Long Beach Police Department
March 28 — At 4:15 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported with one person screaming for help.
At 11:04 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious male was reported going from house-to-house and into backyards.
March 28 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 7:41 p.m. in Long Beach.
A vicious dog bite was reported in Ilwaco at 8:15 p.m., with the victim headed to the hospital for treatment.
A suspicious situation was reported at 9:07 p.m.; a guy was seen walking around with a baseball bat and flashlight.
At 9:59 p.m., unknown individuals were reported at a vacation home without permission.
At 11:31 p.m., in Long Beach, a man allegedly followed a female to a room and knocked after she went inside. She said he had a dark hood over his face.
March 29 — A shoplifter who stole a Makita tool set and Milwaukee tool from a Long Beach business, was reported at 10:28 a.m.
March 30 — In Long Beach, a woman reported someone stole tip money that she had earned. The victim said she earned $140 and was only given $40.
March 31 — A shoplifter in Long Beach was reported at 12:53 p.m., with more than $300 of clothing stolen.
April 1 — A theft complaint was received in Ilwaco at 8:43 a.m.
At 10:30 p.m. in Long Beach, a male was reported in a parking lot passed out with the door open.
An assault was reported at 11:01 p.m. in Long Beach.
April 2 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:04 a.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged at 12:29 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 27 — Kids peeling out and speeding in Naselle were reported at 1:24 p.m.
At 1:58 p.m., a burglary in Oysterville was reported. The residence and shop had been entered, a door broken down and tool boxes gone.
At 11:17 p.m., in Ocean Park, a caller reported hearing glass break and three males took off running north on Ridge Avenue.
March 28 — A domestic violence incident in Chinook was reported at 12:22 a.m.
At 6:22 a.m. in Oysterville, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Surfside, a prowler had reportedly damaged a wire fence, and a flashlight was left behind.
A bicycle was reported stolen from an Ocean Park residence at 11:32 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 4:37 pm., pit bulls running loose were reported.
At 7:26 p.m., in Nemah, a suspicious vehicle was reported, with a female driving.
March 29 — Malicious harassment was reported at 8:43 a.m. in Surfside.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Surfside at 12:41 p.m.
At 5:02 p.m., in Ocean Park, a vehicle was allegedly damaged during a domestic situation.
At 8:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 30 — At 1:51 p.m. in Surfside, criminal trespassing was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported in Raymond at 3:37 p.m.
At 7:55 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in Seaview.
In Ocean Park, a vehicle ran into a transformer at 12:50 a.m.; and now the power is out.
March 31 — At 8:22 a.m. in Ocean Park, a chainsaw was reported stolen.
An intoxicated driver was reported at 2:40 p.m. in Seaview.
April 1 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Lebam at 7:42 a.m.
A “heavy set” dog was reported running loose in Menlo at 10:11 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 2:12 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In South Bend at 2:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported, with threats alleged.
An assault was reported in South Bend at 11:08 p.m.
April 2 — At 8:24 p.m., in Ocean Park, fireworks were being set off.
A burn victim was reported at 9:01 p.m. in Frances.
