. 17 — Washington State Patrol notified about a vehicle all over the roadway at milepost 3 on Pacific Highway.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office
Dec. 11 — "Male said that he is 64 years old and his ex tried to murder him and he is in the barn. Was having trouble breathing, tried to use his inhaler and [she] took it."
Call to 911. No one on line but could overhear "are you an idiot." Stayed open for a while but nothing more heard, line then disconnected.
Church door open on U.S. Highway 101. Building was clear, nothing was broken, and there are bats upstairs. Wind blew door open because it wasn't latched.
Domestic violence in Ocean Park. Son is on drugs, he is flipping out, destroying things. Can hear him in background screaming. Shattered a plastic pitcher and threw items at reporting party, who was splashed with "Sunny D."
Civil dispute in Ocean Park: Relative that lives out back of residence in trailer, refusing to leave house, has lived there for five years, doesn't pay rent.
Unsecure premises in Surfside: Garage door open on the house. Reporting party thinks that it a vacation home. He thinks the door was closed this morning, but now it's wide open. He can't tell if anything is missing. He hardly knows them. He doesn't think that anyone is in the house.
Citizen assist requested in South Bend: Female is at the hospital. Her husband has a gun in the home, and the female doesn't feel safe.
Suspicious circumstance in Menlo: There were two people sitting in the vehicle, late-teens/early 20s. They told reporting party they were using the wi-fi.
Citizen assist: Call from someone who loaned a car to a friend of his and who wrecked it down on Sandridge Road just north of Pioneer. Driver was picked up by a friend and isn't at the scene.
Dec. 12 — Criminal trespass: "Hello, I got a trespasser on a piece of property right now. They are on my camera. I'm on the other side of the state. I have a video of the car going thru with a flashlight shining out looking for stuff to steal."
Theft in Seaview: Reporting part says they have proof ex-employee was stealing a large amount of halibut.
Sex offense: Reporting party wants to file complaint. Said male was giving her a hug at her yard sale in October and told her he was sexually aroused.
Burglary in Seaview: Both RVs broken into sometime last night, computer system stolen, no suspects, has someone going to stay at residence tonight, extra patrols requested.
Domestic violence: Male and female arguing on line, "You put your hands on my kid, get away," lots of screaming, "I have it all on video," "you're choking my mom," "you just strangled my 14-year-old."
In Ocean Park, daughter said reporting party's husband raped her on Nov. 20.
Reporting party is the grandson and reporting party's mother kept $300 million life insurance policy that was supposed to go to him. "Stepfather and her are pedophiles, is complicated and wanting to email officer the information."
Fraud: Someone going around using reporting party's identity. She signed for a package at the Ocean Park Post Office that belonged to reporting party, also took out over $1,700 on credit card.
Abandoned RV at Ilwaco Airport, no one around/knocked on door and got no answer, tagged it for being illegally parked and needing to be towed.
Suspicious person: Someone in a black hoodie walking up and down in Ekland Park looking thru mailboxes. Officer confronted him and asked what he was doing. He said he was looking for a magazine.
Unconscious person in South Bend: 39-year-old unresponsive and CPR in progress.
Dec. 13 — Battery taken off travel trailer five days ago. Neighbor told him someone tried to pry into his shed a while back.
Civil dispute in Ocean Park: Reporting party said suspect is stealing his electricity. Said that he is not supposed to be taking his electricity. Male is requesting someone come and tell him to stay off the property and tell him to stop taking his things.
Female caller stated that there is a man standing on the shoulder of the highway holding a hatchet and a flashlight. He is at the entrance at the Chinook tunnel on the roadway. He "wasn't dirty" like a transient.
Traffic hazard at Smith Creek: Brown horse with white head standing in the road. There are several cars stopping.
Dec. 14 — Kid in a Nissan Truck is back at the boat launch. Said that he is always tearing it up and we need to do something.
An old white van with mirror on back in Old Willapa. Four guys were in it and it didn't look right, turned into the boat lunch.
Fifty percent of the vehicles on the roadway are going above the posted speed limit of 30 mph; has been going on for a long time.
Burglary in Ocean Park: Someone stealing stuff out of the garage. Reporting party said three people have been stealing tools. Going in and out of the shed. Said that he has had this problem since before he left his last house, and now they are doing it at his dad's house.
Assistance requested in Ocean Park for someone who is homeless, outside and it's getting cold, needing an officer for endangerment, talking about someone trying to kill her, not making sense.
Dec. 15 — Partner said couple had broken up earlier in the evening, could hear screaming and things breaking inside the residence
Animal problem at Smith Creek: Loose white horse in area, hanging out on side of road by driveway.
Theft in Raymond of diamond gold cross with gold chain. Cross appraised at $4,675 and chain $2,000. Last seen on dresser, unknown how long has been gone, no suspects, needing to make report to make insurance claim.
Property damage accident on Parpala Road. Reporting party is outside of her vehicle, car is upside down on the straight stretch near Okie's.
On Monohon Landing Road there is a white horse in road way near Bezemer Road.
Someone from Ocean Park sold coins to reporting party, who thinks they are suspicious.
Reporting party has given several notices to people on her property. Now they told reporting party they are not leaving. They are living in a little trailer with animals.
Dec. 16 — Narcotics complaint in Surfside: "No doubt they make drugs" in back of house. They have a trailer where reporting party thinks the drugs are being made.
Reporting party was issued a driver's license that she didn't order, spoke with Department of Licensing, and someone opened a bank account in their name.
Sixty-five-year-old homeless person in the meadow and she's freezing to death: "All these people hate me."
Assault reported in Naselle: "My son was just kicking me. If I'm not mistaken I'm not supposed to retaliate. The deputy told me to call if he does this again.
Dec. 17 — Citizen assistance requested in Ocean Park: Caller wants to report was at the beach and noticed a drone in the sky.
Disorderly conduct in Chinook: Child is screaming and screaming and not making any sense, she will not be quiet. Child is 32 years old.
In Seaview landlord tried running over 12-year-old son.
Boat ran aground near the Tokeland Marina. Boat isn't taking on water, and reporting party is planning on waiting for tide. Two people onboard.
Ocean Park: "I have three vehicles blocking our road so my daughter and I can't leave. They are yelling and screaming at me.… They've been sitting here trying to fight me."
Driver almost killed reporting party. "He did a pass into oncoming traffic, once he got right in front of reporting party, he slammed on breaks."
