Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 7 — At 2:33 p.m., in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 4:04 p.m., in Ilwaco, a disorderly individual was reported to be shirtless and walking down the street.
Nov. 8 — The theft of a pickup with crab pots in the back was reported at 5:29 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Nov. 9 — In Ilwaco at 8:23 a.m., a burglary to an office was reported. A window was found open and items had been gone through.
At 7:29 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Long Beach at 8:50 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
An abandoned vehicle with the airbags deployed was reported in Long Beach at 9:05 p.m.
Nov. 10 — Two mushroom pickers were alleged to be trespassing in Long Beach at 12:44 p.m.
Nov. 11 — A small RV was reportedly parked within 100 feet of a home in Long Beach at 6:33 a.m.
A homeless person has reportedly been staying under the stairs at a building in Long Beach at 3:16 p.m.
At 5:27 p.m., it was reported that a motorhome with Oregon plates has been parked at a ballfield in Long Beach for the last three nights.
Nov. 12 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 4:29 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 7 — At 8:14 a.m., a truck was off the road and ended up in the marsh area.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 3:53 p.m.
Nov. 8 — Suspicious activity was reported at 1:04 a.m. in Nahcotta.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 9:42 a.m. According to the owner, the property is clearly marked no trespassing.
A cooler and a bunch of garbage was dumped on Jim Street off US 101 at 11:20 a.m.
An assault was reported at 12:21 p.m. in Ocean Park for a man allegedly raping a girl.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:25 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said a female was on the property, starting a fire in the fire pit.
Nov. 9 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Bay Center at 9:42 a.m. The caller said, “the exhaust is not working right.”
At 1:48 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park, for a person with a cut on the arm not responding appropriately.
Nov. 10 — Credit card fraud was reported at 8:19 a.m. in Menlo after someone attempted to open a credit card without authorization.
In Ocean Park at 9:34 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
A suspicious situation was reported in Raymond at 11:47 a.m., for a vehicle parked with a man in it. The caller wasn’t sure if he was passed out, but the car door was open and his arm is hanging out.
At 5:04 p.m., in Seaview, a female was hit in the parking lot of a grocery store. The caller said she was on the ground, breathing and alert.
Nov. 12 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:22 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:02 a.m. near Smith Creek, it was reported that a field is flooding and the caller is afraid the pigs will drown.
Malicious harassment was reported at 9:21 a.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park, at 9:54 a.m., a resident reported a group of coyotes have been living behind a residence for over five months and they want to trap them.
At 2:25 p.m., in Menlo, three pigs were on a neighbor’s property and were digging holes.
Nov. 13 — At 12:23 p.m., someone reported finding a piece of black pvc pipe and a Pringles can in the middle of the road. It appears to be homemade for shooting mortars.
At 8:16 p.m. in Seaview, the manager of a business requested an individual be trespassed due to ongoing issues with him.
