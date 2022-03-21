Long Beach Police Department
March 13 — At 3:01 p.m., in Long Beach, a suspicious situation was reported after a young boy was heard calling for his mom and then walking away from a business into downtown.
At 11:25 p.m., in Long Beach, a guy was seen in a “strange pickup” slumped over the wheel with the engine still running.
March 16 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach at 3:19 p.m.
March 18 — At 12:09 a.m., in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported. The caller said a window was broken and glass got all over the baby, who was not injured.
March 19 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 11:20 a.m. for a homeless encampment set up in the woods on private property.
Threats were alleged at 7:36 p.m. in Ilwaco.
An ongoing problem with kids banging on doors in Long Beach was reported at 9:34 p.m.
At 10:44 p.m. someone was banging on the door of a Long Beach home and then took off running.
At 11:28 p.m. in Long Beach, five high school-aged boys were reported trying to break in to a business. They scattered when the owner pulled up.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 13 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:07 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller noted the suspect was wearing all black and a full-covered face hoodie.
March 14 — At 10:20 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported with two bottles of booze, a medicine bottle and change taken. The victim said access was gained by breaking a window in the back door.
At 2:51 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that dogs keep setting off alarms by coming onto private property and defecating.
In Ocean Park at 3:36 p.m., a domestic incident was reported.
In South Bend at 7:53 p.m., the theft of a chainsaw was reported. A fifth wheel was also gone but the owner said it could have been repossessed.
March 15 — At 10:25 a.m. in Ocean Park, a 11-year-old was to have charges filed for assaults.
A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 11:41 a.m., with fishing poles and a battery charger among the items taken.
At 1:57 p.m. in Bay Center, a person said she placed an order on behalf of someone over the phone. They sent a cashier’s check with extra money and it was a fraudulent check.
In Ocean Park at 5:28 p.m., it was reported that a vagrant was seen carrying 2x4s back to the area of a well on private property, and now the owners see the person has built a fort there.
A suspicious female was said to be throwing objects at windows of a building in Seaview at 8:33 p.m.
March 16 — A vicious dog was reported in Ocean Park at 9:56 a.m.
At 10:48 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported parked at an Ocean Park home and the owners are out of town.
At 11:18 a.m. in Ocean Park, a two-vehicle accident was reported. The caller said one vehicle hit another on purpose and then took off.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 1:51 p.m. in Seaview.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 4:40 p.m. The caller said a man was seen hanging around vacation homes and the guy refused to leave when asked.
March 17 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Raymond at 10:29 a.m.
A sex offense was reported in Bay Center at 12:59 p.m.
At 4:15 p.m., a truck was hooked up to a battery charger plugged into power on private property without permission.
In Nahcotta at 6:10 p.m., a burglary was reported. The doors of a home had been kicked in, siding tore off of the house and tools and lumber were taken.
March 18 — A vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview at 9:02 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:05 p.m., for someone alleged to be fishing illegally in Naselle.
Someone abandoned a vehicle on private property in Ocean Park at 8:09 p.m.
At 11:32 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
March 19 — Threats were alleged in Naselle at 12:19 a.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Seaview at 11:31 a.m. The caller said there was crying and some broken windows visible.
A domestic incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An assault was reported at 3:03 p.m. at a soccer game in South Bend.
Threats to blow up a house in Raymond were reported at 7:35 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 7:42 p.m. in Raymond.
Near Smith Creek at 9:13 p.m., a female called dispatch crying and advised a dog got into blue pills, i.e. fentanyl.
